Psychological Manipulation Leaves Victims Devastated

Carrie Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488182_0dfWNTmB00
adobe stock photo

The most harmful things are usually the ones that we cannot see with our naked eye.

I was in my early twenties when I entered into a romance with a man that would attempt to break me down to absolutely nothing. Not only did I leave the relationship with the trauma that I would deal with for the rest of my life, but I had no idea what to call what I was feeling.

This is the case with psychological abuse. There may be no physical scars to be seen with the naked eye, but the damage is vast and deep.

I left that relationship with a head and heart that was bruised, battered, and broken.

I want to share the signs that you may be in a relationship that is psychologically abusive based on my experience and how I changed.

#1. You went from confident to insecure

Growing up I was incredibly insecure. Over the years I cultivated my own strength and was in a great place.

That is until I entered a relationship that involved devaluation, gaslighting, and invalidation.

Slowly all of my flaws seemed to be coming out. If I cooked dinner for my ex he would hiss that I was terrible at cooking. When we went out he would stare at other women in a way that made me feel like he was longing to be with anyone else.

How could I feel confident when the person I was with constantly put me down every single chance that he had?

However, I want to remind you that the put-downs and ways that my ex caused me to feel insecure didn’t happen overnight. It was much later in our relationship when we were already serious and I thought that he was the man I was going to marry.

#2. You no longer trust yourself

If you are in a relationship where you struggle to trust yourself due to your partner making you feel “crazy” then you are most likely being psychologically abused.

In your constant efforts to tiptoe around someone else’s moods, in the hope of avoiding blow-ups, put-downs, criticism, sighs of disapproval, or cold shoulders, you constantly edit what you say and do. You second-guess your own judgment, your own ideas, and your own preferences. You begin to question whether the way you think is valid and right.

Gaslighting is the most common name for this method of the abuser causing the victim to doubt their own reality and it is absolutely devastating.

To this day I still struggle to fully trust myself after going through psychological manipulation that caused me to doubt my own reality.

#3. You feel absolutely exhausted/anxious

When I was in the midst of my psychologically abusive relationship I constantly felt on edge/and as if there was a pit in my stomach.

I didn’t realize until much later on why my body seemed to know what my head and heart refused to acknowledge. The man that I loved was destroying me slowly but surely.

The only thing that brought me any relief was when I would do yoga. There was a release at the very end of class where for a moment I could breathe, and normally tears streamed down my face. The peace would end the moment that I walked out of the studio as if I was remembering the chaos that was happening in my life.

Once again, my body knew what was happening even if I continually turned away from the truth.

There wasn’t a single morning that I woke up during that relationship feeling peaceful because I was always anxious and unable to find rest.

#4. You don’t even know what you believe anymore

My ex would rant and rant about conspiracy theories, lizard people, aliens, you name it. At night he would play the shows in the background even though he knew that I couldn’t sleep with the noise. This resulted in a constant state of sleep deprivation which didn’t help my already declining mental state.

Along with the ranting about what I should believe, my religious upbringing was constantly attacked. Near the end of our relationship, I didn't even know what I believed anymore. All I knew was that I was completely confused.

Walking away from that relationship didn’t make everything fall into place. No, I was confused for a very long time and it took me years to figure out what I did believe and what my thoughts were.

Psychological abuse doesn’t happen quickly. There isn’t necessarily a moment that you can pinpoint that showcases everything that went wrong.

Please remember… this type of manipulation is subtle and it’s a series of small changes that can happen over weeks, months, or even years.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/anger-in-the-age-entitlement/201912/walking-eggshells

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 8

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

14112 followers

More from Carrie Wynn

Different Personalities Challenge Modern Daters

When I was in my first serious relationship I thought my boyfriend was going to be an end game as most believe when in midst of the passion that is young love. It was a rude awakening when things ended and I tried to brush off the heartbreak and start dating in college. Considering that I was coming from a small town where there were about three different options, this was a whole new ball game.

Read full story

Settling In Relationships Commonly Happens

Lately, I have been thinking about exactly what it means to settle for someone in a relationship. Does it mean that you are happy but a part of you is yearning for something else? Does it mean that you need to do more self-discovery to figure out exactly what you want?

Read full story

To Achieve Self-Awareness Are Psychic Readings Necessary?

Recently my best friend got us a virtual session with a psychic. It was part of my birthday present and I was excited. Although I’m not one to dabble in psychics, it was an experience I had wanted to try for some time and had never done.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating Is Often Difficult After Narcissistic Abuse

When I am working with my clients that have recently left an abusive relationship with a narcissist there is something that they have in common. They either want to jump right back into the dating pool as if nothing happened or they fear that they will never trust someone again. There doesn’t seem to be any in-between, it’s one or the other.

