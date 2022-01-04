Essex County, NJ: Two Inches Snow Forecast for Thursday Evening into Friday Morning

Video: Infant Boy Saved by Newark Airport Security Officer Cecilia Morales, of Newark

"A young mother picked up her two-month old son from his car carrier seat to carry him through the security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport, but when the mom lifted him up, she saw that the boy wasn’t breathing. She immediately sought help from her co-travelers and shouted for help when she realized her attempts at rousing her son were unsuccessful. Morales heard people screaming for help, she knew if she didn’t act quickly, the outcome was going to be grim." ~ Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson.