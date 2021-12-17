Essex Fells, NJ

Essex Fells: John Green, Jr., of Cedar Grove, Charged with Threatening Fells Resident with Handgun on Halloween Night

Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BsOiA_0dPuh9Ne00
John P. Green, Jr., of Cedar GroveEssex Fells Police Department
“There was false information that was posted over social media that there was an open house party at this residence which resulted in over 30 uninvited individuals showing up and refusing to leave the home. When the resident and his son asked them to leave multiple physical and verbal altercations occurred. During these altercations, a handgun was displayed and pointed at the resident.” ~ Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker

Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

Today, Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker announced that two arrests have been made in connection with an incident that happened at an Essex Fells residence on Halloween night.

  • Lance McLaughlin, of Maplewood and John P. Green Jr., of Cedar Grove have been charged.

Sunday, Oct. 31

According to the Chief, there was a small private Halloween gathering that night at the residence and someone had posted on social media that the occasion was an open event.

  • After seeing the post online, 30 uninvited people apparently showed up and refused to leave the home.

Both the father and son attempted to get the individuals to leave the premises which resulted in multiple physical and verbal incidents between the intruders and the homeowners.

  • At one point, a handgun was reportedly brandished and pointed at the resident.

By the time police were called to assist, the unwanted visitors had already left the scene.

INVESTIGATION

For over a month, Essex Fells Police investigated the occurrence, and the investigative team led by Sergeant Paulo Gomes, Detective Leigh Leaf, and Detective Jonathan Berger were able to identify McLaughlin and Green as the two primary males involved in that night’s altercations.
Thursday, Dec. 2

  • McLaughlin was the first to be charged in connection to the fights.

Thursday, Dec. 16
With the assistance of the Essex County Swat Team and Cedar Grove Police Department, the Essex Fells detectives were able to execute a search warrant on the Cedar Grove residence of John P. Green Jr.

“Mr. Green was arrested on scene without incident and transported back to Essex Fells Police Headquarters for processing.” ~ Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker

CHARGES

Lance E. McLaughlin, 19, of Maplewood, was charged with:

  • Criminal Assault
  • Criminal Mischief

John P. Green Jr., 20, of Cedar Grove, was charged with:

  • Criminal Trespass
  • Improper Behavior
  • Terroristic Threats
  • Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (handgun)
  • Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

Green was transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility and is awaiting his hearing.

_____

Essex Fells Police Department
Darren Volker, Police Chief
255 Roseland Avenue, Essex Fells, NJ 07021
973-226-3000
“The members of the Essex Fells Police Department work with all people to protect life and property, maintain order, promote individual responsibility and accountability, and provide quality services that promote a safe and secure community.”

Carolyne Volpe Curley, a Certified New Jersey Press Journalist since 2012, has appeared on nationally televised productions and interviewed by the international press. Volpe Curley publishes West Essex NOW, a hyperlocal news site covering Essex County, NJ.

