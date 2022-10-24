Work From Home Isn't for Everyone, and Neither Is a Return to the Office

Remote Work Luke Peters/Unsplash

The Great Resignation. The Great Reengagement. The Great Recognition. The Great Rethink.

You get the point. There are a ton of great terminologies and buzzwords making their round these days.

And as with all things, humankind wants to be a part of greatness. Hence, each news feed constantly populates with the newest trend about how we live, work, and play.

My take on the great debate is that some of us need to calm down.

There isn’t any “one” perfect working environment that is ideal for all.

I work in Human Resources. I've seen the trends. I've heard the talks, and I've also been part of the conversations.

Below I share some pros and cons of working from home and the Office.

Is working from the Office a thing of the past?

Office culture isn’t dead despite the funeral procession we’ve been having.

And even if dying, there are still those who will infuse life-giving nutrients to forever remind us of the Office and its place in society.

There is still a fanbase for office workers, and even though many employees want out of the Office, employers are pushing back with the lamentation of "not so fast."

But why, though? Why aren't we all allowed to open our laptops from under our sheets?

Why do employers continue to subject workers to getting dressed in corporate attire and commuting for 30, 45, or even 60 minutes to log onto a desktop in cubicles, only to perform the same work that employees can do, propped up in bed or seated at their coffee table?

Let us dive into the whys and the why not.

The case for supporting office culture

Has it been proven that the location from which we work impacts productivity significantly, and therefore working from home diminishes our output?

Or could it be that the formality of getting up, getting dressed, and driving for a specified amount of minutes is just the zinger some people need to get their creative juices flowing?

Perhaps the below arguments will provide more insights:

Does a good and thriving business necessitates that bodies be in the Office? Is there a 20-year lease on some corporate buildings that warrants employees coming in to justify continued payment of the monthly rent? Do some jobs or employees require in-person collaboration, which fuels the chemistry with co-workers — chemistry and synergy that we must not overlook? Or is it because employees are better available to sign documents in the Office?

A few months ago, and in no uncertain terms, I received written instructions to return to the Office to be more available to sign documents.

I began questioning my reality as I read the email instruction. I was baffled, bewildered, and utterly confused about why I was required to be back in the Office full-time.

To clarify and reiterate, the main justification was so I could be availabe to sign documents.

Dear readers, I have been remotely performing my job functions for months, including making myself available to my employees and signing/authorizing any necessary documents.

There are no written approvals that my staff needs, which I cannot provide due to working remotely.

Instead, I hold myself to the highest standards and ensure to perform my job accordingly—deliverables after deliverables, all the while receiving commendation for being very responsive.

Also, the employees who required my signature have been working remotely. Hence, the argument for returning to the Office (to sign documents) wasn't following a logical line of reasoning and understanding in my specific case.

Legitimate reasons to work from the Office

I have a staff member who shared that their living situation and physical location don't allow for a reliable internet connection.

Hence, they opted to work from the Office even when other employees were allowed to work from home.

Some employees do not have designated workspaces at home that allow them to focus and successfully perform the functions of their jobs.

Some employees count on separating their work life from home life by physically clocking in/out of an office. This act triggers them to literally and mentally leave work at work and compartmentalize their lives.

Furthermore, some employees prefer the structure and routine of commuting to the Office, getting their work done, and commuting back home.

Employees have even spoken about this structure's impact on their mental health. Hence, they benefit from breaking up their day into segments through various activities (getting formally dressed, commuting, and socializing with colleagues) versus being at home all day.

Finally, some employees enjoy the in-person collaboration of working with their colleagues. They benefit from a certain kind of face-to-face energy and interactions that even the best zoom conference does not provide.

My case of working from home

For those who aspire to and enjoy working from home, their reasons for wanting to work from home will likely differ vastly. Working from home has its loyal fanbase, of which I believe I am the pack's leader.

Many employers have difficulty convincing some employees that business purposes necessitate they return to the Office.

Particularly for the employees who can successfully perform their jobs from home, the resistance and friction for an office return are at an all-time high.

Our performance should not depend on the location from which we work. Instead, employers should measure deliverables and assess which jobs align with remote work.

And if there are no negative impacts on an employee's work, employers should begin making good-faith arrangements to offer fully remote options to their staff.

Work-life balance is not a fancy term or cliche. Instead, it is a necessity for us mortal beings to be able to manage all aspects of our lives, including working and living.

And balance will look different for each person.

Having the opportunity to work from home has immensely improved my well-being and that of my family. The benefits of flexibility in working from home have left an overpowering desire to continue working from home.

Working from home has opened an unearthed treasure box, and I cannot unknow the luxury of flexibility and zero commutes or untasted the sweet nectar I've experienced.

I can coordinate my children's school schedule and other essential activities around my work schedule, allowing much-needed balance in my life.

I can start the work day much earlier by working through my email inbox instead of coasting at 15 MPH in bumper-to-bumper rush-hour traffic for an average of 50 minutes each way.

Years prior, my schedule and commute saw me rushing off to work, leaving my kiddos crying after me, and staying back at work later to allow rush hour traffic to pass.

That is a lifestyle I will never live again, even if it means fully tapping into my entrepreneurial skillsets and business ventures.

Closing Thoughts

Our lives are different, and our needs vary from one person to another.

To say nobody needs to work from the Office or work from home shouldn't be allowed is a great disservice to those who benefit the most from either work location.

I advocate for moderation in all things. We should all be empowered to create the lifestyle that suits us best, including how we work, live, and play.

I hope we will advance and mature in our reasoning abilities to make room to entertain differences, whether those differences be trivial or life-impacting.