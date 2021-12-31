New Jersey CALI Report Returns to Red, Very High, as Essex County Cases Soar Upwards

NJ Department of Health

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

Late today, NJ released their latest Covid-19 Activity Level Report (CALI) showing for the first time since Apr. 25, 2020, that the majority of the state is Red Level: Very High.

New Jersey CALI Report

The Northeast Region (Bergen, Essex, Hudson) is one of the hardest-hit areas.

The Northwest and Central East areas of NJ are also experiencing very high infection rates.

Before today's report, all of New Jersey was in the Orange: High range.

NJ Cases Quickly Escalating

Between today and yesterday, 48,458 new cases were reported.

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

20,483 new cases

6,590 probable cases

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2021

27,975 new cases

7,387 probable cases

The current Rate of Transmission (RT) is 1.77

NJ Hospitalizations Continue to Increase

At the same time, hospitalizations and severe illnesses due to Covid are also rising.

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

NJ Hospitals: 3,273

ICU: 514

Vents: 261

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2021

NJ Hospitals: 3,604

ICU: 544

Vents: 267

The highest point during last winter was Dec. 22, 2020: 3,873 hospitalized.

Essex County Cases Soaring

As of Saturday, Dec. 25, Essex County Covid-19 cases continue to climb high above any previously recorded numbers.

8 Weeks: New ​Cases And Deaths Reported Weekly

Nov. 6 to Dec. 25, 2021

In the past 8 weeks, Essex County has reported:

23,029 new Cases

new Cases 49 new Deaths

Week Ending Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021

In just the past week, Essex County reported an unrelenting:

13,155 new cases

new cases 10 new deaths

West Essex Now reports on Essex County cases weekly:

