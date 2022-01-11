Damaging Communication Can Devastate Partnership

Carrie Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MkuWr_0dihR6Dh00
Damir Spanic/Unsplash

Have you ever been in a situation where you observed a couple and it was absolutely cringe-worthy how they were talking to each other?

Every time I’m in a situation where I observe a toxic back-and-forth exchange I am reminded that if you aren’t communicating in the right way it can be detrimental to your relationship.

This can seem like conflicting advice to what we have always been. After all, the general messaging around communication is that it is crucial to keeping you and your partner together. In part, it is true but what needs to be conveyed is that there are also bad ways of communicating.

Let me provide you with a few examples of how your communication could be damaging your relationship.

#1. Being passive-aggressive instead of explaining how you feel

Months ago I was at a friend’s house and a few of us were enjoying dinner. There was a girl named Molly there who came with her boyfriend, Jacob. Molly was hilarious, albeit a little over the top and loud, but extremely entertaining.

We had never met before but I instantly picked up on the awkward tension between Molly and Jacob. It became even more apparent when Molly had a couple of drinks and began talking about all of the things Jacob had done recently that upset her. She phrased her complaints in a joking way but it was easy to see that she wasn’t joking at all and Jacob was becoming more and more withdrawn.

If you are upset with your partner they may not know if you don’t communicate it to them. Making little jabs and jokes is only going to build resentment in your relationship, as no one enjoys being with someone who is passive-aggressive.

#2. Putting words in your partner’s mouth

Early on in my relationship my partner and I were hanging out when I off-handedly mentioned that he didn’t like one of my friends. After I made the comment he stared at me and said, “I never said that I didn’t like your friend… why would you ever construct those words out of thin air?”

Instead of asking how he felt about one of my friends, I just assumed he didn’t like her because he was a little quiet and withdrawn the day that he met her. The reality is that he had a rough day and work and didn’t feel chatty.

This is something I would have known if I had expressed my confusion as to why he was so quiet and asked if everything was okay. Instead, I just put my own spin on things and didn’t give him a chance to explain his side of the story.

#3. Keeping score and verbalizing it

When a couple keeps a tally they are damaging their relationship and causing resentment and a sense of rivalry.

There is nothing more exhausting than trying to keep a score and using it against your partner when you are frustrated. It’s never going to be even. Relationships are going to be a balance of give and take and there will some weeks when you are giving more and others when your partner is giving more.

When I think about the healthiest couples I know they all have one thing in common. None of them keep score and they do kind things for each other simply because it’s a partnership, not a competition.

#4. Shutting your partner out when they upset you

Perhaps you are furious, or you simply just want to be left alone. That’s understandable especially if you are someone that needs to process things after an argument/disagreement.

However, even that feeling is something that should still be communicated. It’s perfectly acceptable to take time to yourself and walk away from an argument if it’s for your own good, but that doesn’t mean you can simply ignore your partner.

Stonewalling is what it means to shut someone out completely and is a top divorce indicator. There are various reasons as to why someone might use it as a coping mechanism but it will most likely destroy your relationship.

Communicating is hard and no couple is going to be perfect at their dialogue. However, by ensuring that you are communicating in the right way and not saying or doing things that will damage the connection with your partner, the closer you will become in the long run.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/fulfillment-any-age/201603/do-you-keep-score-in-your-relationships

https://www.gottman.com/blog/the-four-horsemen-stonewalling/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# communication# dating# marriage# divorce

Comments / 4

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

14826 followers

More from Carrie Wynn

Obsessing Over Past Lovers Is Futile

I had always believed that you had to still love someone in order for them to still inhabit parts of your mind. Yet it had been over eight months and memories of my toxic still keep popping into my mind uninvited and unwanted. There were still dreams and images of the violent events that had transpired prior to my leaving.

Read full story
8 comments

Covert Narcissists Exhibit Certain Traits

When we hear the word narcissist it usually surfaces images of a conceited individual who loves their own reflection and bragging about their accomplishments. Yet what many people don’t realize is that narcissistic personality disorder is not created equal nor does it manifest in the same way from one narcissist to another.

Read full story
24 comments

Protecting Victims Against Gaslighting

Recently a woman reached out to me saying that she had caught her husband on a date with another woman. As she watched him and the other woman embrace and kiss, she felt a rage overcoming her body. Yet, instead of confronting him then and there, she decided to wait until he arrived home.

