New Jersey: Omicron Variant Likely 75% to 90% of All Cases

"Approximately 90% of the PCR positive cases in the state right now are the Omicron variant. Delta represents most of the remainder. In the southern part of the state that estimate for Omicron is between 75 and 80%. Delta represents most of the remainder of the PCR positive cases." ~ Dr. Ed Lifshitz, medical director of the New Jersey Department of Health Communicable Disease Service

Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Tonight, Dr. Ed Lifshitz, medical director of the New Jersey Department of Health Communicable Disease Service office, responded to an inquiry from West Essex Now in regards to the current level of the Omicron and Delta variants throughout the state.

According to Dr. Lifshitz, currently:

About 90% of all cases in New Jersey have stemmed from the Omicron variant.

Delta amounts to 10% of all cases.

Omicron is more likely to be 75% to 80% in South Jersey, and Delta 20% to 25%.



Omicron Timeline

Due to processing time, variant sequencing lags two weeks behind.

Dec. 3, 2021

Omicron first confirmed in New Jersey

Dec. 11, 2021

Covid sequencing determined that Delta accounted for 97% of all cases; Omicron 2%

602 specimens collected from 12/05/2021 – 12/11/2021

Dec. 18, 2021

Carolyne Volpe Curley

Covid sequencing determined that Delta accounted for 86% of all cases; Omicron 14%

1,478 specimens collected from 12/05/2021 – 12/18/2021

New Jersey CALI Report

For the first time since Apr. 25, 2020, New Jersey has returned to Very High / Red Level.

NJ Department of Health

