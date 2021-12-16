Dating Includes Hidden Agendas

Carrie Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWthx_0dNxbX1c00
adobe stock photo

When I began dating I was quite naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions.

When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and the way he smiled at me just made me feel like we were getting somewhere.

A friend of mine asked James how he felt, and he laughed and said he wasn’t interested in me… he just hung out with me because he thought my Mom was hot and he got to see her when he came over.

I wish I was joking, but I’m not; that was a big wake-up call that some people have a hidden agenda and not the purest of intentions at heart.

Here are five signs that you are dating someone with a hidden agenda.

#1. They constantly pry and prod about a certain subject

I had a narcissistic ex that pried and pried into my family history at the beginning of our relationship, and I ended up telling him some extremely personal details.

Later, he would use things I’d confided, such as my volatile relationship with my mother, to criticize me. “Oh, you’re just insecure about how you were treated as a child, that’s why you aren’t sure if you want kids” or “if your mom wasn’t able to stay in marriage why would you be able to make things work long term?”

Eventually, I realized that my secrets had been used against me and I realized that he hadn’t asked to get to know me better… he had asked to have ammo for later on when he needed it.

#2. They assume you’ll end up having their same desires

There were two serious relationships I have been in that started out like this.

Me: I don’t know if I want kids or want to be a stay-at-home wife. Is that a dealbreaker for you?

Him: Oh my gosh, hell no! I don’t know if I want kids either, and it’s so sexy that you have a career!

Fast forward one year later

Him: When are you going to be ready to settle down? You’re getting older and have to want kids by now.

In both relationships I was upfront with the fact I wasn’t sure about having kids and they pretended to be fine about it, believing that I would change my mind… when I didn’t change my mind.

Don’t assume anyone is going to change while you are dating. If you don’t accept them for who they are and what they say they want, find someone who desires to match your own.

#3. They lie to get what they want

When I dated my first boyfriend I was clear and upfront with him that I had never been intimate with anyone. He assured me that he was also a virgin which allowed me to feel safe and secure. Eventually, I decided I was ready and we lost our virginity together, or so I thought.

I was completely shocked several years later when he told me during a fight that he had lied about being a virgin and had been with almost a dozen girls before me.

By lying he had created an atmosphere of trust and safety where I didn’t feel pressured because I thought he was in the same inexperienced boat that I was in. When he revealed that he had lied I felt deceived and certain that his agenda from the beginning had been to “pop my cherry.”

#4. They pretend to like you to get to someone else

When I was fifteen I had the biggest crush on this guy, Ryan. We hung out a few times and he would text me, flirt with me, hang out with me and my best friend, Julia. He hinted that he was going to ask me to homecoming.

I was over the moon.

Then one Sunday afternoon Julia came over. She had the strangest look on her face and just held out her phone for me to read the message on it.

She had texted Ryan to see if he was asking me to homecoming, and he had answered, “No… because I actually like you and I think you like me. How about them apples?”

I was absolutely devastated; I realized I had been used by Ryan so that he could get closer to Julia.

#5. They keep revisiting the same topic

Back when I was in college I went on my first tinder date, even though I had heard horror stories I decided to take the plunge. Surprisingly I ended up having a great time and my date (let’s call him Brad) was extremely respectful and we had a great time.

We had dinner on our second date, and I told Brad that I didn’t want to be in a relationship right away because I had recently had a bad break-up.

The entire meal he kept revisiting that topic, prying and prying. Finally, I asked him why he couldn’t stop fixating on the topic, and he admitted that he wanted a serious relationship. That was fine, but as I had been upfront about in the beginning, I wasn’t interested in a serious relationship so we went our separate ways.

If there’s anything I learned from these relationships messes it’s that it’s imperative, to be honest, and upfront about what you are looking for while dating.

If you’re looking to just have fun, great. If you’re looking to have a long-term relationship, great. Just don’t go into it expecting something of someone when they have been upfront about wanting something else.

After all, dating is hard enough without bringing a hidden agenda into the mix.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
datingrelationshipslovemarriagelife lessons

Comments / 11

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

11147 followers

More from Carrie Wynn

Moving On From An Ex Is Difficult

For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Read full story
44 comments

Encourage Narcissists To Leave Victims Alone

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.

Read full story
21 comments

Early Dating Behaviors Affect Longevity

When I was younger I was excited to start dating and to find someone that was the right fit for me. However, I quickly noticed a pattern in my love life that wasn’t exactly what I had planned.

Read full story
3 comments

Codependent Behaviors Often Overlooked

Codependency isn’t always glaringly obvious. For example, I was certainly codependent in my relationships while I was growing up but it wasn’t the cliche “I can’t live without you” or “I need to spend every second with you” kind of codependency that we often see portrayed in the media.

Read full story
9 comments

Trauma Survivors Struggle To Trust Again

That’s what I’m thinking but am unable to articulate when the feelings and thoughts are swirling through my head and body like a hurricane. It has gotten easier over the years, yes, but trauma never just goes away.

Read full story
7 comments

Unrealistic Beliefs Derail Relationships

As a former “hopeless romantic” I used to have ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a certain idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”

Read full story
2 comments

Toxic Behavior Ends Relationships

It was the night of my boyfriend’s brother’s engagement party and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socialize.

Read full story
19 comments

Dating A Narcissist Can Lead To Life Lessons

The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.

Read full story
8 comments

Emotional Unavailability Causes Turmoil For Partner

A few years ago I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first. Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around. However, the longer that we dated the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere.

Read full story
6 comments

Narcissists Communicate Differently

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.

Read full story
153 comments

Waiting To Get Married Increases Chances Of Success

Recently I have been getting a surplus of wedding invitations… to the second round of weddings. Some of the weddings I was a bridesmaid in, while others are newer friends that I didn’t know when they had their first marriage.

Read full story
5 comments

Narcissists Will Use Mind Games

There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and even go through PTSD after the relationship ends. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse you have been dealing with months, years, or decades of manipulative mind games.

Read full story
40 comments

Toxic Masculinity is Silencing Abused Men

As a relationship coach, I primarily work with clients who have gone through narcissistic/emotional abuse and are looking to work on themselves and eventually get back into the dating game armed with new boundaries and self-worth.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating Prospects Fizzle Easily

My friend was ready for a relationship and she was determined to find someone so that she could get married and have children. She downloaded multiple dating apps and began swiping.

Read full story

Covert Narcissists Display Certain Attributes

Often I am asked how I didn’t notice that I was in a relationship with a Narcissist. How could I have missed the blatant signs?. The reality is that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant.

Read full story
23 comments

Analyzing Everything In Relationships Is Detrimental

It may seem harmless when you are constantly analyzing everything your partner does. However, once you fast forward two years into the relationship and you are still analyzing every single thing it can get a little oh, I don’t know… exhausting?

Read full story
4 comments

Dating With A Fallback Option Is Common

I have always been someone that struggled with “casual” dating. As a hopeless romantic, I constantly dove in headfirst. When online dating came on the scene it was an even bigger struggle. In order to keep from going absolutely insane, I had to reshape my dating expectations because most of the men I met were talking to other people and basically choosing who they wanted to keep dating.

Read full story
5 comments

Dating Feels Hopeless When Previously Happy Couples Break Up

Back when I was in college my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”

Read full story
3 comments

Victims Often Overlook Signs They Are With A Narcissist

When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship it can be so easy to look back and identify all of the red flags and signs that you missed. However, when you are deep in the relationship it’s not nearly as easy. Normally we don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.

Read full story
52 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy