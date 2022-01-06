Relationship Issues Often Stem Early On

Carrie Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tni5a_0ddwn1F800
adobe stock photo

Post-college I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, had similar hobbies, were both outgoing … on paper, there is no reason why they shouldn’t work.

Except … they were an absolute disaster.

Cara was constantly bickering about Robert’s habits and for some reason seemed to focus on his flaws. Robert was irritated by Cara’s neediness. They couldn’t seem to see that their relationship was in danger, even though all of their friends and family had started wondering when it was going to implode.

Here are some of the signs they ignored.

#1. You feel every emotion — except happiness — most of the time.

Cara and I waited while Robert went to the bar to grab us a round of drinks. Suddenly he came back looking sheepish. He had forgotten his wallet and we had taken an Uber to the bar, so he had to go back home to get it.

“He drives me absolutely insane.”

“I mean, it happens!” I answered cheerfully. The night was young and they only lived twelve minutes away.

“Everything he does annoys me. I’m exhausted and snapping at him all the time. I’m actually glad he’s gone because I get a break from him for a moment.”

“Well… you’re happy overall right?”

Cara shrugged and didn’t answer the question, which answered it for me. She seemed absolutely miserable.

#2. You are jealous of other happy couples.

A mutual friend in our group was in a healthy and happy relationship and it was driving Cara insane.

“Jenny and Ryan are disgustingly cute,” she commented. “They are over the honeymoon phase — I don’t know why they’re still so all over each other.”

That wasn’t the first time Cara complained about the happy couple; she seemed to genuinely resent them. And Jenny and Ryan weren’t overly affectionate… they simply seemed to actually like each other and respect and trust each other.

If you are with someone and you are envious of every other couple you are missing something in your relationship.

#3. You have wandering eyes.

Both Cara and Robert seemed to constantly be attracted to other people. Now if this wasn’t a monogamous relationship I wouldn’t have thought twice about it but… they were monogamous and it almost seemed to turn into a sick game.

One night a group of us were out and Robert noticed Cara flirting with the bartender.

“She’s like this all the time,” he grumbled.

However, I knew that a couple of days back Robert had been checking out a girl on their co-ed volleyball team, at least according to Cara.

When she returned to the table Robert made a comment about how she was all over the bartender and the night ended in yet another fight.

#4. There is a lack of trust between you.

From the beginning, there was a lack of trust between Cara and Robert. Prior to dating Cara, Robert had actually been engaged to another woman. The engagement ended several months before Cara and Robert got together but Cara was absolutely obsessed with his ex.

“What if he goes back to her?” It was the worry that was always at the back of Cara’s mind. She constantly checked Robert’s phone to see if he was communicating with his ex, and Robert felt the need to check her phone in return.

A relationship will eventually crumble if there is no trust.

Things finally imploded…

After a night where punches were almost thrown, Robert ended things with Cara. He moved to a new state where is he now married. Cara has been single for several years now and is in such a better place. I finally recognize her as the amazing woman I knew before the relationship.

I’m not sure why Robert and Cara brought out the worst in each other. However, it taught me an important lesson.

Two people can look great for each other on paper when in reality they are simply not compatible.

A healthy relationship should be one that brings joy into your life… not jealousy, trust issues, and the desire to be with someone else.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# love# marriage# divorce

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

13105 followers

More from Carrie Wynn

Communicating With A Trauma Survivor Requires Empathy

My heart was pounding and I could feel myself shutting down completely. My partner was becoming frustrated due to my lack of response in the middle of our conversation but I couldn’t seem to get a grasp of my emotions.

Read full story

Victims Accidentally Break No-Contact

Going no contact is far from easy. I remember the first time I tried after breaking up with my narcissistic and abusive ex. After all of the abuse, I was determined to keep myself from contacting him, and you would think that it would be easy considering how terribly he treated me.

Read full story
5 comments

Healthy Relationships Require Constant Attention

When I was younger I believed in fairy tales. Throughout my childhood, I clung to the belief that when I met that “special someone” everything would fall into place. I wish that I could tell you that I spent my childhood dreaming of a career or traveling the world… but that isn’t the case.

