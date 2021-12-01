Strength Found Post-Narcissistic Abuse

Carrie Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZU61_0dB7azWe00
Adobe Stock Photo

For as long as I can remember, I yearned to be loved by someone. I felt very alone in my life.

You could say I had a very strong “Prince Charming” complex. I believed that someone was going to show up and complete me. I was a hopeless romantic, clinging to the idea that we are all “half of a whole” until we meet our soulmate.

Combine that belief with codependency and a serious lack of boundaries, and I was a prime target for a toxic person.

A few years ago, I met someone that swept me off my feet and before I knew it, I was deep in a whirlwind romance. Within a couple of weeks, this person told me that I was their soulmate and I felt like my heart could have burst with joy.

I thought to myself, I could finally breathe because I had met “the one”.

Prior to this experience, I had my fair share of somewhat unhealthy relationships but none of them shook me to my core and changed the trajectory of my life. But you can probably predict what happened next.

The perfect illusion was shattered a couple of months into the relationship when the narcissist revealed his true colors to me one evening at a party.

It felt like I had come face to face with a new personality.

The day after everything took place, he claimed he didn’t remember what had happened but was “remorseful” and “sorry.”

Although I stayed in the relationship for much longer than I should have after that incident, something inside me had been awoken and it no longer felt like I was in the same daze. I knew that something wasn’t quite right.

A few months later, the narcissist put my life in danger with his reckless behavior.

That decision gave me the courage to walk away… temporarily. I would be lying if I said I didn’t fall back into one of his hoovering attempts to get me back. He claimed that he needed closure and I ended up falling back into a semi-relationship for a couple of weeks with him. I never told my friends that because I knew how they would react and I know I wouldn’t be able to explain why I was acting so foolishly.

I believe that he wanted to be the one to “end” things, so he dramatically told me that I had tried but wasn’t good enough for him.

He walked out of my door and that was the last time that I ever saw him. The person who had promised me the world brought nothing but ruin into my life.

By this point you are probably wondering how on earth this changed me for the better, considering there was nothing positive about my relationship. However, the bad things in our life have the potential to shape us just as much, if not more, than the good things do.

I wasn’t myself after exiting that relationship. The happy, positive, loud, and joyful girl had been replaced by a shell of her former self.

In the aftermath, there were nightmares, flashbacks, confusion, and overwhelming anxiety and depression. It went on for over two years after I left.

Perhaps you are in a similar situation. Perhaps you have just left a relationship with a narcissist and are wondering how things could ever take a turn for the better when all you feel is pain.

As hard as it is, lean into the pain as it most likely has something to teach you and you could emerge an even stronger and better version of yourself.

My experience dating a narcissist forced me to face the behaviors that I had been ignoring for as long as I can remember.

It forced me to face my insecurities and desire to be loved by someone so badly that I continually let toxic people walk into my life.

It forced me to face my codependency and my willingness to always put someone else’s needs before my own.

It forced me to accept the fact that I would never change my patterns if I didn’t take the time to work through my past traumas and begin to love myself.

The truth is that many of us have been or are in a painful relationship because we have let someone into our lives that we trusted that ended up hurting us.

It is amazing what we end up tolerating when we love someone.

I am sharing my story with you in the hope that if you have had a similar situation or are in a similar situation, that you can see a silver lining.

No one deserves to be manipulated or abused. Ever. However, know that there is life on the other side. There is hope and sometimes we can take the most painful of situations and they will make us an even better version of ourselves.

Now I stand up for myself and other women.

Now I use my voice because I know how powerful it is

Now I only accept healthy relationships that involve trust, respect, and unconventional love.

I wish nothing but the same for you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
narcissistcodependencymental healthpsychologyrelationships

Comments / 14

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

7716 followers

More from Carrie Wynn

Narcissists Utilize Lovebombing

Let me paint a picture for you. Imagine that you have waited your whole life for that special someone. For as long as you can remember you just know that eventually, you would meet the right person, sparks would fly, and you would live happily ever after.