Read full story
1 comments

Paranoia Proves Difficult to Overcome In Relationships

I’m sure that we have all had this moment regardless of how secure we feel in our relationship. “I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it.”. “Who are you texting?” The question bursts out and even though I’m trying to sound as casual and sweet as possible, I know deep down that my question is coming off as jealous regardless of the tone of my voice.

Read full story
11 comments

Emotional Unavailability Restricts Dating Vulnerability

This morning, I saw a memory on my social media feed from ten years ago. It’s a selfie with me and a boy, Zach, sitting on the floor of a bookstore. We are both grinning from ear to ear and I remember feeling so incredibly happy… even though Zach was the most emotionally unavailable man I’ve ever tried to pursue.

Read full story

Damaging Communication Can Devastate Partnership

Have you ever been in a situation where you observed a couple and it was absolutely cringe-worthy how they were talking to each other?. Every time I’m in a situation where I observe a toxic back-and-forth exchange I am reminded that if you aren’t communicating in the right way it can be detrimental to your relationship.

Read full story
3 comments

Positive Qualities Proven To Enhance Relationship

After six months of dating my partner sat me down to have a conversation. Although it couldn’t have been easy, he decided to be completely transparent with me about his feelings in regards to how I had gotten a bit… lazy in our relationship.

Read full story

Insignificant Disputes Lead To Relationship Demise

Small problems in relationships are often the ones that we overlook or ignore when they are really the ones that we should be addressing right away. After all, big problems don’t usually start out as big problems.

Read full story

Tactics Necessary To Disarm A Narcissist

Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.

Read full story
40 comments

Indicators Rebound Dating Is The Intention

When I first moved to the city I have now lived in for almost five years, I was excited to check out the online dating scene. There were fun dates, mediocre dates, and all-together terrible dates. At times it was disheartening but it was my first time ever trying out online dating so I was trying to keep an open mind.

Read full story
9 comments

Attraction Can Occur Regardless of Relationship Status

A few years ago I had a coworker who I was somewhat friends with named Sarah. The two of us would hang out now and then after work, which usually involved hitting up a happy hour and complaining about our job. Often her boyfriend Blake would join us near the tail end of the evening and he was absolutely lovely.

Read full story
41 comments

Indication Victims Have Begun Healing From Narcissistic Abuse

I want to focus on the aftermath of narcissistic abuse. What happens after you gather the strength to finally walk away from your abuser?. I’m not going to lie to you… the beginning stages after leaving an abusive relationship are going to be very hard. I’m telling you this because I don’t want to promise that a light at the end of the tunnel will magically appear. That is simply not true.

Read full story
20 comments

Victims Often Protect Their Abusers

They were some of the most beautiful women I had ever seen. We were at a party when my boyfriend at the time introduced me to Kryshia, Lynn, and Anna. I was taken aback by how vibrant and welcoming they were to me as an outsider. Instantly I felt connected to them and my boyfriend left me and they took me under their wings.

Read full story
1 comments

Long-Term Love Is Often Portrayed As Constant Perfection

For years I dreamed about when I would finally find it. That healthy relationship, the one that would make everything worth it. Well, after years of self-reflection, personal development, and a series of toxic relationships — I finally learned how to cultivate and have a healthy relationship.

Read full story
2 comments

Communicating With A Trauma Survivor Requires Empathy

My heart was pounding and I could feel myself shutting down completely. My partner was becoming frustrated due to my lack of response in the middle of our conversation but I couldn’t seem to get a grasp of my emotions.

Read full story

Victims Accidentally Break No-Contact

Going no contact is far from easy. I remember the first time I tried after breaking up with my narcissistic and abusive ex. After all of the abuse, I was determined to keep myself from contacting him, and you would think that it would be easy considering how terribly he treated me.

Read full story
13 comments

Healthy Relationships Require Constant Attention

When I was younger I believed in fairy tales. Throughout my childhood, I clung to the belief that when I met that “special someone” everything would fall into place. I wish that I could tell you that I spent my childhood dreaming of a career or traveling the world… but that isn’t the case.

Read full story
42 comments

Relationships With A Narcissist Will Always Be One-Sided

From a young age, we are taught certain beliefs and ideas around love and relationships that are not always true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships.

Read full story
26 comments

Has Social Media Contributed To the Rise of Narcissism?

A few years ago I was at a wedding where I didn’t know anyone but my partner who’d been good friends with the groom growing up. It wasn’t hard to figure out that the groom was absolutely miserable. All that his bride cared about was how the event looked. Not her guests, not her vows, not living in the moment, but ensuring that the wedding was picture perfect, aka that she got “Instagram worthy” photos.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy