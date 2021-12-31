New Jersey CALI Report Returns to Red, Very High, as Essex County Cases Soar Upwards

Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qm62_0dZfr3Rl00
NJ Department of Health

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

Late today, NJ released their latest Covid-19 Activity Level Report (CALI) showing for the first time since Apr. 25, 2020, that the majority of the state is Red Level: Very High.

New Jersey CALI Report

  • The Northeast Region (Bergen, Essex, Hudson) is one of the hardest-hit areas.
  • The Northwest and Central East areas of NJ are also experiencing very high infection rates.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PgUH_0dZfr3Rl00
NJ Department of Health

Before today's report, all of New Jersey was in the Orange: High range.

NJ Cases Quickly Escalating

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVAKD_0dZfr3Rl00
NJ Department of Health

Between today and yesterday, 48,458 new cases were reported.

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

  • 20,483 new cases
    6,590 probable cases

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2021

  • 27,975 new cases
    7,387 probable cases

The current Rate of Transmission (RT) is 1.77

NJ Hospitalizations Continue to Increase

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLFez_0dZfr3Rl00
NJ Department of Health

At the same time, hospitalizations and severe illnesses due to Covid are also rising.

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

  • NJ Hospitals: 3,273
    ICU: 514
    Vents: 261

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2021

  • NJ Hospitals: 3,604
    ICU: 544
    Vents: 267

The highest point during last winter was Dec. 22, 2020: 3,873 hospitalized.

Essex County Cases Soaring

As of Saturday, Dec. 25, Essex County Covid-19 cases continue to climb high above any previously recorded numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TbDV3_0dZfr3Rl00
Carolyne Volpe Curley

8 Weeks: New ​Cases And Deaths Reported Weekly

Nov. 6 to Dec. 25, 2021

In the past 8 weeks, Essex County has reported:

  • 23,029 new Cases
  • 49 new Deaths

Week Ending Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6BTe_0dZfr3Rl00
Carolyne Volpe Curley

In just the past week, Essex County reported an unrelenting:

  • 13,155 new cases
  • 10 new deaths

West Essex Now reports on Essex County cases weekly:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adfgK_0dZfr3Rl00
Carolyne Volpe Curley

__________

