The Soundtrack to Dating a Narcissist

Carrie Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k0hex_0d3tWdyo00
Adobe Stock Photo

The music that we listen to, can often depict what mood we are in. There’s a reason that when people go through a breakup they listen to sad love songs, or when you want to get pumped up you put on some happy dance music.

I was driving home tonight and a song came on that I used to play every day while I was in a relationship with a narcissist that felt like it was six years long.

This reminded me of some other songs and I realized that not only were they conveying how I was feeling at the time… it spoke volumes about the uneasy and toxic nature of our entire relationship. So, without further ado, here is the soundtrack (or at least five songs) to dating a Narcissist.

  1. Issues by Julia Michaels

You do s*** on purpose
You get mad and you break things
Feel bad, try to fix things
But you’re perfect
Poorly wired circuit
And got hands like an ocean
Push you out, pull you back in

What kind of message is this song conveying? How about working on the problems instead of just being a chaotic mess of messed-up emotions? Not to mention this song always mentions being jealous, up, down, and in a cycle that isn’t healthy for either person involved.

He did break things and would try to half-heartedly fix them or feel bad for a day. It never lasted for long and everything the thing he was trying to break… was me.

2. Make Me Cry — Noah Cyrus and Labrinth

I never needed you like I do right now
I never needed you like I do right now
I never hated you like I do right now
’Cause all you ever do is make me… (cry)

I cried all the time. I cried while driving home. I cried before going to sleep. Sometimes my tears would overflow while in Savasana after a really intense yoga class because it was the only time I felt a real release.

I loved him and hated that I loved him. I knew that his influence in my life was negatively affecting me and my other relationships but I wanted to make things work so badly.

I wish it hadn’t taken me so long to realize this but the right person or just any healthy relationship in your life will result in lifting you up, not leaving you in tears in a puddle on the floor.

3. The One — The Chainsmokers

Let’s go, let’s end this
I delete before I send it
And we can play pretend
Like we haven’t reached the end yet

Down and down we go
And we’ll torch this place we know
Before one of us takes a chance
And breaks this, I won’t be the one

I just had this song on repeat while feeling completely trapped and like my soul was eroding.

I wanted to end things so badly but I couldn’t. I wanted him to be in my life but him being in my life was destroying me as the abusive behavior continued to escalate.

If these lyrics make you think of your significant other in any shape way or form, you should probably jump ship. Eventually, I had to be “the one” to end things.

4. It Ain’t Me — Kygo and Selena Gomez

No, I don’t wanna know
Where you been or where you’re goin’
But I know I won’t be home
And you’ll be on your own

Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?
Who’s gonna rock you when the sun won’t let you sleep?
Who’s waking up to drive you home when you’re drunk and all alone?
Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?

Things were spiraling downhill and it was date night. As usual, my ex got absolutely obliterated. In fact, we were kicked out of the bar because they had hired someone to play the piano and he kept trying to play it himself. It was absolutely humiliating.

I drove us back to his apartment and my ex decided that would be a great moment to just throw some garbage out the window while he was drunk at some people passing by. Not only was he littering which is disgusting, but he was also trying to HIT people with the garbage.

His battle with substance abuse was a constant one and I am glad I’m not around to see the toll it continues to take on his mental health and physical health.

Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright — Bob Dylan

And it ain’t no use in a-turnin’ on your light, babe
The light I never knowed
An’ it ain’t no use in turnin’ on your light, babe
I’m on the dark side of the road
But I wish there was somethin’ you would do or say
To try and make me change my mind and stay
We never did too much talkin’ anyway
But don’t think twice, it’s all right

What’s funny is that when I finally made the choice to walk away from the relationship, these lyrics appeared on my ex’s Facebook page a couple of hours before he deleted me.

There are two sides to every story but after months of abuse both physical and emotional abuse, I was done trying to understand his twisted mind. He can believe that he walked away but I’m the one who walked out of his apartment and ended our relationship.

I listen to music all day. I listen to it on my way to work, at work, on my way home from work, while I’m writing, etc. I feel like in the worst times of my life it has been the one thing that finds a way to express how I feel, in words, I am not eloquent enough to say.

I have found that even in the hardest and darkest times, music it finds a way to reach me wherever I am and remind me that I’m still here, and I am capable of finding and reciprocating healthy love.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
relationshipsnarcissistmental healthpsychologyculture

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

5720 followers

More from Carrie Wynn

Emotional Manipulators Target Victims

It’s important to know when you have been around someone that has attempted to use emotional manipulation on you. The most common reason that this happens is that we are unaware of what is happening around us.

