Prioritizing Mental Health Could Have Saved Him

adobe stock photo

September is Suicide Awareness Prevention Month. Suicidal thoughts, much like mental health conditions, can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background. If you or someone you know needs help, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800–273-TALK (8255).

I woke up yesterday morning to a text and missed a call from 1:00 AM the night before. Groggy and half-asleep I read the text and then read it again not sure if I was dreaming.

It was from an old friend that had been in my life when I dated an ex a few years ago. The message read that my ex had passed away that evening. My friend said she wasn’t sure if I cared but she wanted to let me know.

Instantly I felt a flood of emotions. I was confused because of our past, sad because of our past, and shocked because this was coming out of absolutely nowhere, at least for me.

After the initial overwhelming emotions, there were two primary thoughts in my mind.

I do care…

and

Please don’t let it be suicide.

When the statement came out later, revealing that he had indeed taken his own life, I broke down completely.

My heart aches because I did love him

Often we tend to remember the bad things about our relationships instead of the good. However, there was plenty of good to remember.

I remember riding in his jeep listening to country music and feeling like I really never wanted to be anywhere else.

I remember when we met working together and how much he made me laugh even when we had the worst customers you could imagine.

I remember getting our apartment together and how excited we were to take the next step in our relationship.

I remember spending the holidays with his family and being welcomed with open arms.

I remember believing he was the one.

My heart aches even if it’s not “appropriate”

As an ex-girlfriend, I feel a bit “awkward” about my grief.

While everyone else is posting on social media and giving their condolences I wondered if it would seem strange coming from me. Was it okay to say something?

Would I be judged for saying something?

Finally, I decided that I didn’t care and that I wanted to be able to grieve with everyone else, so I did.

Our old manager (from when we worked together) reached out to me and said the kindest words.

“Even as an ex have a right to grieve. You were a special person to him when you dated. And regardless of the outcome of that relationship, you knew him as a friend too.”

My heart aches that he saw no way out

There were so many people who cared about this man.

His mother and his brother loved him immensely. His best friends were a huge joy in his life and they tried to get him professional help near the end because they could see that things were getting worse.

His old colleagues have come together to recount the memories they have while working with him and the shock they feel that he is no longer with us.

If there is one lesson we can learn from this it’s that we need to reach out to people more often. We need to listen to them a little closer.

And as a society, we have to start prioritizing mental health.

I cannot help but think that if we had and if the stigma didn’t exist the man that I still cared about would still be living his life today.