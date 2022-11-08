We Can Persevere Like Florence Chadwick and Reach Our Goals

Casandra Reid
You only fail when you stop trying.

These were the words my 6-year-old told me that I find to be a sobering life lesson on perseverance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpI1T_0j31Wjc900
Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Life has many lessons to teach us if we are receptive to learning. Often, these lessons are in plain sight. Other times they can be subtle.

And yet, there are times when they come from the most unassuming sources.

I have two major lesson books from which I obtain words of wisdom. I speak of no other resources than my children. In their innocence, they are yet to realize how impactful some of the things they say are.

However, in the eight years, I have been a mother, no classroom, books, professor, or experience has taught me more lessons than those I have learned in the School of Motherhood.

Why I deserved to be schooled and scolded

My husband bought two miniature drones for the kids.

One drone worked perfectly fine.

The other one appeared ineffective from the day it arrived, but I held out not to return it, thinking this thing would eventually work after getting a full charge.

That never happened as I imagined it would. Limp, still malfunctioning, the drone would take off and, within a couple of minutes, crashed-landed.

And still, my son had faith in his defective drone.

He assumed it was just a matter of it getting charged and all would go well. But without fail, we were back to ground zero shortly after each time he got a few minutes of play.

I got tired of charging this drone and repeating the ole groundhog day.

He saw it differently in that we were not failing unless we stopped trying, so when he asked that I charge the drone again, I told him we had done that so many times.

He responded:

You only fail when you stop trying.

The drone aside, that lesson has struck me and led me to deeper introspection into my life and pursuits. As I reflected, I started to analyze what dreams, goals, and aspirations I had failed at simply because I stopped trying.

The harsh lessons of giving up too early

How often have we read about inventors who failed and kept going until they reached their eureka moment?

What about others who gave up so close, not knowing they were on the verge of their breakthrough?

Florence Chadwick comes to mind.

Florence, an American long-distance swimmer, born in San Diego on November 9, 1918, attempted to swim the 26 miles journey between the California coastline and Catalina Island. After swimming for approximately 16 hours, Chadwick decided to call it quits after a thick fog descended and clouded her vision.

She would later find out how close she was and would have made it to Catalina Island if she had continued for another mile.

Not to be deterred by this failure, Florence attempted this swim two months after her first attempt, and this time, she persevered and made it.

She faced the same thick fog; however, this time, she made a mental note of where the shoreline was and knew she could push through when fatigue began to set in.

She knew she wasn't far away. Florence eventually completed this route three times and became the first woman to swim the Catalina Channels and the English channels in both directions.

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Florence_Chadwick

Have you stopped trying?

Like, myself, I extend this question to you. Are there lifelong dreams, passions, and pursuits that you have given up?

Is there anything you have failed at simply because you stopped trying prematurely?

How can you reignite that fire and find the will, zeal, and determination to try again?

Personally, recharging the drone is a simple matter compared to getting back on other life-haltering pursuits that I have stalled for too long. I sought to buy myself time under the disguise that I needed to get the "timing" right before undertaking a particular project.

In truth, I'm scared.

I am a little afraid of messing up. I am a lot scared of my potential success. I am worried about fully immersing myself, but I know I belong in the place from which I am holding myself back.

I know what I have to offer. Once I pursue my dreams with grit and conviction, I know who I can become.

I know my God-given potential and how to affirm myself with my current skills.

I also have the aptitude for learning new skills and adding to my repertoire.

There is much more to my capabilities than I have been utilizing. Therefore, why do I dim my light? Is it so others can shine?

And not to be that strong, independent, black woman I've been told I am?

There is space and room at the table for all. And that includes me. I deserve to eat and feast on the finest cuisine of artisan bread baked by my hands.

I desire and deserve to eat the fruits of my labor and bask in the success of my creation.

And so, I thank my son for jerking my senses to the reality that I only fail when I stop trying, and conversely, I failed in some areas because I refused to try harder and be more than I am currently.

Closing Thoughts

Life is an open book. There are lessons to be learned everywhere.

We can learn from every human interaction and every experience if we are open to learning. Sometimes we fail to try, and other times we fail after trying. These are not the same.

It takes grit and determination to pursue one's dreams and to live authentically.

For those to whom we look for inspiration, they may not wear their failures on their sleeves.

Nevertheless, many success stories are born out of many trials and experiments, and those that become overnight successes are otherworldly — they do not belong amongst us worldly, mortal beings.

I implore you to take at heart the words of my six-year-old, who already knows the value of persistence:

You only fail when you stop trying.

