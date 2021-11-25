Sociopaths Exist in Modern Society

Carrie Wynn

Sociopath.

When you hear or say the word it immediately sounds dangerous and foreboding, like someone that belongs solely in a horror movie or in shows such as Dexter or You.

However, that is a common misconception.

In fact, It has been identified that up to 1 in 25 Americans have the criteria to be diagnosed as a sociopath and they will appear as completely functioning members of society.

What constitutes the make-up and traits of someone who is considered a “Sociopath” in our modern society?

According to Psychology Now:

“Sociopaths tend to view the world as their playground, to manipulate at will in order to get ahead. And because they don’t experience human bonding the same way an average person does, they’re keen observers and imitators — a trait they use to take advantage of others while hiding their true nature.”

They can appear charming, sweet, attentive, but really they are manipulating you to get what they want. Don’t end up falling for their trap as they could be looking at you as their next target.

If you find that your new or current romantic interest displays some or all of the following traits… you may be dating or in a serious relationship with a sociopath.

You are worried that the relationship is getting serious fast.

Similar to the pattern that a narcissist will follow at the beginning of their relationship with someone new, sociopaths are known to love-bomb their victims.

They know it will benefit them they’re going to be sweet and attentive in the beginning so they will bombard you with words of affirmation, gifts, time, and most likely promises of a future even though you barely know each other.

However, they get bored and this behavior will begin to fade very quickly. Eventually, they will move on or manipulate you… whichever option serves them best.

They want to dominate you.

What you think, what you do, what you say… they want to feel like they are control of every single aspect of your life.

At first, this will come across and them wanting to spend all of their time with you and them expressing concern when they don’t know where you are or what you’re doing.

Eventually, this will evolve into them demanding to know where you are and what you are doing every second of the day. If they don’t like one of your friends they will make up reasons why you should cut them out of your life, and before you know it they will be the sole focus of your universe.

They are charming but…

Sociopath’s often know how to connect with people right away. They are often considered to be the life of the party. In the beginning, you may believe that they have cultivated plenty of relationships.

However as time goes on it will become clear that even though they may know people on a surface level, that’s all that the relationships are.

Due to the selfish nature of sociopath’s they find it extremely difficult to hold on to long-term relationships. This can also cause them to cut ties and burn bridges with their friends because they no longer have any use for them.

You start to catch them in lies.

It could be something small such as a lie about what they had for breakfast.

It could also be a huge lie, such as saying that they were an orphan and you later find out that both of their parents are alive and well.

Either way, they will sell it easily in the beginning because they lie all the time. They want to see what they can get away with and what you will believe. For them, it’s a fun game but as you begin to realize that you can’t identify what is reality vs. a fantasy…. it becomes terrifying.

Their mask slips at times.

Have you ever been in a conversation with the person that you’re dating and realized that they’re acting… just off? Perhaps their tone doesn’t match their emotions or you just have alarm bells ringing in your head.

A sociopath is usually faking their emotions and feelings, you just didn’t recognize it right away. They can get away with this in the beginning but over time their facial expressions and actions will begin to betray their true intentions.

If you feel like you can relate to these signs take a step back. You may be in a relationship with someone who is not who they appear to be.

A sociopath will often resort to stalking and harassing their victims after a break-up. If you identify your relationship is dangerous and realize it’s time to remove yourself from the situation, ensure that you have an exit plan in place.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/basics/sociopathy

Comments / 43

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

7198 followers

