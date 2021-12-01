Outside Influencers Often Control Feelings

Carrie Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0utVK7_0dB81m9I00
Adobe Stock Photo

When I was younger I spent far too much of my time on dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything.

Due to my low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.

Friends, family, strangers, it didn’t matter, they could all affect how I felt because I didn’t have any boundaries.

Even now I have to stop myself from allowing outside influences to control how I feel.

For example, sometimes when a friend responds to me a certain way I’ll start to overanalyze their message and assume that they could be mad at me. My mood will change and I won’t be able to focus on anything else.

I have learned that 99 times out of 100 I am reading into absolutely nothing and it’s a reminder that I am allowing myself to fall into old behavior that I am still trying to change.

We let people and circumstances control our life, if we let them affect our moods and state of mind. — Success Consciousness

So why do we allow ourselves to get so upset over the actions or words of other people?

And the biggest question… why do we let other people hold power over us to control our emotions?

Recently I received a comment from someone who I believe had good intentions about an article I wrote regarding what I learned from my narcissist ex.

I felt myself becoming upset as I read the words saying that I should have stayed a naive girl and becoming part of the “me too” movement wasn’t the answer to stop letting in toxic relationships.

It ended by saying it sounded like I had become exactly like my ex.

Then I realized that they had derived their own conclusion. They didn’t know everything that had happened between the lines.

They didn’t understand why that particular relationship had shaken me so much due to the emotional and physical abuse that I had changed so much.

I was letting someone who didn’t even know me control how I was feeling. I felt like I owed them a response, or explanation to make them understand.

Then I remembered, I had absolutely no obligation to make them understand.

When we put our feelings out on a public platform we are letting the world comment and judge as they desire.

If you have a presence on social media you are going to get negative comments. It’s just part of the game.

Something that has worked well for me is working on being more emotionally detached when it comes to the comments of strangers.

For someone as empathetic as I am, it’s been extremely difficult but I knew that if I didn’t get better I was going to end up spiraling after every negative comment.

Being emotionally detached isn’t good in all aspects of life, but in these situations, it can prevent you from having expending unnecessary emotional energy into a situation that you cannot change.

Take a moment to observe your thoughts and take the time to really feel them.

If you are able to face and work through your feelings you can deal with them in a rational way instead of trying to ignore them and obsessing later.

At one point or another in our lives, we have most likely given people power over our lives and our emotions.

We may have let them control if we feel loved, safe, content, and happy when we need to be the person in charge of what we feel.

You can try to help other people understand the inner workings of your mind, but you are just telling part of your story.

The reality is that no one will ever be able to know exactly what you feel or who you are except for you.

Ensuring that you have control over your feelings and emotions will prevent other people from pulling at your strings because the only person who should have that power is you.

Sources:

https://www.successconsciousness.com/blog/personal-development/dont-allow-people-and-circumstances-control-your-life/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
mental healthpsychologyculturerelationshipsgrowth

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

7716 followers

More from Carrie Wynn

Narcissists Utilize Lovebombing

Let me paint a picture for you. Imagine that you have waited your whole life for that special someone. For as long as you can remember you just know that eventually, you would meet the right person, sparks would fly, and you would live happily ever after.

Read full story

Dating A Narcissist Guarantees Certain Behaviors

If you are in a relationship with a Narcissist or have dated one before, you most likely sensed early on that something seemed to be missing from your relationship. When I was dating my ex who turned out to have Narcissistic Personality Disorder things were perfect in the beginning stages of our relationship.

Read full story
20 comments

Codependents And Narcissists Share Common Needs

Hello, my name is Carrie. I spent the first part of my life struggling with codependency and therefore I constantly attracted toxic and narcissistic partners. Yep, if I had to greet someone and share a quick high-level overview of what my dating life used to look like… it would sound something like that.

Read full story
2 comments

Understanding Trauma After Narcissistic Abuse

Recently, I posted a video on social media about my partner and how his kindness and patience with my trauma changed my life. Amidst all the kind comments, there was one that seemed to entirely miss the point of the video.

Read full story
2 comments

Toxic Relationship Behavior Begins Subtly

If I could go back in time and tell myself one thing about my previous relationships it would be to pay attention to the little warning signs in the first few months. Paying attention and choosing to walk away after seeing the warning signs would have saved me a lot of heartaches.

Read full story
1 comments

Finding A Good Therapist Is Crucial

Therapy is something I am incredibly passionate about. I genuinely believe that it is something most, if not all of us need at one point or another in our lives. Although I am an advocate for therapy, I am also well aware that it can be tough to find someone that is a good fit.

Read full story
1 comments

A Savior Complex Is Dangerous in Relationships

A few years ago I was in a relationship with someone I believed to be my soulmate. Things took a turn when after a few months of dating, he began having erratic breakdowns. He would threaten to commit suicide. He would talk about how his life meant nothing.

Read full story
3 comments

Relationships Need Unconditional Love

A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?

Read full story
1 comments

Healing Toxic Relationships Involves Work

It is extremely hard to leave a toxic relationship especially when it has involved emotional or physical abuse. However, I promise that you can overcome this. You can work through the self-doubt and build up the courage to leave. Things are going to be so much better on the other side.

Read full story
3 comments

Narcissists Utilize Gaslighting For Manipulation

Many years ago I was in a relationship that caused me to doubt my own reality. It turned out that I was being manipulated by my narcissistic partner who was using a psychological tactic as a means of control.

Read full story
39 comments

Stonewalling Persisting In Relationships

It was a completely foreign term to me until a few years ago when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.

Read full story
3 comments

People Accept Subpar Relationships

The other night, I was rewatching The Perks of Being a Wallflower. It is one of my favorite movies and I watch it when I want to feel emotionally moved. In the middle of the film, there is a scene where the main character Charlie, asks his teacher why nice people choose the wrong people to date.

Read full story
9 comments

Overcome Grass is Greener Syndrome

A few years ago, I was in a relationship with someone that was kind and caring, and in the beginning, things were going great. After a few months, however, I began to get a restless feeling of wanting to run away.

Read full story

Cultivate Relationship Dealbreakers

I remember sitting in a college cafeteria with some friends when one of them said I should give a guy, let’s call him “Chad” a chance. I was hesitant because I had witnessed some questionable behaviors from Chad at several social events. Yet, after some convincing from my friends, I decided that I would give him a chance.

Read full story

Strength Found Post-Narcissistic Abuse

For as long as I can remember, I yearned to be loved by someone. I felt very alone in my life. You could say I had a very strong “Prince Charming” complex. I believed that someone was going to show up and complete me. I was a hopeless romantic, clinging to the idea that we are all “half of a whole” until we meet our soulmate.

Read full story
14 comments

Behaviors Signaling Emotional Unavailability

What does it mean when we refer to someone as being emotionally unavailable?. “Emotional availability describes the ability to sustain emotional bonds in relationships.” -Healthline.

Read full story
33 comments

Healing After Infidelity

Let me paint a picture for you. You are in a relationship with someone you love and you assume that it’s going to last forever because you are in the midst of love. Then one day, something unimaginable happens.

Read full story
2 comments

Healing From Codependency

Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.

Read full story
2 comments

Narcissistic Personality Disorder Cannot be Cured

We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix.

Read full story
68 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy