West Orange, NJ: After Police Officer Shooting, Shaahid Forshee, of East Orange, Charged with Attempted Murder

“Yesterday at approximately 3pm a 27-year-old West Orange police officer entered a convenience store on South Valley Road and observed an altercation between two men. One of the men, Forshee, was allegedly armed with a handgun. The officer intervened. It is alleged that during the struggle, the suspect struck the officer with the gun and fired the weapon striking the officer in the head. “ ~ Theodore N. Stephens, II, Acting Essex County Prosecutor
This morning the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Shaahid Forshee, of East Orange, has been arrested in connection with yesterday’s shooting of a West Orange police officer which took place during a reported armed robbery at Krauzer’s.
MONDAY, DEC. 27
3pm
West Orange Police Department responded to multiple calls reporting a robbery in progress at Krauszer's on South Valley Road near Forest Hill Road.
- Callers stated 2 persons were involved, and one showed a handgun
3:01pm
- Responding West Orange patrol officers arrived to discover that one of their own officers had been shot.
Suspects
Two persons were believed to have been involved and were last seen leaving the parking lot in a dark grey Durango which police determined was not stolen and is registered in East Orange to Forshee.
- Black Male wearing dark clothing.
- Light-skin, heavy-set, Female wearing black jacket with black fur hood, pink face mask, black pants, and tan footwear
Newark Arrest
At 3:25pm, Newark Police officers located the Durango, and Forshee who was getting gas, at the Exxon Station on W. South Orange Avenue and Bergen Street.
Journalists from RLS Metro Breaking News were live in Newark as Newark Police located the Durango, and took Forshee into custody:
INVESTIGATION
According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the 27-year old officer who was shot was not armed and had been at Krauszer’s at 3pm when he witnessed an argument between Forshee and another male.
- The officer reportedly witnessed Forshee had a handgun and intervened
At that point, Forshee apparently struck the officer in the head with the gun which then discharged and grazed the officer in the head with a bullet.
- The male who was arguing with Forshee fled the scene.
CHARGES
Acting Essex Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and West Orange Police Chief James P. Abbott announced that Shaahid Forshee, 36, of East Orange has been with the following:
- Aggravated assault
- Attempted murder
- Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose
- Unlawful possession of a Weapon
No charges have been made in connection to any armed robbery.
Forshee is currently being held in the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark and is scheduled to make his first court appearance today in Central Judicial Processing Court.
ONGOING INVESTIGATION
The investigation is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Homicide Major Crimes Task Force and is active and ongoing.
- No information has been released regarding the female suspect who as of yesterday evening remained at large.
Anyone with information should contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Confidential Tip Line:
- 1-877-847-7432
Newark Officers Shot
Two weeks ago, two Newark Police officers were shot while on duty. As reported by RLS Metro Breaking News :
- Officer Shot in Gun Battle With Armed Suspect in Newark
- Second Officer Released from Hospital After Being Shot in Newark
Further Information:
Essex County Prosecutor’s Office
Theodore N. Stephens, II, Acting Essex County Prosecutor
Veterans Courthouse
50 West Market Street, Newark, NJ 07102
973-621-4700
Confidential Tip Line: 1-877-847-7432
