Dating Feels Hopeless When Previously Happy Couples Break Up

Carrie Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24oJTN_0dMk8qf500
adobe stock photo

Back when I was in college my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”

The two of them ended up moving to another state and it seemed like things were going to end up happily ever after… until we found out they had broken up.

It was shocking. This couple was older, they both had great jobs, they seemed to thoroughly enjoy each other so how had it ended?

It can be devastating when “perfect” couples break up because it causes us to believe dating is hopeless. However, the reality is that no one is perfect and there are often logical reasons that even the seemingly happiest of couples call it quits sometimes.

#1. The relationship becomes superficial

I had a friend that constantly posted pictures of her with her boyfriend. They seemed extremely happy. Constantly going to the hippest places, constantly being at the hottest events, from the outside they seemed to have the most enviable of lives.

One day the photos disappeared and within a few minutes, they had all been deleted. When I asked my friend what had happened she said the following:

“It was exhausting. Instead of being able to just chill and watch a movie on a Friday night, we had to go to all of the ”hottest” events and everything had to be photographed. We spent more time looking perfect and happy than actually being happy.”

If you find that you are spending all of your time editing photos and ensuring that you go to places because you can’t miss out you aren’t prioritizing what is important in the relationship… connection.

#2. Their “ideal” future looks completely different

When I was in college I was with someone that I thought was my person. We were extremely compatible, we did everything together and simply had a blast.

Then he broke up with me out of the blue after we had talked about getting married someday.

I asked why and his reasoning was simple. He wanted to join the Peace Corps after college and he knew that our future wouldn’t be together so he couldn’t continue being with me.

It was the most heartbreaking moment as he remained in my life for some time after that but looking back I can admit he was right.

#3. One of them takes on detrimental habits

Someone close to me is an addict. He is in complete denial and it has shattered every aspect of his life, including his relationship.

He had a partner that absolutely loved him and early on, the two of them were blissfully happy. Partying was common but we were young and in college and no one thought twice about it.

The issue is that partying didn’t stop as we got older, instead, it got more and more extreme.

Other substances were found and he was given an ultimatum. Even though I know how much he loved her, the addiction was too strong and he gave up his future career as a doctor, his relationships, and lost the love of his life.

#4. They meet someone new and it changes everything

A childhood friend of mine got married quite young. She and her husband seemed extremely happy together.

Suddenly one day there was a photo of her with another man, and she was divorced and engaged within the next few months.

When I asked my friend what had happened she said that their relationship wasn’t toxic or bad by any means.

Things were stable and smooth but one day she met someone at work and something about them just clicked. It was absolutely terrifying but she decided it was worth gambling and giving up her present for the possibility of a future with this new person.

The reality is that only the couple in the relationship knows exactly what is going on. Things can seem perfect on the surface but everyone behaves differently behind closed doors.

The only tried and true factor behind whether a couple will make it or not… is time.

relationships

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

11147 followers

