Settling In Relationships Commonly Happens

Carrie Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hnvu3_0djrTb5y00
Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash

Lately, I have been thinking about exactly what it means to settle for someone in a relationship.

Does it mean that you are happy but a part of you is yearning for something else? Does it mean that you need to do more self-discovery to figure out exactly what you want?

Or does it mean that you know deep in your bones that you are meant to be with someone else and that you could do better?

Currently, I am in the first relationship of my life where I do not feel like I am settling. My partner and I are aligned in our drive, what we want in life, and in the bedroom department. It truly feels like I have the whole package.

Before him, I felt like something was missing in my previous relationships or I had to give something up to “make things work.” It wasn’t, particularly that I could find someone “better” it was simply that my exes and I didn’t quite line up.

Based on my experiences, here is what I think it means if you are “settling” for your partner.

You aren’t completely present when you are with them

One of the worst feelings I have ever experienced is when you are with someone but you actually want to be elsewhere.

When I was sixteen I had my first real boyfriend. He was very nice to me, planned cute dates, and I really wanted to like him. There was a part of me that did like him but when I look back I believe that I just wanted to have a “boyfriend” and he fit the bill.

When we hung out I yearned to be hanging out with my group of friends. No matter what we were doing, a part of me wasn’t really there.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the last time I wasn’t present in a relationship. Due to my struggles with codependency, there were times when I simply didn’t want to be alone so I settled for someone even though my heart was somewhere else.

You are sacrificing something you truly need

Right after college, I was in a relationship with someone that I loved with my whole heart. Although we were amazing friends and we had an absolute blast together, there was one glaring problem in our relationship.

My boyfriend wasn’t interested in being intimate. It was a huge issue for me, as I am a very sexual person.

I became extremely insecure due to our lack of physical closeness. Constantly I obsessed over the reasons why my boyfriend didn’t want to be intimate with me and it made me feel unattractive and undesirable.

All of this considered, there was a time when I was willing to give up what I needed because I was so in love. The reality is that we had polar opposite sex drives and it was unfair to both of us to be in a relationship together.

What you want for the future doesn’t align

Until recently, I wasn’t sure if I ever wanted kids. During childhood, I didn’t have the best role models, and my adult life never felt stable enough to consider supporting another human being.

Now, I have a house, an amazing partner, and a great job. Children no longer seem like something that is out of reach.

However, ten years ago it was a completely different story. At the time, I was in a relationship with someone who already knew that he wanted to be a father. He was adamant that I would be a fantastic mother and he wanted us to get married.

Ultimately our relationship ended because what we wanted at that point in our life didn’t align. He was ready for something years before I was, and he found that with someone else. If we had stayed together and had kids I would have resented him and our relationship would have fallen apart.

To me, settling doesn’t mean that one person is too good for their partner. It means that things simply aren’t aligned for the relationship and that one person would have to give up their goals.

When you are with someone that you want to be fully present with, who has the same future goals as you, and who doesn't cause you to sacrifice a part of yourself, then you will never feel like you are settling.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-psychology-relationships/202101/how-can-you-avoid-settling-in-your-relationship

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# love# marriage# divorce

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

14275 followers

More from Carrie Wynn

Couples Stay Together After Relationship Infidelity

The thought of cheating was completely baffling to me when I was younger. Stories would reach my ears of men and women that would stay with their unfaithful partners and I secretly considered them weak and pathetic. The very idea of staying with someone who cheated seemed so absolutely insane to me that I swore up and down that I would never end up in that situation.

Read full story

Paying Attention To Red Flags Is Essential

Although the majority of my content is around overcoming trauma, how to cultivate boundaries, and how to heal after dating someone that was psychologically manipulative, these were all foreign concepts to me when I was a young adult.

Read full story

Addiction To Chaos Common Following Toxic Situations

There was a banging on my window that shook me out of my sleep. Initially, I thought I was dreaming but then it happened again. Opening the window revealed my ex-boyfriend who crawled through, begging for me to take him back after our recent break-up.

Read full story

Relationship Navigation Proven Challenging With Differing Personalities

When I was in my first serious relationship I thought my boyfriend was going to be an end game as most believe when in midst of the passion that is young love. It was a rude awakening when things ended and I tried to brush off the heartbreak and start dating in college. Considering that I was coming from a small town where there were about three different options, this was a whole new ball game.