Read full story
18 comments

Relationships With A Narcissist Will Always Be One-Sided

From a young age, we are taught certain beliefs and ideas around love and relationships that are not always true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships.

Read full story
14 comments

Has Social Media Contributed To the Rise of Narcissism?

A few years ago I was at a wedding where I didn’t know anyone but my partner who’d been good friends with the groom growing up. It wasn’t hard to figure out that the groom was absolutely miserable. All that his bride cared about was how the event looked. Not her guests, not her vows, not living in the moment, but ensuring that the wedding was picture perfect, aka that she got “Instagram worthy” photos.

Read full story
14 comments

When Dealing With A Narcissist, Follow Specific Guidelines

Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.

Read full story
12 comments

Psychological Manipulation Leaves Victims Devastated

The most harmful things are usually the ones that we cannot see with our naked eye. I was in my early twenties when I entered into a romance with a man that would attempt to break me down to absolutely nothing. Not only did I leave the relationship with the trauma that I would deal with for the rest of my life, but I had no idea what to call what I was feeling.

Read full story
3 comments

Cultivating Boundaries is Essential

I talk about boundaries constantly. Whether it’s pertaining to my personal or my professional life, I hone in on them because for the first part of my life I didn’t even know what a boundary was.

Read full story

Toxic Relationships Have Red Flags In Early Stages

When you are in the midst of or at the very end of an unhealthy relationship, it can be easy to realize that something was… off. However, it’s important to remember that red flags are often far from obvious. They are subtle and while it’s easy to notice them in hindsight, it’s much harder when you are in the situation yourself.

Read full story
33 comments

Compassion In The Hands Of A Narcissist

Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.

Read full story
6 comments

Healing After A Roller Coaster Relationship Ends

Growing up I had a neighbor named James who lived across the street from my family. Throughout the years we would wave at each other and smile but we never really talked. Shortly after my sixteenth birthday, I ran into him at the store where he worked, and he blatantly flirted with me at the checkout counter.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating With Trust Issues Can Be Difficult

A few years ago I started dating the kindest man… let’s call him David. David was intelligent, handsome, hard-working, and motivated. When we started dating (we had been friends first) I was so excited because I felt like I had finally found someone who was a great match for me.

Read full story
5 comments

Yellow Flags Quickly Evolve Into Red Flags

Most of us are able to look back on our relationships and identify behaviors that were red flags. That’s great, but it’s easy to look back on red flags because they are often blatant.

Read full story
3 comments

Losing Interest Causes Relationship Downfall

College was the first time in my life when I got dumped. My ex-boyfriend Andrew and I were at a party dancing, laughing, and putting on the outward appearance of having a blast. When the party ended we went back to his dorm room and he told me that he didn’t like me in “that way” anymore.

Read full story
28 comments

Rebound Relationship? Proceed Cautiously

The first time Jake kissed me it was only one day after the worst breakup of my entire life. For months, I had felt the love my ex and I had shared slipping out of my grasp. The phrase, “crying myself to sleep” was one I had never experienced until that relationship. Nights would pass where I slept in the bedroom we once shared while I sipped my wine glass, simultaneously sobbing on the couch.

Read full story
5 comments

Navigating A Narcissist's Smear Campaign

Recently I had a woman reach out to me that was absolutely flabbergasted and frustrated by how her narcissistic ex responded when she ended things. “How can someone try to destroy me to strangers along with everyone I know?Is it typical that they literally take every detail of the relationship and twist it to make themselves the victim?

Read full story
6 comments

"Savior Complex" Affects Relationship Dynamics

Are you trying to “save” your partner? Are you secretly enjoying making your partner “better”? It’s a pattern I recognize not just from my friends’ relationships, but from my own.

Read full story
1 comments

Rebuilding Trust Is Difficult Although Possible

There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless absolutely necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

Read full story
4 comments

Prioritizing Mental Health Could Have Saved Him

September is Suicide Awareness Prevention Month. Suicidal thoughts, much like mental health conditions, can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background. If you or someone you know needs help, callThe National Suicide Prevention Lifelineat 800–273-TALK (8255).

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy