TikTok Perpetuates An Old Narrative About Keeping Men Happy

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

Several days ago, I was scrolling through TikTok and came across a video that left me with a look on my face as if I had just bit into a lemon.

In the video, the caption reads, “A man isn’t hard to please,” as a woman snaps her fingers to the beat of the background music and words splayed across the screen.

According to her, it is effortless to keep a man happy. You only need to:

“Feed him”

“Kiss him”

“Wear dresses”

“Get flirty”

“Be his best friend.”

“Make home a paradise.”

“Shower compliments”

My initial hope was that this would be a random video that didn’t have much engagement on the platform. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

The fifteen-second video has almost four million views. Four. Million. Views.

Immediately I headed over to the comment section, which had over 20,000 responses to her content. The initial blurbs that I read were a relief, as they strongly disagreed with the woman’s narrative.

“This isn’t the 1900’s, a man’s happiness isn’t our job..”

“I’m confused, is he a partner, a child, or a pet?

“Welcome to 1950’s TikTok.”

“Feed him? What is he a toddler?”

My relief began to subside as I started scrolling down. I wish I could say that I was surprised to see the dozens of comments by men such as:

“This video ain’t long enough for how to please a woman *laughing emoji.”

“We need more girls like you.”

“Don’t get a tattoo, at least 50% of men don’t like them but lie and say they do to a woman that already has them.”

“You forgot to say cooking, otherwise the list is solid!”

“She is spot on, I love this girl’s mentality!”

Of course, some men were happy to see this message and wanted to make sure that we “know our place.”

After all, we live in a world where women have been told since the dawn of time that their only purpose is to bear children and be subservient wife to the man of the house.

For argument's sake, let’s say that this video was meant to be a satire/a joke.

The creator never came out and said it was a joke. The video is still pinned at the top of her profile and continues to be seen by the masses.

There is nothing anyone can do to stop this woman from believing in her message. After all, if she thinks that wearing dresses will make a man happy and that she needs to feed and clean up after him, that’s her prerogative.

That being said, her viewpoint is incredibly dangerous.

TikTok is a platform primarily used by the younger generation. As of the latest release on the application , 60% of the users on the platform are between the ages of 16–24.

Millions have seen this woman’s message, and some of those millions are going to be young, influential girls. These young and impressionable women are being told that they need to focus on pleasing a man.

When I was young, I grew up in a small town with a primarily evangelical Christian community.

As women, we were told to dress a certain way to prevent tempting the young men in the community and that our purity was our biggest asset.

On my 12th birthday, I was given a purity ring and was so excited to give it to my future husband on our wedding night. My formative teenage years were spent crushing on boys and hoping to find “the one.” I truly believed that my only purpose was to find a husband and to make him happy.

It took decades before I began to realize my worth and that my value as a woman was not dependant on whether or not I was “pleasing my man.”

This narrative is false for many reasons, including that:

The only person that can keep a man happy is that man himself Putting someone above ourselves creates an uneven and unhealthy relationship dynamic There is no way to guarantee that someone will be a good/healthy partner simply because we treat them well.

Two individuals need to come to a relationship as equals, and if you start dating a man who is holding on to some old ideas of what a woman “should” do in the relationship, it’s time to walk/run away without looking back.

This video was a reminder that even our gender can set us back years.

There is a new generation of young women who need to be reminded that we are equals to men, that we have to continue to fight for our rights, and if we don’t speak up, our voices will not be heard.