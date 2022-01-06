Rebuilding Trust Is Difficult Although Possible

There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless absolutely necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

From that point on I had to fight to rebuild his trust. He didn’t understand why I was hiding the truth, and I was frustrated because it was a truth I didn’t want him to know.

We were able to rebuild our trust eventually, but there were multiple actions we had to take in order to keep it on our relationship.

Acknowledge your mistake

Even though I felt justified, I couldn’t continue to deny the reality that I had been dishonest. Yes, something happened in my past that I was less than proud of. But this is the person that I want to build a life with… and how could we do that if our foundation wasn’t built on truth?

I’m an extremely stubborn person. I didn’t want to admit that he was right. I didn’t want to admit that I had lied because, in my mind, it made me the “problem” partner in our relationship.

However, I swallowed my pride and put myself in his shoes and admitted that I would have felt the same way. I owned up to my mistake and set out to prove that I could learn from it and be someone he could trust.

Come with a willingness to work on your relationship

One of my best friends in college loved to party. Her boyfriend didn’t, but he wanted her to go out and have fun. When she went out he fully trusted her… until the night she had a bit too much to drink and ended up kissing another man.

To her credit, the next morning she confessed what had happened. He had every reason to walk away from the relationship since she had broken his trust but instead, he decided to give her a second chance.

My friend completely changed her behavior. She faced the reasons why she drank too much and tried to lose herself in partying. Along with the self-work she put all of her energy into working on her relationship.

Because they both were willing to work on things after trust had been broken they were able to repair their relationship and are now married with several children.

Openly communicate about what happened

I lied to my partner for one simple reason: I was afraid he wouldn’t want me when he knew the truth.

But to him, the fact that I withheld information was a huge red flag. I remember him sitting me down and simply saying, “I need to be with a partner I can trust and who tells me the whole truth, regardless of its weight.”

From that moment I realized that I wouldn’t ever be trusted if I was only sharing half-truths and I needed to share my past with him even if it was painful.

Resist the temptation to dwell on the past

My mother always brought up the mistakes that my father made in the early years of their marriage. She used his infidelity as an excuse to have multiple emotional affairs and I grew up witnessing the complete lack of trust that they had for each other.

Their failure to let go of the past eventually destroyed their chances of having a future.

If you actually want to make a relationship work after trust has been broken you have to keep yourself from dwelling on the past.

After the incident with my partner, I resolved to change and I did. Over the last few years, I have consistently been forthcoming with him even when it’s been extremely hard.

Now he trusts me fully but it was a longer road than it would have been if I had simply been honest at the very beginning.

It wasn’t easy to get to where we are, and it required both of us to be vulnerable and transparent but it was completely worth it. My partner loves me even after knowing the full scope of my past, and I love him knowing I can trust him with the truth.