Read full story
26 comments

Toxic Behavior Leads To Insecurity

I was seething with anger and hurt. It had been over a day since I had received a single text from my boyfriend. A group of friends and I were out at the bar and I had reached out asking if he wanted to meet us.Hours passed and multiple texts were ignored although I could see that they had been read.

Read full story
1 comments

Couples Stay Together After Relationship Infidelity

The thought of cheating was completely baffling to me when I was younger. Stories would reach my ears of men and women that would stay with their unfaithful partners and I secretly considered them weak and pathetic. The very idea of staying with someone who cheated seemed so absolutely insane to me that I swore up and down that I would never end up in that situation.

Read full story
3 comments

Paying Attention To Red Flags Is Essential

Although the majority of my content is around overcoming trauma, how to cultivate boundaries, and how to heal after dating someone that was psychologically manipulative, these were all foreign concepts to me when I was a young adult.

Read full story
2 comments

Addiction To Chaos Common Following Toxic Situations

There was a banging on my window that shook me out of my sleep. Initially, I thought I was dreaming but then it happened again. Opening the window revealed my ex-boyfriend who crawled through, begging for me to take him back after our recent break-up.

Read full story
4 comments

Relationship Navigation Proven Challenging With Differing Personalities

When I was in my first serious relationship I thought my boyfriend was going to be an end game as most believe when in midst of the passion that is young love. It was a rude awakening when things ended and I tried to brush off the heartbreak and start dating in college. Considering that I was coming from a small town where there were about three different options, this was a whole new ball game.

Read full story
1 comments

Settling In Relationships Commonly Happens

Lately, I have been thinking about exactly what it means to settle for someone in a relationship. Does it mean that you are happy but a part of you is yearning for something else? Does it mean that you need to do more self-discovery to figure out exactly what you want?

Read full story

To Achieve Self-Awareness Are Psychic Readings Necessary?

Recently my best friend got us a virtual session with a psychic. It was part of my birthday present and I was excited. Although I’m not one to dabble in psychics, it was an experience I had wanted to try for some time and had never done.

Read full story
5 comments

Dating Is Often Difficult After Narcissistic Abuse

When I am working with my clients that have recently left an abusive relationship with a narcissist there is something that they have in common. They either want to jump right back into the dating pool as if nothing happened or they fear that they will never trust someone again. There doesn’t seem to be any in-between, it’s one or the other.

Read full story
22 comments

Paranoia Proves Difficult to Overcome In Relationships

I’m sure that we have all had this moment regardless of how secure we feel in our relationship. “I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it.”. “Who are you texting?” The question bursts out and even though I’m trying to sound as casual and sweet as possible, I know deep down that my question is coming off as jealous regardless of the tone of my voice.

Read full story
20 comments

Emotional Unavailability Restricts Dating Vulnerability

This morning, I saw a memory on my social media feed from ten years ago. It’s a selfie with me and a boy, Zach, sitting on the floor of a bookstore. We are both grinning from ear to ear and I remember feeling so incredibly happy… even though Zach was the most emotionally unavailable man I’ve ever tried to pursue.

Read full story

Positive Qualities Proven To Enhance Relationship

After six months of dating my partner sat me down to have a conversation. Although it couldn’t have been easy, he decided to be completely transparent with me about his feelings in regards to how I had gotten a bit… lazy in our relationship.

Read full story

Insignificant Disputes Lead To Relationship Demise

Small problems in relationships are often the ones that we overlook or ignore when they are really the ones that we should be addressing right away. After all, big problems don’t usually start out as big problems.

Read full story

Tactics Necessary To Disarm A Narcissist

Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.

Read full story
58 comments

Indicators Rebound Dating Is The Intention

When I first moved to the city I have now lived in for almost five years, I was excited to check out the online dating scene. There were fun dates, mediocre dates, and all-together terrible dates. At times it was disheartening but it was my first time ever trying out online dating so I was trying to keep an open mind.

Read full story
14 comments

Attraction Can Occur Regardless of Relationship Status

A few years ago I had a coworker who I was somewhat friends with named Sarah. The two of us would hang out now and then after work, which usually involved hitting up a happy hour and complaining about our job. Often her boyfriend Blake would join us near the tail end of the evening and he was absolutely lovely.

Read full story
61 comments

Indication Victims Have Begun Healing From Narcissistic Abuse

I want to focus on the aftermath of narcissistic abuse. What happens after you gather the strength to finally walk away from your abuser?. I’m not going to lie to you… the beginning stages after leaving an abusive relationship are going to be very hard. I’m telling you this because I don’t want to promise that a light at the end of the tunnel will magically appear. That is simply not true.

Read full story
28 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy