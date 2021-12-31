New Jersey CALI Report Returns to Red, Very High, as Essex County Cases Soar Upwards

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021
Late today, NJ released their latest Covid-19 Activity Level Report (CALI) showing for the first time since Apr. 25, 2020, that the majority of the state is Red Level: Very High.
New Jersey CALI Report
- The Northeast Region (Bergen, Essex, Hudson) is one of the hardest-hit areas.
- The Northwest and Central East areas of NJ are also experiencing very high infection rates.
Before today's report, all of New Jersey was in the Orange: High range.
NJ Cases Quickly Escalating
Between today and yesterday, 48,458 new cases were reported.
Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021
- 20,483 new cases
6,590 probable cases
Thursday, Dec. 20, 2021
- 27,975 new cases
7,387 probable cases
The current Rate of Transmission (RT) is 1.77
NJ Hospitalizations Continue to Increase
At the same time, hospitalizations and severe illnesses due to Covid are also rising.
Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021
- NJ Hospitals: 3,273
ICU: 514
Vents: 261
Thursday, Dec. 20, 2021
- NJ Hospitals: 3,604
ICU: 544
Vents: 267
The highest point during last winter was Dec. 22, 2020: 3,873 hospitalized.
Essex County Cases Soaring
As of Saturday, Dec. 25, Essex County Covid-19 cases continue to climb high above any previously recorded numbers.
8 Weeks: New Cases And Deaths Reported Weekly
Nov. 6 to Dec. 25, 2021
In the past 8 weeks, Essex County has reported:
- 23,029 new Cases
- 49 new Deaths
Week Ending Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021
In just the past week, Essex County reported an unrelenting:
- 13,155 new cases
- 10 new deaths
West Essex Now reports on Essex County cases weekly:
