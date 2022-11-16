Five life lessons I learned from my 7-year-old. Perspective is everything.

Say what, son?

A hard conversation? What do you know about those?

Kids are unpredictable.

The younger they are, the more they appear unfiltered. Sometimes what they say is beyond their years. You can never tell what you will hear or see them do at any moment.

Also, what they say is unlikely to be held against them in a court of law.

If you’ve got a child, you can relate. If you are not a parent but have crossed paths with a child, you likely have your share of exposure.

Our kids were arguing. Or at least, we (the parents) deemed it an argument. They were on facetime with dad, who is overseas. Some points of contention, or rather “agenda items” that were being intensely discussed between them, included:

Whose turn it was to talk with dad Whose iPad should be used this time Who did not share their iPad the last time?

As any moderator should, dad intervened and reminded them about the importance of sharing. In the same breath, he instructed them to stop the fighting, at which point our eldest responded with the featured headline:

“We are not fighting. We are having a hard conversation.” — A. N. Reid

That statement hit me like a ton of bricks.

His response did not seem age-correlated to his seven-year-old mouth. My “adult” mind went into overdrive and quickly assessed what hard conversations entail. My husband and I have had some of those.

Others are being had, and I am stalling on a few — compressing, yet to be had.

I can relate to hard conversations. Can you?

I aim to get the timing right for these convos. But gosh, there never seems to be a perfect time. Instead, hard conversations are sometimes life-draining, discomfort-inducing, and stressful. At least for me.

I do not fancy them. Worse when they are tension-filled.

They are labeled hard for a reason.

As much as I know, adults have hard conversations. Not kids. But our sons are better at having these conversations. As I observed, nobody backed away that morning. They were both conversing.

But even more, the perspective that we’re not fighting; we’re conversing was enlightening and inspiring. It became an educational moment in which I reflected and reassessed how often we as adults fight and argue instead of having an open dialog — conversation style.

Our son’s response held a message for us. He wasn't in a fight with his brother, despite his parents classifying it as such.

Five Lessons We Can Apply to Our Lives

#1. Have the hard conversations. Yes, I know. But hear me out, please. Of course, this applies to me too. Sure, I find complicated conversations challenging and sometimes avoid the personal (not the professional) ones.

But while I am writing to encourage you, I am also challenging myself. I am on a learning path too.

#2. Be united. There is strength in unity. Our son responded with “we” are not fighting versus “I” am not fighting. You may not be having hard conversations. Instead, you may be having soul-crushing fights. Understand that there is also a difference between fighting “for” a purpose versus fighting “with” someone.

If fights are your thing, let them be towards the same goal. Make your fights worth your while. Fight for a cause.

#3. Lead with confidence and stand by your convictions. Our eldest did not consult with his brother to verify whether he thought they were having a fight or a complicated conversation. He responded confidently and handled the situation based on his understanding of what was happening. While being mindful of others, learn to think for yourself and act on the power of your convictions.

#4. Refrain from making assumptions. Do not be quick to draw conclusions or make assumptions. My husband considered the kids’ to be fighting. Our son referred to them as having a conversation. Their perspectives were different. Quite often, without knowing the intricacies of a situation, we make declarations and arrive at ill-suited conclusions.

Also, be mindful of projecting your beliefs on others. Remember, individual value systems are different and shaped by varied experiences. Just because you think that is how something goes or should be done does not make it true or accurate for others.

Our lived realities and truths are not the same.

#5. Be quick to squash the dispute and move on. That interaction between the boys lasted a couple of minutes and was done. Neither of them harped about any injustices or unfairness beyond that interaction. Nobody prolonged the conversation. They both said what they had to say, finished their convo with dad, and kept things moving.

A complex discussion was had. Box checked. Most notably, they were still brothers, friends, and playmates.

I admire my children. Despite a sprinkle of sibling rivalry here and there, they are loving and playful toward each other. They are often defending each other.

They provide much inspiration for how to handle our adult interactions.

Perspective is Everything

What are the different thought processes that give birth to a perspective? What accounts for someone having a different viewpoint from you, and are you tolerant of the views of others?

Can we look through the same lens but see things differently or see something different?

I believe we can.

Perspective is everything. The glass-half-full, half-empty stands true. The facts of a situation do not need to change. However, reports of that situation may look different, depending on who the writer is.

For my eldest, he did not consider himself to be at odd ends with his brother. Understandably, they had some disagreements and were talking through them. However, to call it a fight wasn’t his perspective.

A conversation means we are dialoguing, even if it is hard. A fight indicates we are at war, and someone will likely go down.

I am learning daily lessons and absorbing as much from my two children. They don't even know that they give me life’s precious gems for free.

Want a life coach? Have a child.

Want a fresh daily dose of perspective? Have children.

I’ve got a baker’s two, and sometimes, just hearing the conversations between them leaves me with awed admiration.

When my eldest was much younger, I often wondered what he would ask or say to a random stranger or even a family member. And I often stood by with an unspoken apology in waiting.

Thankfully, most people who understand the unpredictable nature of kids and what they say are not easily embarrassed or offended by what he would ask. His innocence is admirable. He would have a 30 seconds convo with a stranger, and when done, he would say, that is my new friend.

I saw a stranger. He saw a friend.

Perspective is everything.

He once told his aunt that her neck looked like a giraffe's when he was five years old. Upon hearing this, my sister and I made eye contact without him seeing and simultaneously burst out in quiet giggles.

This statement is still a running joke between us. Granted, she stands tall at a whopping 5ft 11 inches. But the comparison to a giraffe?

That was a tad exaggerated.

But she’s okay. There are no emotional scars. Fortunately, she’s an Early Childhood Education teacher. Hence, being surrounded by many preschoolers has its fair share of marvels.

Also, at age five, he declared himself better than his dad in many categories, including sports and language. And when he had nothing else to say, he concluded in an ecstatic high-pitched voice:

“ I am a miracle!” A.N. Reid

Wow! To think that lowly me gave birth to a walking, talking miracle. I am humbled. And I found his declaration hilarious. Stating he was a miracle was the epitome of what he was trying to express.

He has more boldness than I am yet to muster in my adult life. He dares to be curious and politely ask questions on matters that intrigue him. On the contrary, I live with the filter of not wanting to offend or embarrass anyone or even myself with some questions.

Children thrive by taking the liberty to free their minds and have authentic conversations.

Sure, adults have more life experiences that shape our worldview. But also, the lenses through which we see others and the world may be distorted by those experiences.

You can begin to assess your perspective. Have you been having fights or hard conversations?

Here’s to hoping you are having the latter. However, if you must fight, let that fight be for a unified purpose; a common goal.

Not against one another.