New Jersey: Fully Vaxed / Boosted First Lady Tammy Murphy Covid-Positive, After Mixing Households

Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022
This afternoon the office of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that First Lady Tammy Murphy has tested positive for Covid-19 and is as of now asymptomatic. Reportedly, the family has just returned from a trip to Costa Rica. The notice states, however, that the infection occurred when a non-family member was recently present in their New Jersey home.
Currently:
- The rest of the Murphy family is negative.
- Exposure came after they permitted someone from someone outside of their household into their home.
- Governor and First Lady are fully vaccinated and boosted, and state they have been double masking
The full text of the governor's announcement:
"Earlier today, First Lady Tammy Murphy tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test. She is asymptomatic. Governor Murphy and the rest of the family have tested negative, and they will continue to test regularly in the coming days. The Governor and First Lady tested themselves due to a recent known non-family contact in their home. Required procedures for reporting, case investigation, and contact tracing have been followed. Tomorrow’s regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing will shift to a virtual format and stream online. As the Governor is vaccinated and boosted, he is not required to quarantine per CDC guidance. He will continue to wear a mask in all public settings. Both the Governor and First Lady are vaccinated and boosted, and have exercised caution whenever possible, including double masking. They urge all New Jerseyans to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask, and keep themselves and their loved ones safe."
For the first time since Apr. 25, 2020, New Jersey has returned to Very High / Red Level.
