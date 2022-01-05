Roseland, NJ: Serious 3-Car Crash Causes Injuries, Entrapment, and Car Fire on Eagle Rock Avenue

Al Place

“It was horrible. I couldn’t believe there weren’t more serious injuries. The accident itself was at the intersection of Eagle Rock Avenue and Rall Court and the collision was extremely loud. It sounded like it was in my front yard about 500 feet away.” ~ Al Place, Roseland resident

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022



This afternoon at about 3:20pm, multiple calls came into the Roseland Police Department reporting a crash involving three cars on Eagle Rock Avenue near Old Eagle Rock Avenue.

A caller reported that one of the cars was on fire.

The actual crash site was on Eagle Rock Avenue near Rall Court and the entire section of Eagle Rock Avenue was closed and detoured.

3:20pm

(Note: Rall Court is located in Roseland)

Roseland Police were first on the scene and reported that one of the persons was still in their car.

The person was reportedly not responding to them but still breathing, and police were not able to open the door.

The Roseland Fire Department responded to the incident to clear the entrapment so the patient could be treated.

Traffic quickly became backed up on Eagle Rock Avenue and the Essex Fells Police assisted Roseland with travel management.

3:40pm

Essex Fells Fire Department was dispatched with 1 engine to assist Roseland’s fire crew.

Medic Units were unavailable for the unresponsive patient.

West Essex First Aid Squad was dispatched.

Police also requested a second ambulance for an evaluation of another patient.

3:50pm

BLS (Basic Life Support) from the West Essex First Aid Squad transported the trauma patient to University Hospital

West Essex First Aid requested that University Hospital’s Advanced Life Support (ALS) Medics meet them as they traveled on Route 280.

4pm

“EMS, I made contact with University Medivac. They are aware that you are responding there with a trauma patient. They do not have a unit that can meet you en route.” ~ Roseland Police

West Essex First Aid Squad transported the trauma patient directly to University Hospital

4:05pm

Atlantic EMS 6 responded to the crash scene to evaluate and treat a second patient who was transported to Morristown Memorial.

7:15pm

Currently, Eagle Rock Avenue remains closed.

The cars are beginning to be removed as police continue their investigation.

