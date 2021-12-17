Essex Fells: John Green, Jr., of Cedar Grove, Charged with Threatening Fells Resident with Handgun on Halloween Night

John P. Green, Jr., of Cedar Grove Essex Fells Police Department

“There was false information that was posted over social media that there was an open house party at this residence which resulted in over 30 uninvited individuals showing up and refusing to leave the home. When the resident and his son asked them to leave multiple physical and verbal altercations occurred. During these altercations, a handgun was displayed and pointed at the resident.” ~ Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker

Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

Today, Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker announced that two arrests have been made in connection with an incident that happened at an Essex Fells residence on Halloween night.

Lance McLaughlin, of Maplewood and John P. Green Jr., of Cedar Grove have been charged.

Sunday, Oct. 31

According to the Chief, there was a small private Halloween gathering that night at the residence and someone had posted on social media that the occasion was an open event.

After seeing the post online, 30 uninvited people apparently showed up and refused to leave the home.

Both the father and son attempted to get the individuals to leave the premises which resulted in multiple physical and verbal incidents between the intruders and the homeowners.

At one point, a handgun was reportedly brandished and pointed at the resident.

By the time police were called to assist, the unwanted visitors had already left the scene.

INVESTIGATION

For over a month, Essex Fells Police investigated the occurrence, and the investigative team led by Sergeant Paulo Gomes, Detective Leigh Leaf, and Detective Jonathan Berger were able to identify McLaughlin and Green as the two primary males involved in that night’s altercations.

Thursday, Dec. 2

McLaughlin was the first to be charged in connection to the fights.

Thursday, Dec. 16

With the assistance of the Essex County Swat Team and Cedar Grove Police Department, the Essex Fells detectives were able to execute a search warrant on the Cedar Grove residence of John P. Green Jr.

“Mr. Green was arrested on scene without incident and transported back to Essex Fells Police Headquarters for processing.” ~ Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker

CHARGES

Lance E. McLaughlin, 19, of Maplewood, was charged with:

Criminal Assault

Criminal Mischief

John P. Green Jr., 20, of Cedar Grove, was charged with:

Criminal Trespass

Improper Behavior

Terroristic Threats

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (handgun)

Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

Green was transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility and is awaiting his hearing.

_____

