Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car Burglaries

Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

Essex Fells Police DepartmentPhoto byWest Essex Now
“During the early morning hours on October 27, 2022, there were several attempted motor vehicle burglaries and a motor vehicle burglary with an item taken. With the assistance of our residents, we were able to get clear video footage of the suspect entering and attempting to enter their vehicles. Due to a thorough investigation conducted by Detective Berger, he was able to positively identify the suspect as Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, NJ. ~ Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Today, Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker announced that an arrest has been made in connection with several motor vehicle burglary incidents that happened in Essex Fells in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

INVESTIGATION

For several months, Essex Fells Police Detective Jonathan Berger has worked with area law enforcement to investigate the burglary incidents; ultimately a warrant was issued for the arrest of Davante Andrews. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Glen Ridge Police Department was able to apprehend the wanted individual.

Thursday, October 27, 2022

3:33am

  • Devon Road, near Holton Lane, Essex Fells
    • A resident reported two suspicious persons they witnessed walking up a neighbor’s driveway. Essex Fells Police responded immediately.

3:41am

  • Unable to locate the individuals, Police continued to search the surrounding area.

4:20am

  • Beekman Hill Road, off Ashland Street, Caldwell
    • About 40 minutes after the initial report, Caldwell Police Department received a call from a resident stating two males wearing hoodies had been attempting car thefts in their neighborhood.
    • Resident believed they were walking on foot towards a wooded area of Essex Fells, possibly onto Devon.
    • Caldwell Police arrived immediately and secured an open car trunk they witnessed on Beekman.

4:24am

  • Beekman Hill Road, off Ashland Street, Caldwell
    • Another caller reported they could see three persons running through their backyard.

4:32am

  • Caldwell and Essex Fells Police worked together searching neighborhoods and the wooded area on Devon Road and Fells Road for the suspicious persons.

4:53am

  • After reviewing a residential video, Caldwell Police alerted West Essex area Police that they determined:
    • 3 dark-skinned males were seen in the Beekman Hill area wearing:
      1) Blue sweatshirt / black pants
      2) Green sweatshirt / blue jeans
      3) Black sweatshirt / black pants
    • Police continued to search the region.

5am

  • Essex Fells Police were notified that Montville Police had stopped those three individuals earlier in the night driving 2009 green Honda Accord; area police were again alerted.

Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of NewarkPhoto byEssex County Correctional Facility

CHARGES:
Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark has been charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Criminal attempt to commit theft
  • Conspiracy to commit theft

Andrews was transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility and is awaiting his hearing.

“Thank you to the Glen Ridge Police Department, Livingston Police Department, Hillside Police Department, and The New Jersey State Police for your assistance.” ~ Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker

For further information:

Essex Fells Police Department
Darren Volker, Police Chief
255 Roseland Avenue, Essex Fells, NJ 07021
973-226-3000
“The members of the Essex Fells Police Department work with all people to protect life and property, maintain order, promote individual responsibility and accountability, and provide quality services that promote a safe and secure community.”

Caldwell Police Department
James H. Bongiorno, Police Chief
1 Provost Sq Caldwell, NJ 07006
973-226-2600

Published by

Carolyne Volpe Curley, a Certified New Jersey Press Journalist since 2012, has appeared on nationally televised productions and interviewed by the international press. Volpe Curley publishes West Essex NOW, a hyperlocal news site covering Essex County, NJ. Volpe Curley graduated from Lafayette College in 1986, with a BA in both English and Government, and a minor in Women Studies and Religion.

Essex County, NJ
976 followers

