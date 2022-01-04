New Jersey: Omicron Variant Likely 75% to 90% of All Cases

"Approximately 90% of the PCR positive cases in the state right now are the Omicron variant. Delta represents most of the remainder. In the southern part of the state that estimate for Omicron is between 75 and 80%. Delta represents most of the remainder of the PCR positive cases." ~ Dr. Ed Lifshitz, medical director of the New Jersey Department of Health Communicable Disease Service
Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
Tonight, Dr. Ed Lifshitz, medical director of the New Jersey Department of Health Communicable Disease Service office, responded to an inquiry from West Essex Now in regards to the current level of the Omicron and Delta variants throughout the state.
According to Dr. Lifshitz, currently:
- About 90% of all cases in New Jersey have stemmed from the Omicron variant.
- Delta amounts to 10% of all cases.
- Omicron is more likely to be 75% to 80% in South Jersey, and Delta 20% to 25%.
Omicron Timeline
Due to processing time, variant sequencing lags two weeks behind.
Dec. 3, 2021
- Omicron first confirmed in New Jersey
Dec. 11, 2021
- Covid sequencing determined that Delta accounted for 97% of all cases; Omicron 2%
- 602 specimens collected from 12/05/2021 – 12/11/2021
Dec. 18, 2021
- Covid sequencing determined that Delta accounted for 86% of all cases; Omicron 14%
- 1,478 specimens collected from 12/05/2021 – 12/18/2021
New Jersey CALI Report
For the first time since Apr. 25, 2020, New Jersey has returned to Very High / Red Level.
Other recent New Jersey news you may have missed:
- New Jersey: Fully Vaxed / Boosted First Lady Tammy Murphy Covid-Positive, After Mixing Households
- New Jersey CALI Report Returns to Red, Very High, as Essex County Cases Soar Upwards
- New Jersey: Utility Shutoff Grace Period Extended to March 15 for Electric, Sewer, and Water Bills
- New Jersey Confirms First Case of Omicron Variant in Fully Vaccinated Adult Isolating in North Jersey
- Continuing Virtually into the Future: Most NJ Court Matters, including Criminal, Family, Municipal, and Tax Proceedings
Follow on Newsbreak
Thank you for reading.
To receive notifications:
__________
For further information:
New Jersey Department of Health
Judith M. Persichilli, RN, BSN, MA, Commissioner of Health
55 North Willow Street, Trenton, NJ 08608
609-292-7837
Comments / 0