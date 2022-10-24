Lying on Their Resume Cost an Employee $118,000

Job Application Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Inflating your qualifications on your resume may produce short-term gains but have devastatingly long-term effects.

Job hunting can be brutally stressful. Sometimes, much is on the line, and desperation and frustration can cloud a candidate’s judgment and common sense.

Other times, candidates are malicious and will pull any card to get a particular job.

The stakes are sometimes higher than it appears you can reach. Nevertheless, resist the temptation to overly tweak, reinvent, inflate, be deceptive, and lie on your resume.

I repeat with sound effects, do not do it. It’s a self-inflicting trap.

Furthermore, as a Hiring Manager, I recently posted an article entitled What Hiring Managers Wish Candidates Would Do, and being authentic about qualifications and experience was one of my highlights.

Do not create a whole new persona for a job application and an interview because the real you will be the one tasked with performing the job duties for which you may not be qualified.

Enters an employee in the United Kingdom recently found guilty of lying on his resume. This lie has cost him minimally $118,000, which The British Supreme Court has ruled that he must now pay back.

How it all started

MSN recently featured an article about a 68-year-old British man, Jon Andrewes, who lied about his qualifications. Using faked resume, he scored three top jobs over ten years, serving at one point as the “chairman of two National Health Service trusts and hospice.” — The Sunday Times.

He also worked as the Director of Torbay NHS Care Trust.

In his job applications, Mr. Andrewes stated that he had earned a Ph.D. from Plymouth University, preceded by obtaining undergraduate and master’s degrees from Bristol University. He also claimed to have received an MBA from Edinburg.

His employer later discovered that his only qualification was a certificate in social work.

Furthermore, his real work experience included working as a construction worker, a probation officer, and a customs officer.

Mr. Andrewes referred to himself as Dr. Andrewes and lied about his education, work experiences, and overall qualification.

How it ended

The unraveling of Mr. Andrewes’s lies began when he applied for early retirement.

Following his application for early retirement, Mr. Andrewes was found not to possess the qualifications he claimed to have had and, therefore, should not have held the jobs he had over the ten years.

Furthermore, his inflated experience gave him a competitive edge, with the interview panel ranking him as an “outstanding” candidate above 116 other candidates — The Daily Mail.

The judge who ruled on this case highlighted the depth of the deception, stating the positions which he held were ones that honesty and integrity were paramount.

Over the span of his career in the questionable positions that he fraudulently obtained, Mr. Andrewes earned more than $760,000.

Prosecutors sought to regain the $760,000. However, the court ruled that amount would be excessive, that he performed the job he was paid to do, and even received strong or outstanding performance ratings. Hence, the judge determined the lesser amount of $118,000 was more appropriate.

Mr. Andrewes pleaded guilty in court in 2017 to fraud and obtaining financial gain by falsifying his way into the hospice executive job. He was sentenced and served 2 years in jail.

According to the Globe and Mail, Mr. Andrewes now operates a curtain and blinds company with his wife.

Takeaways

Undoubtedly, having employees serving in positions and performing functions they should not be completing is a matter of public trust and puts customers at risk.

How this employee served ten years in various roles he was never qualified for is astounding.

What checks and balances did these organizations have in or not have in place to authenticate a candidate’s claims and qualifications? How do you go from having experience as a construction worker to demonstrating your capabilities for an executive role at a hospice?

However, he wowed the interview panel, which demonstrated he likely won them over on the interpersonal spectrum as an ideal match.

Mr. Andrewes went undetected after multiple layers of falsifications and fraudulent claims. The hiring team should have explored many missed opportunities for verification.

With claims of having two master’s degrees, one undergraduate, and a Ph.D., that is four opportunities for an employer to reach out to institutions for educational verification.

While there is no shame in a candidate’s qualifications, if a certificate is what you possess and not a Ph.D., those are the facts.

And unless you are a brain surgeon, in which case off to Med school you must go, many candidates can learn various jobs without specialized training and degree education.

Hence, a degree is not the be-all-end-all in landing a high-paying position.

Furthermore, obtaining a degree or diploma over a certificate does not make a person better than others. Quite frankly, the lifestyle of becoming a student at any level and remaining committed to completing a course of study are admirable traits.

Instead of inflating one’s experiences and qualifications, a job candidate should demonstrate the transformation they can bring about and how their contribution will be a difference maker to their employer.

I will further emphasize that workplace culture fit and sharing in the mission and vision of an organization often carries more weight than degrees. This employee proves the point that they can infiltrate the system by demonstrating a fit, all the while with fake degrees.

Closing Thoughts

As a practicing human resources professional, there are many layers before a candidate gets to the stage of an interview in my organization.

As part of the process, verification of degrees and credentials is done as the minimal screening to determine if a candidate has the educational qualifications for the position for which they’ve applied.

No verification of claimed degrees means no getting on the eligible list for a respective position.

Simple.

Getting to an interview and impressing the panel isn’t enough. The recruitment team is responsible for conducting background, medical, and reference checks and thoroughly vetting work history and experiences.

Hiring Managers, be forewarned. There have to be multiple layers in place to prevent this degree of deception and an employee from going undetected for TEN years.