Read full story

Dating A Narcissist Guarantees Certain Behaviors

If you are in a relationship with a Narcissist or have dated one before, you most likely sensed early on that something seemed to be missing from your relationship. When I was dating my ex who turned out to have Narcissistic Personality Disorder things were perfect in the beginning stages of our relationship.

Read full story
20 comments

Codependents And Narcissists Share Common Needs

Hello, my name is Carrie. I spent the first part of my life struggling with codependency and therefore I constantly attracted toxic and narcissistic partners. Yep, if I had to greet someone and share a quick high-level overview of what my dating life used to look like… it would sound something like that.

Read full story
2 comments

Understanding Trauma After Narcissistic Abuse

Recently, I posted a video on social media about my partner and how his kindness and patience with my trauma changed my life. Amidst all the kind comments, there was one that seemed to entirely miss the point of the video.

Read full story
2 comments

Toxic Relationship Behavior Begins Subtly

If I could go back in time and tell myself one thing about my previous relationships it would be to pay attention to the little warning signs in the first few months. Paying attention and choosing to walk away after seeing the warning signs would have saved me a lot of heartaches.

Read full story
1 comments

Finding A Good Therapist Is Crucial

Therapy is something I am incredibly passionate about. I genuinely believe that it is something most, if not all of us need at one point or another in our lives. Although I am an advocate for therapy, I am also well aware that it can be tough to find someone that is a good fit.

Read full story
1 comments

A Savior Complex Is Dangerous in Relationships

A few years ago I was in a relationship with someone I believed to be my soulmate. Things took a turn when after a few months of dating, he began having erratic breakdowns. He would threaten to commit suicide. He would talk about how his life meant nothing.

Read full story
3 comments

Relationships Need Unconditional Love

A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?

Read full story
1 comments

Healing Toxic Relationships Involves Work

It is extremely hard to leave a toxic relationship especially when it has involved emotional or physical abuse. However, I promise that you can overcome this. You can work through the self-doubt and build up the courage to leave. Things are going to be so much better on the other side.

Read full story
3 comments

Narcissists Utilize Gaslighting For Manipulation

Many years ago I was in a relationship that caused me to doubt my own reality. It turned out that I was being manipulated by my narcissistic partner who was using a psychological tactic as a means of control.

Read full story
39 comments

Stonewalling Persisting In Relationships

It was a completely foreign term to me until a few years ago when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.

Read full story
3 comments

Outside Influencers Often Control Feelings

When I was younger I spent far too much of my time on dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to my low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.

Read full story
3 comments

People Accept Subpar Relationships

The other night, I was rewatching The Perks of Being a Wallflower. It is one of my favorite movies and I watch it when I want to feel emotionally moved. In the middle of the film, there is a scene where the main character Charlie, asks his teacher why nice people choose the wrong people to date.

Read full story
9 comments

Overcome Grass is Greener Syndrome

A few years ago, I was in a relationship with someone that was kind and caring, and in the beginning, things were going great. After a few months, however, I began to get a restless feeling of wanting to run away.

Read full story

Cultivate Relationship Dealbreakers

I remember sitting in a college cafeteria with some friends when one of them said I should give a guy, let’s call him “Chad” a chance. I was hesitant because I had witnessed some questionable behaviors from Chad at several social events. Yet, after some convincing from my friends, I decided that I would give him a chance.

Read full story

Behaviors Signaling Emotional Unavailability

What does it mean when we refer to someone as being emotionally unavailable?. “Emotional availability describes the ability to sustain emotional bonds in relationships.” -Healthline.

Read full story
33 comments

Healing After Infidelity

Let me paint a picture for you. You are in a relationship with someone you love and you assume that it’s going to last forever because you are in the midst of love. Then one day, something unimaginable happens.

Read full story
2 comments

Healing From Codependency

Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.

Read full story
2 comments

Narcissistic Personality Disorder Cannot be Cured

We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix.

Read full story
68 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy