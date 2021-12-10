The Stigma Around Mental Health Exists

Carrie Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Oufo_0dJVzpZC00
Adobe Stock Photo

Recently my partner and I were randomly talking about how I choose to primarily focus on writing about overcoming trauma and abusive relationships.

He mentioned that he wouldn’t know how to explain to just anyone what I write about because some of them are unaware of my past experiences and are quite ignorant when it comes to emotional abuse/trauma.

For a moment I was stunned and asked if he was ashamed of my writing.

“Of course I’m not ashamed,” he answered. “I just don’t think that everyone has the willingness to educate themselves about mental health/abuse or lack the emotional maturity to understand and empathize with something they haven’t experienced.”

“Or they have experienced it and refuse to acknowledge it.”

I leaned back and reflected on how mental health was viewed when I was growing up.

My family never discussed mental health even though several of them struggle with bipolar disorder and narcissistic personality disorder.

The closest thing that we ever got to it was when I mentioned my anxiety and depression several years ago and my Dad told me he had always known I struggled with both of those things.

For years I had thought that everyone just didn’t know and that was why they never acknowledged my constant exhaustion and sadness.

When I asked him why he didn’t do anything, he just shrugged and answered, “What was I supposed to do?”

“Put me in therapy? Acknowledge that I was struggling?”

My dad looked shocked that I was upset. “I figured it was just teenage angst and I knew you would grow out of it.”

Newsflash… I didn’t grow out of it.

Recently I was talking to a friend about all of the educators on social media platforms such as TikTok that are trying to raise awareness and educate to help combat the mental health stigma.

I brought it up to her because I know that she has ADHD and I keep seeing content that was educating people on it.

She told me that she would love to educate people about her daily struggles and what she goes through mentally every single day but that she doesn’t feel like she can for several reasons.

One reason is that most people she has told either doesn’t believe that she has it because she must be “faking it” to get medication, including a doctor that had her full medical history showing that she had struggled with it for over fifteen years.

The other reason is that she believes that if someone knows she has it she will be less desirable as an employee and even as a person.

It broke my heart to hear her because… that’s what I used to believe about myself and I understood why she felt that way.

A few years ago I was exactly in the same boat as my friend who would educate and speak out if there wasn’t such a stigma. I was terrified of telling people that I struggled with depression. I didn’t want to talk about my abusive relationships and I was ashamed of my past trauma.

Instead of advocating for victims, I was scared and ashamed of what happened to me.

I blamed myself for falling into abuse and I blamed myself for the childhood trauma I had endured.

I blamed myself for experiencing PTSD after an extremely toxic and abusive relationship because I thought I should be “fine.”

This fear didn’t go away instantly. It didn’t begin to go away at all until a day over a year ago when I couldn’t hold everything in anymore. I sat down at a computer and the words poured out of me as if they had been waiting to be written my entire life.

Please know, that I understand why you are afraid and I fully admit that there is a stigma circling mental health.

I also completely understand the concern that someone could come across your writing/videos/social media.

However, you need to know this.

I truly believe that sharing my story was the biggest component of my healing journey.

Not only did telling it validate my experiences, but I realized that there were people who needed to hear my story in order to realize that their experiences were valid as well.

Now, I don’t care who reads what I write. I don’t care if someone judges me for it. I don’t care if someone I know is embarrassed by the fact that I speak out.

The reality is that there will always be people who don’t care and don’t want to listen.

There will also always be people who do care and need to hear your words.

Don’t let doubt and fear keep you from using your voice because it is the most powerful thing that you have.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
mental healthculturepsychologytraumarelationships

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

8941 followers

More from Carrie Wynn

Communication Predicting Divorce With 90% Accuracy

It’s drilled into our heads again and again as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Recently I was studying "the four horsemen" which is a metaphor that was created by over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he was able to identify the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.

Read full story
2 comments

Has A Relationship Hit The Groove Stage?

Although my partner and I have been together for almost two and a half years I would say that we didn’t really find our relationship groove until a few months ago. We moved in together right before quarantine which, in some cases, would have been a disaster. I listened to my friends complain about how their husbands/boyfriends were driving them crazy and I realized… I couldn’t contribute.

Read full story

Toxic Relationships Contain Early Red Flags

I wouldn’t have been able to write about this when I was younger because I was naive and didn’t look for red flags before jumping into a relationship. Unfortunately, I wasn’t taught how to protect my mind and heart against abusers. Sociopaths, narcissists, and emotional/physical abusers weren’t on my radar and therefore it made me a prime target.

