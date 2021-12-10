Let Go Of “The One Who Got Away”

Carrie Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USfxF_0dJVg8At00
Adobe Stock Photo

I have had several people in my life whom I referred to as “the one who got away” at different points in my life.

One was a friend that I had grown up with and we were romantically involved but he abruptly had to move. The other was an ex-boyfriend that I remained close with long after our breakout.

In the back of my mind, I always wondered why things hadn’t worked out.

What if we had ended up living in the same city? What if our timing had been better? What if we had met when we were older? What if we gave it another try, would things be different?

For years these questions plagued my mind throughout every relationship and every breakup that I went through.

It wasn’t until several years ago that I finally realized I had to let go of the idea that there is someone out there that just got away and slipped through our grasp.

You need to let go of this idea for the sake of yourself and your future partners and here are the reasons why.

You aren’t reminding yourself of the negatives

When I look back now on my relationship with “the one who got away” I ignored all of the red flags that were at the surface.

Every time we would start to get close he would push away. He would do sweet things such as send me flowers on my birthday, and then get upset because “he had never led me to think there was anything between us beyond the physical aspect.”

At times he was my shoulder to cry on but only when it was convenient for him.

Yet year after year I chose to focus on the good because it kept the fantasy alive that he could someday come back into my life.

“We forget about the way he closed himself off, little by little, then all at once. We forget about the ways we became distant, and the ways our lives began to split into our own separate paths.”

There is a reason you aren’t together

There was an ex that I kept in my life even though it had been years since we had initially dated.

I had friends that would express concern for the fact that we remained so close

When things were rough he was there, when I didn’t feel like I was getting what I needed emotionally, he was there.

I held on the belief that we would end up back together until one day it finally hit me.

We hadn’t been compatible the first time we dated so why on earth would that change a second time?

You are romanticizing the situation

When my friend moved that I had been romantically involved with we had only been “dating” If you can even call it that for a couple of weeks.

He moved across the country and we continued to keep in touch, talking all of the time.

I began to fantasize that we would date long-distance, perhaps I would move out to where he lived… I created an entire fantasy around someone that I hadn’t even built a foundation.

“Those that get away will always be remembered as somewhat larger than life — great, mythic, enchanting heroes of your past. They are the most beautiful, the wittiest, the best lovers, the ones who understood us the most. The ones who no one else can measure up to . . . even years later. They are a lovely curse, forever trapped by our nostalgia.”

We continued this trend off and on for years because he was from my hometown and we would see each other on holidays. We never had a relationship but I held on to the dream that we would for a long time.

You won’t go all-in with a fallback plan

Imagine if you started dating someone and they told you point-blank, “I really like you but if things don’t work out I’m not too worried because I have a fallback plan.”

It will come up when you fight. It will come up with your partner does something you don’t like. You will comfort yourself with the thought of them after a fight instead of focusing on how you can fix things with your partner.

Instead of comparing my partner to past relationships or turning to an ex when I was angry/we had a fight I went all in and allowed myself to feel the entire range of emotions without an emotional crutch.

It has allowed me to fully experience a healthy and loving bond because I didn’t bring the baggage of the ghosts of boyfriends past into my new relationship.

It wasn’t easy to let go

For a long time, I convinced myself that I could just be friends with “the one who got away.”

It was easy to tell myself this because we weren’t inappropriate with each other. We were both dating other people off and on, and our conversations weren’t about the physical.

The issue was that they were about the emotional. When a life event happened I was the first person he called. When I went through a break-up I went to him to get my emotional needs fulfilled by someone.

It prevented both of us from moving on.

Instead of allowing thoughts of “the one who got away” to poison your future relationships, let the past go.

Remember, if someone was meant to be in your life they wouldn’t be the one who got away… they would have been the one who stayed.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/valley-girl-brain/201902/is-the-one-got-away-real

https://thoughtcatalog.com/colleen-george/2016/12/its-time-to-let-go-of-the-one-that-got-away/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
relationshipsdatinglovelife lessonsculture

Comments / 4

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

8942 followers

More from Carrie Wynn

Small Snowballing Thoughts Destroy Relationships

It always starts out as a small thought in the back of our minds. Why didn’t he check his incoming text, is it from an ex?. Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need?

Read full story

The Stages Of Healing After Narcissistic Abuse

I wish I could tell you that the moment you walk away from your abuser, everything will fall into place again and you will revert back to the person that you were before the abuse. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

Read full story

Communication Predicting Divorce With 90% Accuracy

It’s drilled into our heads again and again as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Recently I was studying "the four horsemen" which is a metaphor that was created by over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he was able to identify the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.