Read full story
4 comments

Narcissists Often Abuse Victims

A few years ago I was in a serious relationship with a narcissist. Over the duration of my time with him he ended up being both physical and emotionally abusive. I have spent the following years researching narcissism. One topic that I’ve been researching lately is whether or not narcissists are more likely to be abusive.

Read full story
3 comments

Narcissists Lack The Capacity To Love

The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.

Read full story
12 comments

Emotional Affairs Transpire Slowly

They lock eyes across the room. There is a spark… and they both can feel it instantly. There is a first date, second date, third date… until suddenly almost every night is spent at each other’s places. Things become official and the two people decide to be in a monogamous relationship, and life couldn’t be more perfect.

Read full story
2 comments

Relationships Contribute To Level Of Happiness

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, makeup, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.

Read full story
8 comments

Arguing With a Narcissist Is Futile

Mid-argument the pressing question at the top of your mind is going to be wondering how you ever ended up in this fight. Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.

Read full story
20 comments

Break Free of Narcissistic Abuse

You have come to a crossroads in your relationship with the Narcissist. Leaving has seemed impossible but you have finally come to the realization that you can’t stay. You have done your research and the perfect mask of your lover has changed in front of your eyes.

Read full story
8 comments

Healthy Relationships Don't Move At The Speed Of Light

Love is often romanticized as jumping in a relationship headfirst without using our head and only using our heart. The thought of being swept off our feet as if life is often our own personal version of a fairytale that is instilled early in our lives.

Read full story
1 comments

Calling Out A Narcissist Is Futile

Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it.

Read full story
10 comments

Narcissism Is A Personality Disorder

Lately, I have gotten many comments on my posts about various topics surrounding narcissism about how it is not a real disorder and shouldn’t be labeled as such. These comments range from saying that narcissism is blown up by our society, that I should feel sorry for someone who can’t feel empathy, and I am a narcissist myself for throwing out these“labels”.

Read full story
55 comments

Sociopaths Exist in Modern Society

When you hear or say the word it immediately sounds dangerous and foreboding, like someone that belongs solely in a horror movie or in shows such as Dexter or You. However, that is a common misconception.

Read full story
37 comments

Relationships Inevitably Evolve And Change

There are certain moments in life when I wish I could hit a pause button. There are times when things feel so perfect that I just want to freeze the picture in the frame and hold onto it for a moment longer.

Read full story

Resist Engaging In Harmful Behaviors Post Break-Up

Throughout our lives, many of us have watched movies that portray how our heroine or hero has reacted after going through a massive break-up. Whether it’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer hating the world and walking around in a fog for months after she leaves, or Renee Zellweger getting wasted as Bridget Jones and singing at the top of her lungs, we have witnessed behavior that is portrayed as normal reactions to a break-up.

Read full story

Empaths Appeal To Narcissistic Manipulators

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.

Read full story
14 comments

Narcissist Cycle Includes Idealization Phase

This is the first part of the cycle of the narcissist’s manipulative plan to get you under their thumb.It is the phase before you are discarded and before you are hurt and abused.It is the phase you will cling unto when things begin to go downhill.

Read full story
13 comments

Narcissists Utilize Charm To Deceive Victims

There is a girl I know that is getting divorced from her narcissistic husband. They seemed perfectly happy together on the outside. It turned out he was abusive, controlling, and manipulative. It wasn’t until they moved to a new city that she could begin to make new friends that weren’t his and plan an escape.

Read full story

Narcissists Devalue And Discard Their Victims

Perhaps things have gotten too difficult. Perhaps you have learned to see through their tricks and have become aware of their deception. Perhaps you have called out their behavior and drawn a line saying that you aren’t going to tolerate it anymore.

Read full story
14 comments

Self-Respect In Dating Is Undervalued

I know a girl, let’s refer to her as Melissa. Melissa doesn’t want to be alone and constantly ends up in one bad relationship after another. Recently she ended a relationship with a Narcissist who was abusive and saw someone else for years behind her back. She was aware that he was cheating but didn’t want to leave him and turned a blind eye.

Read full story
10 comments

Ghosts Of Relationships Past

“Let’s just take a moment to realize how amazing this is,” my therapist said. “You have found a normal relationship. It is free of abuse and it is healthy. Let that sink in.”

Read full story
1 comments

Trauma Bonds Tie Victims To Narcissistic Abusers

When I was in several abusive relationships, I was logically aware that they were abusive and unhealthy. Even when I felt like I was dying inside I kept choosing to stay with my abusers. I had several relationships that involved this strange bond but the worst was with my ex that was a narcissist.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy