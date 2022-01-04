Essex County, NJ: Two Inches Snow Forecast for Thursday Evening into Friday Morning

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
The National Weather Service weather station located at Essex County Airport in Fairfield has issued the following hazardous weather information which forecasts 2 inches of snow Thursday overnight into Friday morning.
Essex County Storm Forecast
THURSDAY
7pm to 12am
Winds: Category 1
2mph Calm Air
- Scattered Snow
FRIDAY
12am to 1am
Winds: Category 1
2mph Calm Air
- Scattered Snow
Accumulation: 0.1”
1am to 4am
Winds: Category 1
3mph Calm Air
- Likely Snow
4am to 7am
Winds: Category 2
5mph Light Breeze
- Likely Snow
Accumulation: 2.2”
TOTAL SNOW: 2.3”
7am to 10am
Winds: Category 3
9mph Gentle Breeze
- Dusting of Snow
10am to 1pm
Winds: Category 4
14mph Breezy
- Dusting of Snow
1pm to 8pm
Winds: Category 5
24mph Fresh Breeze
Essex County Preliminary Forecast
SUNDAY
7am to 12pm
Winds: Category 3
7mph Gentle Breeze
- Scattered Snow
No accumulations forecast at this time.
1pm to 12am
Winds: Category 3
7mph Gentle Breeze
- Scattered Rain
______
Essex County Snowplowers, Snowblowers and Shovelers List
- List was last updated September, 2021
- To be added to this list at no cost email Carolyne@WestEssexNow.com
______
Other recent Essex County news you may have missed:
- New Jersey CALI Report Returns to Red, Very High, as Essex County Cases Soar Upwards
- Continuing Virtually into the Future: Most NJ Court Matters, including Criminal, Family, Municipal, and Tax Proceedings
- Essex County, NJ: Your Town’s Share of $13.575 Million Road Improvements Grants Detailed
Follow on Newsbreak
Thank you for reading.
To receive notifications:
Comments / 0