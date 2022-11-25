Do You Know a Woman Affected by Breast Cancer?

Casandra Reid

If you or a loved one has ever been impacted by cancer, this is your opportunity to make a difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295EjH_0jKynRem00
Caption photo of the author with the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. overlay.Photo bythe author.

If all it takes was 30 seconds to cast a free vote and impact a stranger's life, would you take the time to make that impact, or would you carry on with your day?

I am that stranger.

A woman impacted by breast cancer is that stranger. And we need your help.

I was never big on self-promotion until five weeks ago when I joined a fundraising campaign, FabOver40, that supports women impacted by breast cancer.

MEET THE CHARITY

Introducing the National Breast Cancer Foundation! This incredible, caring group of people works tirelessly in support of their mission to inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services. October is breast cancer awareness month; there is no better time than now to help support their cause. To learn more, visit their website at the link below! -https://votefab40.com/dashboard

While supporting a worthy cause, participants must self-promote as we compete for a 2-page spread in NewBeauty magazine, $40K cash, and a spa-cation.

I have sponsored and supported other charitable causes as the Founder of Elegance & Impact, my handmade clutch brand that uses a percentage from each sale to make cosmetic purses and gift bags for disenfranchised ladies.

However, in this campaign, I cannot donate for myself.

I need others, including family, friends, and strangers, to vote for free on my behalf or by donations. Thus far, five weeks of campaigning and self-promotion got me through the previous rounds, where I emerged the winner among 55 other ladies in my group.

As a group winner and a quarterfinalist, I am now in the top 1% of all women in the competition but need the support of others to carry me through to the semifinals.

Public voting will ultimately decide the overall FabOver40 winner on December 15, 2022.

Voting is free

Please show your support by voting daily (or even once) and sharing my link with your network.

https://votefab40.com/2022/casandra-reid

You can also help further by making a tax-deductible donation in any amount to the National Breast Cancer Foundation called "Hope Votes" through my link.

Your free votes make a difference and will help me win this competition.

Your donation in any amount makes a difference to women impacted by breast cancer.
Thank you for being a difference-maker.

