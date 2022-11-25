Self-Promotion is a Skill That Has Great Rewards

Casandra Reid

There is much to be said about Sales and Marketing, but what do you say when the product is you?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFQ2T_0jMyvgnr00
Photo bythe author.

The introverted me would not have made room for that behavior anyways. Still, ever so often, an opportunity comes along and recalibrates a version of you.

Five weeks ago, my life was overhauled, and the version of me that has been birthed since then is rather breathtaking if I say so myself.

I write about my experience as a Quarterfinalist in the FabOver40 competition.

The winner of this competition will receive $40K, a two-page spread in NewBeauty Magazine, and a 3-day two nights spa cation.

But even more, this competition is part of a charity fundraiser for the National Breast Cancer Foundation to support women in need and affected by cancer.

However, being a quarterfinalist is not my end goal. I plan to win, but I cannot on my own. I need the help and support of a community to vote and cheer me on at the below link:

Is Casandra Reid Fab Over 40? You Decide!

I never once considered myself competitive; however, the experience I signed up for requires me to be a fierce competitor, and I have boldly risen to the occasion.

So bold I have become that amongst 55 other competitors, I have emerged the winner of my group and a quarterfinalist after five rounds.

Yes, I am doing much self-promotion in this article, as you would have read the title, and thus I am delivering on the promise in the title.

This life-changing experience has made me more self-aware, and I am bolder to risk rejection. In addition, I have grown immensely in my confidence to package, market, self-promote, and bask in the spotlight.

I have become a fierce competitor, a spotlight seeker instead of a shunner, and an advocate for myself and, most assuredly, other women impacted by breast cancer.

I ask for your support to go the extra mile in this competition, specifically by:

  1. Voting free vote for me daily (only two rounds are remaining, and the FabOver40 2022 winner will be announced on December 16th.)
  2. Voting by card verification = 2 votes
  3. Voting by Facebook = 1 vote
  4. Voting by card verification and Facebook = 3 votes
  5. Sharing my voting link https://votefab40.com/2022/casandra-reid within your network and seeking support on my behalf
  6. Voting by a tax-deductible donation (if you can) where proceeds go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation to support women affected by breast cancer

For five weeks, it has taken the support of my family, friends, and strangers far and near who have voted for me, day in and day out, why I have gotten this far.

Those voting for me and sharing my voting link have proven that having a supportive network of people who consistently show up for me is an immense blessing and a game changer in advancing to the next round of this competition.

How did I get to this point?

Competitors were placed in various groups of over 50 women in each group.

Specifically, my group had 56 of us, and after competing for five weeks amongst these other fabulous women, I became the group champion and secured my spot as a quarterfinalist.

I am now competing with other winners of their groups in the quarterfinal round. I will need to win my quarterfinal group round before advancing to the semifinals and final round.

Ultimately, I am devoted to continuing my campaign and self-promotion to become the 2022 winner of FabOver40.

Will you please help me on this journey?

Together, we are building a community.

