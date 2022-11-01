The Key to Surviving Is Learning to Adapt

Casandra Reid

Think of the caterpillar-butterfly relationship. The species that don’t adapt become extinct.

Photo by Justin Lauria on Unsplash

How has your week been?

At the very least, I hope you are being kind to yourself while progressing toward your goals.

As for me, ah, where shall I begin?

For starters, I would like to share that I have been anticipating this post, thinking about what to share this week — not because I have limited ideas but because I have so many ideas, and narrowing it down has been daunting.

However, to value your reading time, I will share an experience I have been going through at work and the key lessons I am learning.

These lessons are helping me to evaluate my career’s role and how to live each day with intention as I seek to be purposeful.

Everyone has the power of choice

I am the biggest supporter of freedom in all shapes and forms; control does not spell freedom.

I endorse the freedom to live one’s truth and be one’s authentic self. Freedom to pursue life on one’s terms and space to progress, grow and move on.

My staff is exploring their options to choose promotional opportunities even if their choices leave my department understaffed.

How do I handle their departure?

I adapt.

I realize the labor shortage is impactful and as I seek to maximize my hiring efforts, I also learn to make do with the remaining staff.

I provide one-on-one coaching to my staff

I could hear the sniffling and the holding back of tears as my training manager told me another team member (trainer) was resigning.

Recently, two staff members (trainers) shared they are moving on to hopefully greener pastures.

Why greener pastures? Because they have accepted promotional opportunities elsewhere.

Hence, our team is severely understaffed due to these recent promotions, given we were already interviewing to fill existing vacancies.

We are also in the middle of some required training courses, and these departing staffs are the ones who conduct such training.

Lastly, I do not want the remaining staff to become overwhelmed and overly stressed due to workload and expectations to deliver.

And so I seized the opportunity to provide a teaching and coaching lesson.

Modeling and handling the change

I listen to my impacted staff.

I reassure. I encourage. And I acknowledge that, indeed, this is a rough patch, and as the HR Manager whose role it is to fill vacancies, I am also hard-pressed.

However, I know we cannot crumble under the weight of being overwhelmed. Instead, we have to problem-solve in moments of crisis.

We are going to get through. Of course, I do not yet know how but my will and drive will ensure we find a way.

We will pivot. We will change. We will adapt to being understaffed for a while as we survive this rough labor shortage phase.

The impact is on both sides. The departing staff is also torn and apologetic about their career moves. Still, they have sighted higher salaries being a significant factor, and after all, who turns down an opportunity for better pay these days?

Hardly anyone.

Change is inevitable, and the species that don’t adapt become extinct. Change is frightening; it takes us outside our comfort zones and exposes us to foreign elements.

Closing thoughts

Are you going through a season of change in your life?

Is there something you need to face and adapt to but challenge yourself to embrace change?

I want to encourage you. Not that I have the answers you may need; evidently, I’ve got my plate full. Still, I know that pivoting and adapting are potent components to keep our heads above water.

Feelings of overwhelm are plentiful. Yet, we can come close enough to serving if we can embrace that all things are but for a time and a season.

Before we can thrive, we first need to survive. Before we can survive, we need to adapt.

I wish you the flexibility to adapt.

