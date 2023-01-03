North Caldwell, NJ

Video: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car Below

Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XnxhI_0k1Io97J00
Stolen 2023 Acura MDX landing on car after plunging 21 feet over embankment.Photo byNorth Caldwell Police Department
On January 1, 2023 at 0030 hours police responded to the area of Hilltop Drive in North Caldwell for a report of a stationary stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the vehicle fled on Hilltop Drive striking 2 parked vehicles. The driver lost control of the vehicle and drove over an embankment falling 21.3 feet landing into a house and onto another vehicle. No bystanders or home occupants were injured. " ~ North Caldwell Police

Jan. 2, 2023

Only thirty minutes after midnight on New Years Day, the North Caldwell Police were already at the scene of a stolen car reported to be in the area of Sagamore Drive, off Hilltop Drive.

12:33am
A car owner asked Sirius XM’s location service to track their stolen 2023 White Acura MDX.

  • Sirium XM contacted North Caldwell Police reporting that the car was currently stopped in the area of Sagamore Drive, off Hilltop Drive.
  • North Caldwell Police responded immediately but at that point the car had already left the Sagamore location.

12:40am

  • West Essex area Police officers arrived quickly to help with the search.
  • As Verona Police were assisting with the investigation, they located the Acura in an apartment complex parking area off of Sagamore.
    • According to police, the car reportedly fled onto Hilltop, and then crashed into 2 parked cars.

12:42am

  • Soon after the driver apparently lost control of the Acura, and according to North Caldwell Police, drove over an embankment falling 21.3 feet landing into a house and onto another vehicle.
  • No bystanders or home occupants were injured.

North Caldwell Police posted a video captured by a security camera:

12:43am

Undeterred, the suspects left the vehicle and fled on foot into the nearby woods in the area of White Rock Road and Four Seasons Drive.

12:44am

  • Verona Police took two suspects into custody.
  • West Essex First Aid Squad transported the suspects to Mountainside Hospital for evaluation and they were then transferred into North Caldwell Police custody.
  • North Caldwell Captain / Officer in Charge Karl Strodthoff, along with North Caldwell Sergeants Michael Credico, Paul O’Neill, and Susan DePoe remained at the scene to assist and conduct the accident investigation.
North Caldwell Police would like to thank Verona Police, Fairfield Police, Cedar Grove Police, Essex Fells Police, and Livingston Police for their assistance in this incident."

Caldwell: Car Into Utility Pole

12:30am

It was not a quiet start to the New Year.

At about the same time, Caldwell Police were involved with a car that had just crashed into a utility pole at Bloomfield Avenue and Westover Avenue.

__________

For further information:

North Caldwell Police Department
Mark A. Deuer, Police Chief
136 Gould Avenue, North Caldwell, NJ 07006
973-228-0800

“The Borough of North Caldwell Police Department is committed to the pursuit of an ethos reflecting the highest degree of ethical, moral, and fairly applied law enforcement. The Police Department shall Preserve the peace, protect life and property, detect, arrest and prosecute offenders of the laws of New Jersey and the ordinances of the Borough of North Caldwell, direct and control traffic, provide attendance and protection during emergencies, provide appearances in court, cooperate with all other law enforcement agencies, and, provide training for the efficiency of its members and employees.”

