Cedar Grove, NJ: Two Arrested for Shopping Plaza Carjacking; One had Semi-Automatic Handgun

Zion Jenkins of East Orange Essex County Correctional Facility

“During the recovery of the vehicle, East Orange Police apprehended Jenkins and the juvenile who were observed exiting the vehicle. It is alleged that Jenkins was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun.” ~ Theodore N. Stephens, II, Acting Essex County Prosecutor

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

This afternoon the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced that two arrests have been made in connection to the recent strong-arm carjacking in Cedar Grove. According to Theodore N. Stephens, II, Acting Essex County Prosecutor, Zion Jenkins, 18, and a 16-year-old female have been arrested in East Orange and charged with receiving stolen property.

According to county records, Jenkins had just turned 18 ten days earlier.

TUESDAY, NOV. 23, 2021



8:22pm

Cedar Grove Police responded to a female caller in the 93 Pompton Avenue shopping plaza parking lot who reported that her car had just been stolen. According to police:

The caller stated that while she was exiting the parking lot, the rear of her 2019 Jaguar XE had been struck by another vehicle.

When the woman got out of her car to check on the damage, the two occupants of the car that struck hers also got out of their vehicle.

While the woman was speaking with the female driver, Jenkins got out of the passenger side of the car, then reportedly got into the woman’s vehicle and drove south on Pompton Avenue towards Bloomfield Avenue.

The juvenile female driver then pushed past the woman, returned to her car, and followed the stolen Jaguar.

8:47pm

Using the Jaguar’s built-in tracking device, Cedar Grove Police alerted East Orange Police that the stolen car was approaching their area.

East Orange Police located the Jaguar on the 200 block of Prospect Street in their town.

Police reportedly observed Jenkins and the juvenile exiting the vehicle.

Jenkins was allegedly in possession of a semi-automatic handgun.

Both teens were taken into custody and transported to the East Orange Police Department.

CHARGES

Zion Jenkins, 18, of East Orange has been charged with the following:

Receiving stolen property

Unlawful possession of weapons

Juvenile Female, 16

Receiving stolen property

ONGOING INVESTIGATION

The investigation remains active; anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Confidential Tip Line: 1-877-847-7432