Read full story

To Achieve Self-Awareness Are Psychic Readings Necessary?

Recently my best friend got us a virtual session with a psychic. It was part of my birthday present and I was excited. Although I’m not one to dabble in psychics, it was an experience I had wanted to try for some time and had never done.

Read full story
4 comments

Dating Is Often Difficult After Narcissistic Abuse

When I am working with my clients that have recently left an abusive relationship with a narcissist there is something that they have in common. They either want to jump right back into the dating pool as if nothing happened or they fear that they will never trust someone again. There doesn’t seem to be any in-between, it’s one or the other.

Read full story
7 comments

Paranoia Proves Difficult to Overcome In Relationships

I’m sure that we have all had this moment regardless of how secure we feel in our relationship. “I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it.”. “Who are you texting?” The question bursts out and even though I’m trying to sound as casual and sweet as possible, I know deep down that my question is coming off as jealous regardless of the tone of my voice.

Read full story
17 comments

Emotional Unavailability Restricts Dating Vulnerability

This morning, I saw a memory on my social media feed from ten years ago. It’s a selfie with me and a boy, Zach, sitting on the floor of a bookstore. We are both grinning from ear to ear and I remember feeling so incredibly happy… even though Zach was the most emotionally unavailable man I’ve ever tried to pursue.

Read full story

Damaging Communication Can Devastate Partnership

Have you ever been in a situation where you observed a couple and it was absolutely cringe-worthy how they were talking to each other?. Every time I’m in a situation where I observe a toxic back-and-forth exchange I am reminded that if you aren’t communicating in the right way it can be detrimental to your relationship.

Read full story
4 comments

Positive Qualities Proven To Enhance Relationship

After six months of dating my partner sat me down to have a conversation. Although it couldn’t have been easy, he decided to be completely transparent with me about his feelings in regards to how I had gotten a bit… lazy in our relationship.

Read full story

Insignificant Disputes Lead To Relationship Demise

Small problems in relationships are often the ones that we overlook or ignore when they are really the ones that we should be addressing right away. After all, big problems don’t usually start out as big problems.

Read full story

Tactics Necessary To Disarm A Narcissist

Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.

Read full story
48 comments

Indicators Rebound Dating Is The Intention

When I first moved to the city I have now lived in for almost five years, I was excited to check out the online dating scene. There were fun dates, mediocre dates, and all-together terrible dates. At times it was disheartening but it was my first time ever trying out online dating so I was trying to keep an open mind.

Read full story
13 comments

Attraction Can Occur Regardless of Relationship Status

A few years ago I had a coworker who I was somewhat friends with named Sarah. The two of us would hang out now and then after work, which usually involved hitting up a happy hour and complaining about our job. Often her boyfriend Blake would join us near the tail end of the evening and he was absolutely lovely.

Read full story
53 comments

Indication Victims Have Begun Healing From Narcissistic Abuse

I want to focus on the aftermath of narcissistic abuse. What happens after you gather the strength to finally walk away from your abuser?. I’m not going to lie to you… the beginning stages after leaving an abusive relationship are going to be very hard. I’m telling you this because I don’t want to promise that a light at the end of the tunnel will magically appear. That is simply not true.

Read full story
20 comments

Victims Often Protect Their Abusers

They were some of the most beautiful women I had ever seen. We were at a party when my boyfriend at the time introduced me to Kryshia, Lynn, and Anna. I was taken aback by how vibrant and welcoming they were to me as an outsider. Instantly I felt connected to them and my boyfriend left me and they took me under their wings.

Read full story
2 comments

Long-Term Love Is Often Portrayed As Constant Perfection

For years I dreamed about when I would finally find it. That healthy relationship, the one that would make everything worth it. Well, after years of self-reflection, personal development, and a series of toxic relationships — I finally learned how to cultivate and have a healthy relationship.

Read full story
2 comments

Communicating With A Trauma Survivor Requires Empathy

My heart was pounding and I could feel myself shutting down completely. My partner was becoming frustrated due to my lack of response in the middle of our conversation but I couldn’t seem to get a grasp of my emotions.

Read full story

Victims Accidentally Break No-Contact

Going no contact is far from easy. I remember the first time I tried after breaking up with my narcissistic and abusive ex. After all of the abuse, I was determined to keep myself from contacting him, and you would think that it would be easy considering how terribly he treated me.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy