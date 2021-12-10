Fight To Keep Healthy Relationship "Rights"

Carrie Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9Q23_0dJWhMli00
Adobe stock photo

There are certain compromises we have to make if we want to make a relationship work long-term.

At times you will be required to do things you may not want to do (such as go to a funeral or wedding across the country) in order to support your partner.

However, there is a line between supporting and compromising for your relationship and being taken advantage of. In fact, there are certain “rights” that you have in a relationship.

These are the things that you need to hold firm on, in order to prevent yourself from losing control—both in the relationship and of yourself.

The right to have a say in big decisions

Recently I was rewatching The Office because my partner had never seen it (and who doesn’t want to rewatch it?) and I was struck by how different I view Jim and Pam’s relationship as an adult.

What was so “cute” when I was young is now extremely frustrating behavior and wouldn’t fly in my relationship.

For example, I remember how hurt I was when an ex went and bought all the furniture for our new apartment. I had been so excited to do it together and he hadn’t even thought twice about including me, which was a foreshadowing of our entire relationship.

Even though someone may have good intentions, the reality is that when they do something big/make decisions without your input, they are exercising their control over you.

The right to your own time

When I was in college I dated someone that I really liked but due to my crazy schedule with classes and work, I could only really spend time with him on the weekends.

He wanted to spend every day together and was extremely frustrated that I didn’t. Neither of us was able to compromise on our expectations and things quickly fizzled out.

Looking back, I made the right decision because I needed that time to work towards my future and the truth is that I had no obligation to give him every minute of my day.

When you are in a healthy relationship both of you will understand that you need time to decompress and that it’s okay (even healthy) to spend some time apart from each other.

As Raven Ishak once wrote in Bustle, “Love should be about allowing two independent people to celebrate one another, while still allowing themselves to be, well, themselves.”

The right to your privacy

A few years ago I was in a relationship with someone who wanted to read my diary. I told him no because at the time my diary was a place for my private thoughts, dreams, hopes, etc.

Well, of course, he read it when I was at work one day and later felt guilty and confessed.

I was absolutely devastated because even though I had nothing to hide… those words were for my eyes only.

I was reminded of this incident recently when my current partner told me that if I ever read his diary it would be a violation of his trust.

It’s important to remember that just because someone has their own thoughts and wants to keep them private doesn’t mean they have anything to hide.

We all need privacy and no one needs to know every thought and feeling that goes through our head.

The right to have your own beliefs

A few years ago I dated someone who constantly told me how stupid and dumb it was that I was a Christian. If anything came up even remotely related to my beliefs he would use to opportunity to poke holes on it.

My spirituality has evolved over the years but my religion was a huge part of my upbringing and I would never criticize someone for what they choose to practice.

Many people have relationships even though they practice different religions but the key is that they respect each other.

It’s also completely valid if you want to date someone that only has your religious beliefs. Just ensure that you are being honest upfront so that you don’t take someone by surprise.

In a healthy relationship…

You won’t have to fight for these rights. They should be a no-brainer but they are all things that I have experienced numerous times in previous relationships.

Now I’m in a relationship where I have half the say in our decisions, the ability to take time to myself, my privacy, and respect towards any avenue of spirituality I want to explore.

If you are dating someone that doesn’t allow you to execute your relationship rights it’s time to walk away and find someone who does respect them.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
relationshipsdatingloveselfculture

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

8941 followers

More from Carrie Wynn

Communication Predicting Divorce With 90% Accuracy

It’s drilled into our heads again and again as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Recently I was studying "the four horsemen" which is a metaphor that was created by over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he was able to identify the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.

Read full story
2 comments

Has A Relationship Hit The Groove Stage?

Although my partner and I have been together for almost two and a half years I would say that we didn’t really find our relationship groove until a few months ago. We moved in together right before quarantine which, in some cases, would have been a disaster. I listened to my friends complain about how their husbands/boyfriends were driving them crazy and I realized… I couldn’t contribute.

Read full story

Toxic Relationships Contain Early Red Flags

I wouldn’t have been able to write about this when I was younger because I was naive and didn’t look for red flags before jumping into a relationship. Unfortunately, I wasn’t taught how to protect my mind and heart against abusers. Sociopaths, narcissists, and emotional/physical abusers weren’t on my radar and therefore it made me a prime target.

Read full story
23 comments

Indicators of Long-Term Commitment

When it comes to my relationship I tend to lean on the anxious side with constant overanalyzing and overthinking. You would think that after over two years the anxiety would settle down and for the most part, it has, but I still have my moments of self-doubt.

Read full story
11 comments

Covert Manipulators Desire Control

Recently I was talking to a friend that went on the first date and was completely shaken by the experience. She met a man for cocktails and left after only one drink. The stream of text messages that followed took her completely aback.

Read full story
3 comments

Small Relationship Mistakes Become Larger Issues

Last week my partner had one of his good friends over for dinner whose wife had abruptly left him for another man. Something he said stuck with me long after he had left. “I guess… I guess that at times I just took her for granted… you know? I could have really appreciated her more.”

Read full story
12 comments

Narcissists Cannot Love Their Victims

Recently I talked with a friend that is in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she is constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.

Read full story
66 comments

The Stigma Around Mental Health Exists

Recently my partner and I were randomly talking about how I choose to primarily focus on writing about overcoming trauma and abusive relationships. He mentioned that he wouldn’t know how to explain to just anyone what I write about because some of them are unaware of my past experiences and are quite ignorant when it comes to emotional abuse/trauma.

Read full story
2 comments

Let Go Of “The One Who Got Away”

I have had several people in my life whom I referred to as “the one who got away” at different points in my life. One was a friend that I had grown up with and we were romantically involved but he abruptly had to move. The other was an ex-boyfriend that I remained close with long after our breakout.

Read full story
4 comments

Relationship Disenchantment Results In Dissatisfaction

In the beginning stages of a relationship, it is easy to have the mindset that things are going to end up with “happily ever after.”. After all, you and your partner are usually putting on an illusion of being the best version of yourselves. The excitement and butterflies that come when we are in the honeymoon phase can give us the false sense that things are always going to be…. perfect.

Read full story
6 comments

Relationships Transpire Regardless of Age

Recently on one of my social media accounts, I posted a video about my partner and how he had helped support me as I worked through my trauma and past when we started dating. A lovely woman left me a comment saying that she hoped she would have the opportunity to find someone in her next life.

Read full story
4 comments

Narcissists Invalidate Victims Feelings and Experiences

Would you like to know the best way to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase them of their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me then you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or someone that was emotionally abusive.

Read full story
31 comments

Relationships Thrive With Compatibility

It’s easy to succumb to the belief that life is going to be like a fairy tale when we meet our “soulmate.” But even the best of relationships aren’t going to have a fairytale ending. In fact, if you are choosing to spend your life with someone there are going to be fights, bad days, ups and downs, and everything in between.

Read full story

Relationship Burnout Causes Exhaustion

A relationship usually doesn’t end because of a big blow-up fight that appears out of nowhere. Instead, it is a slow build-up over time and the end usually comes when both, or one of the parties has given so much that they have nothing left.

Read full story
4 comments

Post-Traumatic Relationship Stress Following Narcissistic Abuse

The beginning of a relationship is a stage that should be very fun and exciting. However, if you experienced trauma or abuse in a previous relationship it could affect how you navigate dating/intimacy when you are starting something with a new partner.

Read full story
7 comments

Women Constantly Have Their Trauma Invalidated

When I first started writing I was extremely sensitive to the negative comments that appeared on just about any article that I wrote… usually from men. As is necessary when you become a writer, I have become numb to the comments. I couldn’t do this if I wasn’t numb because the emotional toll of being told I was wrong/an idiot/a liar every day would be too much.

Read full story
18 comments

Narcissists Utilize Lovebombing

Let me paint a picture for you. Imagine that you have waited your whole life for that special someone. For as long as you can remember you just know that eventually, you would meet the right person, sparks would fly, and you would live happily ever after.

Read full story

Dating A Narcissist Guarantees Certain Behaviors

If you are in a relationship with a Narcissist or have dated one before, you most likely sensed early on that something seemed to be missing from your relationship. When I was dating my ex who turned out to have Narcissistic Personality Disorder things were perfect in the beginning stages of our relationship.

Read full story
20 comments

Codependents And Narcissists Share Common Needs

Hello, my name is Carrie. I spent the first part of my life struggling with codependency and therefore I constantly attracted toxic and narcissistic partners. Yep, if I had to greet someone and share a quick high-level overview of what my dating life used to look like… it would sound something like that.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy