Initiate Conscious Conversations In Relationships

Carrie Wynn

Adobe stock photo

There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have been able to build some extremely strong relationships with friends because I truly want to know about their lives.

However, I find intimacy much more difficult in my relationship. Perhaps it’s because of the past trauma that I am bringing to the table, or just fear overall but it’s extremely hard for me to open up and be vulnerable.

Several years ago I learned about “conscious conversations” and ever since then, I have been working on bringing them into my relationship.

“Having “conscious conversations” means that we have the awareness — and the skills — to transform these reactive moments into responsive interactions where people feel heard and valued, especially when emotions are rising, the stakes are high, and reactivity is abundant.”

When you open up during these conversations and share the deepest parts of yourself with another person you are giving them the opportunity to do the same with you, which in turn will bring you ever closer.

Here is how you can initiate conscious conversations with your partner.

Explain what’s going on in your head

There is a life hack from Brene Brown that I love in which she will tell her partner “this is the story I’m telling myself.”

Let me give you an example.

Yesterday my partner was extremely quiet. I kept asking over and over what was going on and he just kept saying “Nothing, I’m just chilling.”

Over the next few hours, I got to the point where I was telling myself he was quiet because he was stressed and I was ruining our relationship and that he was mad at me.

Finally, I told him “The story I’m telling myself is that you are upset at me because you haven’t given me any information about what’s going on in your head.”

He opened up about why he was stressed and it had nothing to do with me. But it was a reminder that the story we tell ourselves is often wrong.

Tell them what you need

Around a year into our relationship, my partner sat me down. He began the conversation by telling me how much he loved me and wanted our relationship to work.

Then he told me some of the things he needed from me in order to be happy in the relationship.

Although it was hard to hear because I wanted to be defensive, I realized he was right. I wasn’t fulfilling some of his needs and hadn’t even realized it because he hadn’t told me previously.

The reality is that no one is going to know exactly what you need unless you tell them and that goes for both parties.

Be open and respectful towards their viewpoints

A few years ago I was in a relationship with someone who constantly made fun of my religious upbringing and mocked the fact that I believed in God.

Even though my beliefs were “absolutely ridiculous” he was a full-on conspiracy theorist from aliens to lizard people.

The funny thing is that even though I found them absolutely absurd, I didn’t mock his beliefs. However, I wasn’t given the same respect and our relationship (which was doomed for a million other reasons) quickly came to an end.

It’s completely fine to have different viewpoints but you can’t expect someone else to respect your beliefs if you mock theirs.

Come without a hidden agenda

A few years ago I was in a relationship with someone who constantly tried to spin the conversation into why we needed to have kids.

Once I was trying to talk to him about how frustrated I was with my current employer and he kept saying if we had kids, I wouldn’t have to deal with the “irritations” that come with having a job.

I grew more and more frustrated because I knew he had a hidden agenda and I began shutting down.

Coming to a conversation with a hidden agenda isn’t being fair to your partner because you aren’t actually listening to them.

If you want to have deep, meaningful conversations with your partner you have to come without a hidden agenda and show that you are ready to be open and honest.

As someone who has always found intimacy extremely difficult it wasn’t easy to start having conscious conversations with my partner. There are times I feel so exposed and vulnerable that I want to shut down because it’s easier.

However, by pushing through these feelings of discomfort, I have been able to improve my communication and establish the strongest intimacy that I have ever had with my partner.

Give it a try… I promise it’s worth it.

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

