The Story of Taylor Swift Eras Tickets, One College Professor and His Student

Casandra Reid

When you show others you care about the things they care about; your humanity shines through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssq5i_0jJNj7B900
Photo byPhoto by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Whether you are a fan, fanatic, or just an average Joe or Jill, who hasn’t been living under a rock, you would know who Taylor Swift is.

Either way, recent breaking news has detailed the fiasco of Ticketmaster canceling the general public ticket sales due to the high demand for tickets to Taylor’s Eras Tour.

Based on said ticket demand, fans have been waiting online in queues for hours to score the coveted gem.

Enter one professor who recently went viral and is being hailed a hero as “professor of the century” after one of his students emailed and asked him to keep her space in line for tickets while she completes her anatomy practicum.

With 2000+ persons waiting ahead in line, said professor obliged his student's request, allowing her to complete her practicum while he watched her laptop and maintained her space in line.

Life is so much more than work and school

Some may question the significance of this professor’s act of humanity.

Yet others saw the significance of what he did, which was leaning into his compassion and understanding for his student.

At that moment, Professor Austin Shull demonstrated that he understood his student’s life isn’t all about academics.

Neither is life merely about securing the ideal job, making the highest wages, and getting the perfect grades.

Life is also about the things that are important to each of us, and for this student, securing Taylor Swift tickets was as crucial for her that day as completing her practicum.

Small acts of humanity make significant differences

The impact we make in the lives of others sometimes costs us little to no effort to make.

Nevertheless, to the person on the receiving end, their world can be illuminated and forever changed by our actions.

Life experiences help shape our view of the world and those around us, and these experiences live on, further inspiring how we also learn to treat others.

Never underestimate the chain reaction of compassion, understanding, and kindness that can be passed on from one person to another.

We have different and sometimes competing priorities

We each have our list of priorities and what brings meaning and enjoyment to our lives.

On any given day, those priorities can and do change. For the student mentioned above, completing her practicum did not take a back seat, nor did her efforts to secure her tickets.

She strategized on how to accomplish two things that were competing priorities and very important to her.

Granted, the subject of her email was entitled “Very Important” and written in all CAPS.

While scoring tickets to a Taylor Swift tour is neither here nor there with me and nowhere on my list of priorities, that doesn't mean I would knock those who are committed to waiting in queue and taking the measures they deem necessary to secure their tickets.

Closing Thoughts

Extending our humanity and understanding for others looks different but also has commonalities, including elements of tolerance, patients, respect, and grace.

Just because something doesn’t matter to you, that does not warrant being dismissive of others to whom that thing matters.

Just because our values and priorities differ doesn't mean we need to be disrespectful in our interactions with others and undermine what they hold dear.

The next time you have an opportunity to bless someone by showing interest, kindness, or compassion for the things that matter to them, please lean into that compassion.

For one, you would be wearing your humanity on your sleeve and have created a memorable and lasting impact on the lives of another.

I doubt this student will forget the thoughtfulness of her professor for years to come, if ever.

And while you may not be dubbed professor of the century, you could become someone’s hero on an otherwise average day.

With 24 hours per day, there are many opportunities to choose from on how we can make a difference and lean into our compassion for others.

Lean into your compassion today.

# Humanity# Compassion# Taylor Swift# Music# Priorities