Read full story
23 comments

Indicators of Long-Term Commitment

When it comes to my relationship I tend to lean on the anxious side with constant overanalyzing and overthinking. You would think that after over two years the anxiety would settle down and for the most part, it has, but I still have my moments of self-doubt.

Read full story
11 comments

Covert Manipulators Desire Control

Recently I was talking to a friend that went on the first date and was completely shaken by the experience. She met a man for cocktails and left after only one drink. The stream of text messages that followed took her completely aback.

Read full story
3 comments

Small Relationship Mistakes Become Larger Issues

Last week my partner had one of his good friends over for dinner whose wife had abruptly left him for another man. Something he said stuck with me long after he had left. “I guess… I guess that at times I just took her for granted… you know? I could have really appreciated her more.”

Read full story
12 comments

Narcissists Cannot Love Their Victims

Recently I talked with a friend that is in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she is constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.

Read full story
66 comments

Fight To Keep Healthy Relationship "Rights"

There are certain compromises we have to make if we want to make a relationship work long-term. At times you will be required to do things you may not want to do (such as go to a funeral or wedding across the country) in order to support your partner.

Read full story
3 comments

Let Go Of “The One Who Got Away”

I have had several people in my life whom I referred to as “the one who got away” at different points in my life. One was a friend that I had grown up with and we were romantically involved but he abruptly had to move. The other was an ex-boyfriend that I remained close with long after our breakout.

Read full story
4 comments

Relationship Disenchantment Results In Dissatisfaction

In the beginning stages of a relationship, it is easy to have the mindset that things are going to end up with “happily ever after.”. After all, you and your partner are usually putting on an illusion of being the best version of yourselves. The excitement and butterflies that come when we are in the honeymoon phase can give us the false sense that things are always going to be…. perfect.

Read full story
6 comments

Relationships Transpire Regardless of Age

Recently on one of my social media accounts, I posted a video about my partner and how he had helped support me as I worked through my trauma and past when we started dating. A lovely woman left me a comment saying that she hoped she would have the opportunity to find someone in her next life.

Read full story
4 comments

Narcissists Invalidate Victims Feelings and Experiences

Would you like to know the best way to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase them of their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me then you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or someone that was emotionally abusive.

Read full story
31 comments

Relationships Thrive With Compatibility

It’s easy to succumb to the belief that life is going to be like a fairy tale when we meet our “soulmate.” But even the best of relationships aren’t going to have a fairytale ending. In fact, if you are choosing to spend your life with someone there are going to be fights, bad days, ups and downs, and everything in between.

Read full story

Relationship Burnout Causes Exhaustion

A relationship usually doesn’t end because of a big blow-up fight that appears out of nowhere. Instead, it is a slow build-up over time and the end usually comes when both, or one of the parties has given so much that they have nothing left.

Read full story
4 comments

Post-Traumatic Relationship Stress Following Narcissistic Abuse

The beginning of a relationship is a stage that should be very fun and exciting. However, if you experienced trauma or abuse in a previous relationship it could affect how you navigate dating/intimacy when you are starting something with a new partner.

Read full story
7 comments

Women Constantly Have Their Trauma Invalidated

When I first started writing I was extremely sensitive to the negative comments that appeared on just about any article that I wrote… usually from men. As is necessary when you become a writer, I have become numb to the comments. I couldn’t do this if I wasn’t numb because the emotional toll of being told I was wrong/an idiot/a liar every day would be too much.

Read full story
18 comments

Narcissists Utilize Lovebombing

Let me paint a picture for you. Imagine that you have waited your whole life for that special someone. For as long as you can remember you just know that eventually, you would meet the right person, sparks would fly, and you would live happily ever after.

Read full story

Dating A Narcissist Guarantees Certain Behaviors

If you are in a relationship with a Narcissist or have dated one before, you most likely sensed early on that something seemed to be missing from your relationship. When I was dating my ex who turned out to have Narcissistic Personality Disorder things were perfect in the beginning stages of our relationship.

Read full story
20 comments

Codependents And Narcissists Share Common Needs

Hello, my name is Carrie. I spent the first part of my life struggling with codependency and therefore I constantly attracted toxic and narcissistic partners. Yep, if I had to greet someone and share a quick high-level overview of what my dating life used to look like… it would sound something like that.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy