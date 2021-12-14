Small Snowballing Thoughts Destroy Relationships

Stacy Wynn

adobe stock photo

It always starts out as a small thought in the back of our minds.

Why didn’t he check his incoming text, is it from an ex?

Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need?

Why can’t things go back to how they were in the beginning?

These kinds of “small” thoughts can end up snowballing and actually end your relationship if you aren’t careful.

None of my break-ups ever started with a huge fight. Either my partner or I would start having these toxic small thoughts, which led to bigger thoughts, which eventually led to resentment and the inevitable end of our relationship.

Here are five examples of how seemingly small thoughts can spiral out of control.

#1. You let your paranoid thoughts come to fruition

A few years ago I went out with a friend for Halloween. We went to a couple of friend’s parties but I was home before midnight.

At the time I was living with a serious boyfriend. I walked into our apartment blissfully unaware that anything was happening and saw… that it looked like a hurricane had blown through.

Clothes were thrown everywhere, drawers were open, several lamps were broken, and it honestly looked like a burglar had broken in. I found my boyfriend in the second guest room drinking a bottle of tequila and crying because he was convinced I had cheated on him.

I wasn’t cheating on him but I also wasn’t shocked by his behavior. Our entire relationship he had been paranoid I would cheat on him and leave. Shortly after that night, I did leave because I decided that his actions had gone too far.

#2. You assume your partner “should” do certain things

The first Valentine’s day that my partner and I spent together I told him that he didn’t need to get me anything. My partner isn’t materialistic at all. He is extremely focused on experiences which is something I absolutely love.

The morning of Valentine’s day arrived and my social feed was bombarded with images of my friends getting flowers.

Fast forward to that evening when I was a couple of glasses deep in wine, and I decided it would be a great time to let my partner know he “should” have surprised me with flowers.

I didn’t even want flowers, in fact, it wasn’t about the flowers at all. The reality is that I had convinced myself that he “should” get me something just because it was what was expected of him.

#3. You place unwarranted blame on them

Right before COVID-19 really took off, I moved in with my partner for the first time. He was living in an apartment that was the perfect size for him… but not quite so much for two of us.

However, with everything happening we decided not to move right away and so we made the small space (I call it our shoebox) work for the time being.

We have different sleeping schedules so there are many nights he stays up much later than I do. Normally this would be fine, but I’m the most sensitive sleeper in the world and the walls are so thin I can hear his every move.

One morning I hadn’t slept well and when he said good morning I blamed him for my lack of sleep and said I was going to have a terrible day because of him.

The reality is that if I wanted to blame anyone it would need to be myself for being the worst sleeper ever or the thin walls. My partner did absolutely nothing to deserve my outburst yet I still took it out on him.

#4. You begin thinking your partner’s emotions are too much

When I was in college I dated someone who was extremely kind and lovely.

However, he struggled with depression and I didn’t truly take the time to understand the extent of it when we began dating.

At first, I thought that it was great dating a man who was so emotional, but after a few months I beyond annoyed. For example, if I was going to lunch with friends he would begin crying saying that I didn’t love him and I would just think to myself that he was nuts.

Things ended and a few years later, we ran into each other when we were out with a group of mutual friends. My friend asked him what it was like dating me and he was much kinder than he could have been but he did say something that struck me. “I may have been too much for her, but she didn’t take the time to understand what I was going through either.”

His assessment was fair. I never once tried to understand what he was going through. I can blame it on being young and immature but truly, I was being selfish and ignorant.

#5. You idealize the beginning part of your relationship

The beginning part of a relationship was always thrilling for me. In fact, I usually didn’t make it far past the honeymoon stage because I loved the initial “high” of falling in love.

However, I had to learn that holding on and idealizing the beginning stages of my relationship was setting it up for failure.

Yeah, there are days I get frustrated that my partner doesn’t cook as much when in the beginning days he would surprise me with dinner. There are moments I get sad because I know we are “used” to each other.

Yet, there are so many things I missed by never allowing myself to enjoy the next part of the journey.

Having someone that you can be yourself with is amazing. Building a life together and finding comfort is amazing. Instead of letting toxic and negative thoughts be the focus, try to shift your mindset and focus on the positive aspects of your relationship instead.

You may find that there are a ton of things you are taking for granted.

