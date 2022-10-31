Working Remotely Is Not a Disease From Which We Need to Heal

An unreasonable dread fills some employers from hearing "remote work."

Photo by OPPO Find X5 Pro on Unsplash

Like it, love it, or dread it, remote work isn't a phase we are all sooner or later going to get through or over.

Even more, remote work is not a disease or affliction from which some need healing.

Instead, how we work has phenomenally changed, and there is no undoing this new reality.

There is no going back to "normal" or what we considered normal. How we learn, work, and essentially live has forever changed. The landscape is no longer the same, and our viewpoints have been altered.

Not only are there altered realities to what we consider normal, but there are new realities that we create for ourselves daily.

Employers have been experiencing and continue to be in for a rude awakening. Those who resist the winds of change are most at risk of becoming extinct.

Adaptability is key.

Why resist the inevitable?

Why resist what we have proven is possible to be done? Arguably, there are some types of work that we can perform superbly well outside the office.

Not too long ago, a particular worldwide situation made office culture nonexistent, and miraculously, people continued to work.

Specifically, some corporate employees were given no advanced notice to prepare. Instead but were told that effective tomorrow, they were not to return to the office as work from home began.

I speak from experience, as some of the corporate employees I referenced worked in my office. And work got done to the best that staff could do their jobs, outside of commuting to the office.

For sure, there are impacts.

And there is a case to be made for those who prefer in-person collaboration and thriving off the live energy of their colleagues. Nevertheless, if we are honest, the option to work remotely or even on a hybrid schedule has introduced a balance to the work-life debacle we have never seen before.

Remote work is not always practical and is job specific

A reasonable person will agree there are some jobs they cannot perform from the comfort of their bedroom.

If you are a surgeon, your employer wants you to be in the Operating Room (OR) to work your best magic.

Also, if you work for a wastewater treatment facility, again, chances are you will need to be on location at the site to perform the functions of your job.

It would appear there is a great divide when it comes to remote work. Many people feel strongly one way or another and are either for or against the practice.

The middle ground seems to be the minority.

I sympathize with whoever came up with the idea that 40 hours of our week needed to be spent in an office or within cubicles.

So much life is happening outside an office space that it begs us to redefine how we can be as or even more productive in our workday without the overload of office culture.

People can have walking meetings. I have witnessed my husband consistently do the same by getting in his morning exercise and knocking out dozens of calls.

Those meetings are no less productive than sitting across another colleague's desk.

The brain he uses to think and make decisions is no less effective on a walk than seated in the office. If anything, he may have more creative juices flowing due to his exercise.

I work in Human Resources, and I know the office has its place

But for who?

I will reiterate that there are people who love and embrace office culture. And the office has its place for some.

There is no one-size fit approach when it comes to working and the location from where we work. Sometimes, the home environment is not as conducive to remote work, and distractions can prohibit employees from focusing on their jobs.

Other times, the tools and services needed, such as a reliable internet connection, pose another problem. In addition, employees need to be self-governed and motivated to successfully fulfill their work duties without the accountability check of their boss when they are in the office.

In essence, a successful remote work arrangement needs proper planning and execution.

Hence, to be fair and practical, I will reinforce that the office has its place and help meet the needs of those who need it most.

I have always been pro-remote long before there was even the slightest indication that the workforce could benefit from flexibility in how humankind works.

We notified the staff of a return to the office a few months ago. I recall my experience on that first day of returning to the office as an out-of-body kind with which I haven't fully reconciled.

With eyes on the road and hands locked on the steering wheel, I drove in a zombie-like fashion. Commuting again felt unnatural, mainly when it comprises 50 minutes of one-way and bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The most surreal part is I go to the office, power up my desktop, work away for a few hours, power down, and commute another 50 - 60 minutes home, and this cycle continues.

I still collaborate with employees via Microsoft Teams and the good ole telephone calls I can access when I work from home.

And this brings me to question the necessity of my office space and my trauma-inducing commute.

To what end do I (personally) need to be in the office is the philosophical question I ask myself and for which the universe has not given me insights.

The tools of my trade are a computer, a telephone, and my brain power for solving human-related problems.

I advocate for my staff to work from home

In recent months I have advocated for and been part of the management team that successfully secured a hybrid schedule for my staff.

A couple of days working in the office and a few days from home brings a level of balance and flexibility that the staff has come to appreciate. Thankfully, most are conscientious employees and perform their roles without needing a supervisor to monitor them.

It feels like such a small thing to do for staff but also like a gigantic leap toward progress. At some point, we all have varying needs for work flexibility, and that need is not restricted to those who have kids or other family demands.

A single, unattached employee has a right to have the flexibility for other commitments as much as an employee with children or elderly parents.

Work-life balance means a simple as it sounds — balance between working and life outside of work.

Every employee has a life outside of their working hours. However, office and home life significantly impact and blend into our everyday lives. There is no switching on to be one person when in the office and switching off to be another version of one's self when at home.

What happens at home and work impacts the whole person, not just parts.

Closing Thoughts

Fight as some employers are, there is a place for remote work.

The resistance to or denial of a culture that embraces and even demands remote work will not stop this phenomenon. If nothing else, the past two years have taught us so much and even enlightened us about what we as a specie value most.

More quality time with loved ones and time freedom over dollars is a trending theme.

Furthermore, peace of mind and health is hard to put a price tag on. People are no longer accepting and open to getting by with work and schedules that leave them burnt out or risking quality time with loved ones.

Employees are desiring more for themselves and moving to employers who provide that more and better, whatever that "more" or "better" is.

Others refuse to settle and even turn to the creator's economy to create the life they want.

If you are an employer, the sooner you move towards work flexibility, the sooner you will get on track to retaining your best staff. Also, work flexibility does not necessarily mean being fully remote.

The discussions for or against remote work are worth having.

What has your experience been with remote work? Do share in the comments.