Read full story
2 comments

Has A Relationship Hit The Groove Stage?

Although my partner and I have been together for almost two and a half years I would say that we didn’t really find our relationship groove until a few months ago. We moved in together right before quarantine which, in some cases, would have been a disaster. I listened to my friends complain about how their husbands/boyfriends were driving them crazy and I realized… I couldn’t contribute.

Read full story

Toxic Relationships Contain Early Red Flags

I wouldn’t have been able to write about this when I was younger because I was naive and didn’t look for red flags before jumping into a relationship. Unfortunately, I wasn’t taught how to protect my mind and heart against abusers. Sociopaths, narcissists, and emotional/physical abusers weren’t on my radar and therefore it made me a prime target.

Read full story
23 comments

Indicators of Long-Term Commitment

When it comes to my relationship I tend to lean on the anxious side with constant overanalyzing and overthinking. You would think that after over two years the anxiety would settle down and for the most part, it has, but I still have my moments of self-doubt.

Read full story
11 comments

Covert Manipulators Desire Control

Recently I was talking to a friend that went on the first date and was completely shaken by the experience. She met a man for cocktails and left after only one drink. The stream of text messages that followed took her completely aback.

Read full story
3 comments

Small Relationship Mistakes Become Larger Issues

Last week my partner had one of his good friends over for dinner whose wife had abruptly left him for another man. Something he said stuck with me long after he had left. “I guess… I guess that at times I just took her for granted… you know? I could have really appreciated her more.”

Read full story
12 comments

Narcissists Cannot Love Their Victims

Recently I talked with a friend that is in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she is constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.

Read full story
66 comments

Fight To Keep Healthy Relationship "Rights"

There are certain compromises we have to make if we want to make a relationship work long-term. At times you will be required to do things you may not want to do (such as go to a funeral or wedding across the country) in order to support your partner.

Read full story
3 comments

The Stigma Around Mental Health Exists

Recently my partner and I were randomly talking about how I choose to primarily focus on writing about overcoming trauma and abusive relationships. He mentioned that he wouldn’t know how to explain to just anyone what I write about because some of them are unaware of my past experiences and are quite ignorant when it comes to emotional abuse/trauma.

Read full story
2 comments

Relationship Disenchantment Results In Dissatisfaction

In the beginning stages of a relationship, it is easy to have the mindset that things are going to end up with “happily ever after.”. After all, you and your partner are usually putting on an illusion of being the best version of yourselves. The excitement and butterflies that come when we are in the honeymoon phase can give us the false sense that things are always going to be…. perfect.

Read full story
6 comments

Relationships Transpire Regardless of Age

Recently on one of my social media accounts, I posted a video about my partner and how he had helped support me as I worked through my trauma and past when we started dating. A lovely woman left me a comment saying that she hoped she would have the opportunity to find someone in her next life.

Read full story
4 comments

Narcissists Invalidate Victims Feelings and Experiences

Would you like to know the best way to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase them of their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me then you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or someone that was emotionally abusive.

Read full story
31 comments

Relationships Thrive With Compatibility

It’s easy to succumb to the belief that life is going to be like a fairy tale when we meet our “soulmate.” But even the best of relationships aren’t going to have a fairytale ending. In fact, if you are choosing to spend your life with someone there are going to be fights, bad days, ups and downs, and everything in between.

Read full story

Relationship Burnout Causes Exhaustion

A relationship usually doesn’t end because of a big blow-up fight that appears out of nowhere. Instead, it is a slow build-up over time and the end usually comes when both, or one of the parties has given so much that they have nothing left.

Read full story
4 comments

Post-Traumatic Relationship Stress Following Narcissistic Abuse

The beginning of a relationship is a stage that should be very fun and exciting. However, if you experienced trauma or abuse in a previous relationship it could affect how you navigate dating/intimacy when you are starting something with a new partner.

Read full story
7 comments

Women Constantly Have Their Trauma Invalidated

When I first started writing I was extremely sensitive to the negative comments that appeared on just about any article that I wrote… usually from men. As is necessary when you become a writer, I have become numb to the comments. I couldn’t do this if I wasn’t numb because the emotional toll of being told I was wrong/an idiot/a liar every day would be too much.

Read full story
18 comments

Narcissists Utilize Lovebombing

Let me paint a picture for you. Imagine that you have waited your whole life for that special someone. For as long as you can remember you just know that eventually, you would meet the right person, sparks would fly, and you would live happily ever after.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy