Small Business Owners Sometimes Struggle with the Functions of Human Resources

"Human Resource isn't a thing we do. It's the thing that runs our business."- Steve Wynne.

9-Step Roadmap to Recruit, Select, and Retain Top Talent Casandra Reid

The role of human resources is changing and evolving as the workforce changes. Yet one thing remains constant: the most significant asset an organization or business will ever have is its people.

HR is responsible for finding and retaining the right people.

And even if you are an army of one, you are the human resources for your business. Hence, your performance will directly correlate to your business's success.

Also, if you have a team that supports your business efforts, you should aim for the cream of the crop, aka top-tier employees.

But how do you market your business to attract the best candidates from your industry?

In a competitive job market where candidates have many job options available, the endless possibilities to explore and select can be overwhelming and enticing. Therefore attracting and retaining Top Talent requires that businesses plan strategically and execute their plans accordingly.

The 9-Step Roadmap service providers can use to attract and retain Top Talent is a proven and simplified approach that takes the guesswork out of marketing yourself to your top candidates.

Recruitment

This Roadmap to attract and retain Top Talent follows a Recruitment, Selection, and Retention model.

Filling vacancies begins with the recruitment process of identifying the ideal candidates you want to attract, crafting a billion-dollar marketing message to speak to your ideal candidates, and selecting the right recruitment channel to reach those candidates.

Step One: Identify your ideal candidates

Finding Top Talents means you need to know who you are looking for.

The adage applies that any road will take you there if you do not know where you are going. Likewise, you will attract anyone and everyone if you do not know your ideal candidates.

Attracting Top Talent won't be easy if you do not intentionally identify and specifically market and appeal to them.

Hence, you need to develop an avatar profile of who your next top employees will be so you can target this group in your recruitment campaigns.

Engage with prospective candidates on social platforms and invite them to see the side of your business from the inside out. Get on their radar so that they're already familiar with your name and brand when you have a post.

Generally, for every recruitment ad, some ideal candidates are searching for those jobs. Still, not every position will appeal to everyone.

Target marketing and differentiation apply to candidates and products, and services.

Hence, I would like to emphasize that each company should know what they are about, get clear on its products and services, and target employees who will live its company's mission.

Notably, employees are brand ambassadors.

If they are happy and represent your business well, the exponential returns will be evident in your business growth and development.

You need the right people on your team.

Step Two: Billion $ Message

There is so much noise in that space when it comes to recruitment. Employers are vying for the attention of the best candidates, and everybody has something to say.

Your Message about your business to prospective candidates needs to stand out. If you are going to attract the best candidates from your industry, there should be an appeal in your mission, vision, and values by which you operate.

It would help if you had a unique value proposition that would immediately get the attention of your ideal candidates and pull them into applying for your positions.

A billion-dollar message is how you speak the language of Top Talent and market to them.

A prospective candidate should be able to read your recruitment ad and determine whether you are speaking to them. When you talk to Top Talent, they will listen because they have been trained and accustomed to a specific type of Message from employers with who they are also looking to work.

Your recruitment ad should therefore pack a punch and not be a waste of space and a candidate's time to read.

From an error-free and professional-looking message to answering the most basic yet critical questions, your employment advertisement should spell out the job duties, qualifications required, compensation, and location.

Those are essential elements of a well-crafted recruitment ad that will help to lessen confusion and answer candidates' questions about the job duties, what the compensation package entails, whether they meet the qualifications required, and where the job's location is.

Imagine completing the application process for a job only to find that the location is out of state or country and doesn't compensate you for what you are worth.

It is a waste of a candidate's time and efforts for potential employers not to include complete and honest information in a recruitment ad. When a potentially ideal candidate has to call a prospective employer to know compensation, job location, and required qualifications, this indicates a red zone in recruitment.

Often, an employer may determine it isn't in their favor to post salary information as it may discourage candidates from applying. However, this is one area of the recruitment process where transparency is critical.

Even if you cannot provide an exact dollar amount at the time of recruitment, the best practice is to include a salary range in the ad where prospects can anticipate the lowest or highest compensation.

In today's job market, it is not enough for employers to post a generic advertisement riddled with obscurity while expecting to attract the best employees.

Step Three: Select Recruitment Channel

Once you have determined your ideal candidates and created the perfect Message to speak to them, it is time to determine where you will reach them.

A thought-out recruitment plan to attract ideal candidates includes targeting the Message where these candidates are. Also, LinkedIn is not the only place to reach job applicants.

Consider various recruitment boards and platforms and explore using a few to determine where you get the most traction.

Remember, a recruitment ad that doesn't target and reach your ideal candidates wastes your time and effort. Hence, you must know your candidates and be prepared to locate and market to them where they are.

Closing Thoughts

After you have created the avatar of who your ideal candidates are, crafted the resounding billion-dollar recruitment message that you want them to read, and identified the channels through which you will advertise, you will have been well on your way to creating a successful recruitment campaign.

Dare to use non-traditional methods to advertise and target prospective employees. Use the spaces on your website or other marketing messages to showcase what it would be like to work for you.

Posting current employee testimonials is also a great way to give prospective employees a sense of transparency. People generally like to hear from others who have walked the path they are contemplating.

Top Talents are already searching for the best employers to work for and the best jobs in their industries. Your one job is to hook and market to them.

It is up to you to appeal to these cream-of-the-crop candidates and convert them into your employees.