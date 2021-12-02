Relationships Need Unconditional Love

Carrie Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06n9CD_0dCHxe1k00
Adobe Stock Photo

A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?

When I apologized the next morning, my partner reacted with nothing but kindness and understanding.

It has taken me several years to accept this but I have come to realize that the love my partner has for me isn’t conditional. He truly accepts me for the person that I am and loves me even though I come with some quirks and faults.

If you are anything like me and need a little reminder sometimes, here are four signs that your partner loves you unconditionally.

1. They trust you completely

I believe that trust should be assumed until broken. If you are cheating on your partner they aren’t going to trust you anymore or you’ll have to work to rebuild that trust.

I have been in relationships where my boyfriends would go through my phone and then congratulate me on not cheating. Needless to say, I was not happy and it showcased the lack of trust.

Going through someone’s phone and finding no evidence of them cheating on you isn’t trusting them. Instead, you are violating their trust and showing that you don’t respect their boundaries.

If you are in a new relationship with someone that seems stable, secure, and happy, then you can’t project previous trust issues on them. It’s important to keep an eye out for any red flags but you shouldn’t need proof of their loyalty.

2. They support your dreams and ambitions

This sounds so simple but I have been in so many relationships when I felt like my dreams and ambitions were not supported.

Right before graduating from college, I was in a relationship with my first serious love. I overheard him say to another one of my friends while we were all out at a bar saying “I don’t want her to go to graduate school, I just want her to marry me.

He wanted different things than I did and often would do things to try to give me to give up on my dreams.

The right partner won’t do this at all. Instead, they will encourage you and they will do everything in their power to help you succeed at your dreams and ambitions.

3. They are transparent/honest with you

A year ago I was in a very bad place emotionally. My partner was supportive through everything but when things kept getting worse and worse he finally suggested therapy.

Therapy ended up changing my life. I found a fantastic therapist that helped me work through my childhood trauma as well as several emotionally abusive relationships.

On the other hand, when I was in a toxic relationship my partner did everything he could to stop me from seeing a therapist and succeeded. Looking back, I realized it was because he most likely knew and feared that I would wake up to how he was treating me and leave.

When someone loves you unconditionally they are going to encourage you to do everything you can to feel better.

4. They love you in the bad times

I have been with my partner for over two years now. In that time he has seen me in my darkest and experienced a side of me that no one else ever has.

At first, I feared that he would leave. I feared that my actions would scare him away and that he wouldn’t want me anymore.

Yet even in the worst of times, he didn’t leave.

Recently we went through a very traumatic experience as a couple. It was during that experience that I realized that even though we were both uncertain of the future, my partner had no doubt that I would be part of his.

No relationship is perfect.

There are going to be ups and downs and there are going to be people that aren’t right for us in the roller-coaster of dating and love.

However, when you find the right person, and you realize that their love is not conditional, it makes the entire journey worth it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
relationshipsdatingculturesocial mediamarriage

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

7716 followers

More from Carrie Wynn

Narcissists Utilize Lovebombing

Let me paint a picture for you. Imagine that you have waited your whole life for that special someone. For as long as you can remember you just know that eventually, you would meet the right person, sparks would fly, and you would live happily ever after.

Read full story

Dating A Narcissist Guarantees Certain Behaviors

If you are in a relationship with a Narcissist or have dated one before, you most likely sensed early on that something seemed to be missing from your relationship. When I was dating my ex who turned out to have Narcissistic Personality Disorder things were perfect in the beginning stages of our relationship.

Read full story
20 comments

Codependents And Narcissists Share Common Needs

Hello, my name is Carrie. I spent the first part of my life struggling with codependency and therefore I constantly attracted toxic and narcissistic partners. Yep, if I had to greet someone and share a quick high-level overview of what my dating life used to look like… it would sound something like that.

Read full story
2 comments

Understanding Trauma After Narcissistic Abuse

Recently, I posted a video on social media about my partner and how his kindness and patience with my trauma changed my life. Amidst all the kind comments, there was one that seemed to entirely miss the point of the video.

Read full story
2 comments

Toxic Relationship Behavior Begins Subtly

If I could go back in time and tell myself one thing about my previous relationships it would be to pay attention to the little warning signs in the first few months. Paying attention and choosing to walk away after seeing the warning signs would have saved me a lot of heartaches.

Read full story
1 comments

Finding A Good Therapist Is Crucial

Therapy is something I am incredibly passionate about. I genuinely believe that it is something most, if not all of us need at one point or another in our lives. Although I am an advocate for therapy, I am also well aware that it can be tough to find someone that is a good fit.

Read full story
1 comments

A Savior Complex Is Dangerous in Relationships

A few years ago I was in a relationship with someone I believed to be my soulmate. Things took a turn when after a few months of dating, he began having erratic breakdowns. He would threaten to commit suicide. He would talk about how his life meant nothing.

Read full story
3 comments

Healing Toxic Relationships Involves Work

It is extremely hard to leave a toxic relationship especially when it has involved emotional or physical abuse. However, I promise that you can overcome this. You can work through the self-doubt and build up the courage to leave. Things are going to be so much better on the other side.

Read full story
3 comments

Narcissists Utilize Gaslighting For Manipulation

Many years ago I was in a relationship that caused me to doubt my own reality. It turned out that I was being manipulated by my narcissistic partner who was using a psychological tactic as a means of control.

Read full story
39 comments

Stonewalling Persisting In Relationships

It was a completely foreign term to me until a few years ago when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.

Read full story
3 comments

Outside Influencers Often Control Feelings

When I was younger I spent far too much of my time on dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to my low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.

Read full story
3 comments

People Accept Subpar Relationships

The other night, I was rewatching The Perks of Being a Wallflower. It is one of my favorite movies and I watch it when I want to feel emotionally moved. In the middle of the film, there is a scene where the main character Charlie, asks his teacher why nice people choose the wrong people to date.

Read full story
9 comments

Overcome Grass is Greener Syndrome

A few years ago, I was in a relationship with someone that was kind and caring, and in the beginning, things were going great. After a few months, however, I began to get a restless feeling of wanting to run away.

Read full story

Cultivate Relationship Dealbreakers

I remember sitting in a college cafeteria with some friends when one of them said I should give a guy, let’s call him “Chad” a chance. I was hesitant because I had witnessed some questionable behaviors from Chad at several social events. Yet, after some convincing from my friends, I decided that I would give him a chance.

Read full story

Strength Found Post-Narcissistic Abuse

For as long as I can remember, I yearned to be loved by someone. I felt very alone in my life. You could say I had a very strong “Prince Charming” complex. I believed that someone was going to show up and complete me. I was a hopeless romantic, clinging to the idea that we are all “half of a whole” until we meet our soulmate.

Read full story
14 comments

Behaviors Signaling Emotional Unavailability

What does it mean when we refer to someone as being emotionally unavailable?. “Emotional availability describes the ability to sustain emotional bonds in relationships.” -Healthline.

Read full story
33 comments

Healing After Infidelity

Let me paint a picture for you. You are in a relationship with someone you love and you assume that it’s going to last forever because you are in the midst of love. Then one day, something unimaginable happens.

Read full story
2 comments

Healing From Codependency

Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.

Read full story
2 comments

Narcissistic Personality Disorder Cannot be Cured

We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix.

Read full story
68 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy