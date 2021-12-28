West Orange, NJ: Officer Shot During Krauszers' Robbery; Male in Custody, Female Still at Large

“This afternoon an off-duty West Orange Police Officer sustained a non-life threatening injury in attempting to intervene in a robbery in progress at Krauszers on 12. S. Valley Rd. The suspect firearm discharged one time before fleeing the scene. Potential suspect and vehicle being detained by Newark PD. The officer has been transported to a local hospital and is currently being treated. The scene is secure and there is no threat to public safety. There currently is an active ongoing investigation and updates will follow.” ~ West Orange Police

Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

This story has now been updated:

Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

This afternoon at 3pm, calls came into West Orange Police Department reporting a robbery in progress at Krauszer's on South Valley Road near Forest Hill Road.

KRAUSZERS' ARMED ROBBERY

At 3pm, multiple callers reported to police that two persons were involved in the robbery and that one used a handgun. The suspects were last seen leaving the parking lot in a dark grey Dodge Durango.

Immediately the officers responded and quickly determined that one of their own officers had been shot.

Police reported that 1 shot was fired which grazed the officer.

The officers themselves transported the police officer to University Hospital, Newark

The area around Krauzers was shut down and officers began questioning witnesses.

SUSPECTS

Two persons are believed to have been involved. They were last seen leaving the parking lot in the dark grey Durango, driving north on South Valley Road, and then turning left onto Forest Hill Road towards Orange.

Black Male wearing dark clothing.

wearing dark clothing. Light-skin, heavy-set, Female wearing black jacket with black fur hood, pink face mask, black pants and tan footwear

Police determined that the Durango is not stolen and is registered to a person in East Orange.

NEWARK ARREST

3:25pm

Only 25 minutes after the armed robbery, Newark Police officers located the Durango, and the male suspect, at the Exxon Station on W. South Orange Avenue and Bergen Street.

Journalists from RLS Metro Breaking News were live in Newark as Newark Police located the Durango, and took the male into custody:

Video captured by RLS Metro Breaking News

According to RLS Metro, New Jersey State Police, Essex County Sheriff's Department and the Prosecutor’s Office were all at the scene.

As of 5:30pm, the female suspect is still at large.

