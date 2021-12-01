RECALLED: Old Spice and Secret Sprays due to Presence of Cancer-causing Benzene

Proctor & Gamble

“Procter & Gamble Company is voluntarily recalling all lots of specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck aerosol spray products due to the presence of benzene detected. The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States through retail outlets and online. Procter & Gamble Company has notified its retailers to remove the products from shelves.” ~ Food and Drug Administration

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that Procter & Gamble has voluntarily recalled Old Spice and Secret sprays due to the likely presence of benzene. The recall affects the entire United States and all items sold online.



Old Spice and Secret sprays are used as antiperspirant hygiene products and are packaged in aerosol cans.



Do not use these products:

OLD SPICE

Proctor & Gamble

Below Deck Powder Spray

Fragrance-Free 4.9oz

4.9oz Fresh Air 4.9oz

Sweat Defense

Pure Sport Plus 3.8oz

3.8oz Stronger Swagger 3.8oz

3.8oz Ultimate Captain 3.8oz

Pure Sport

High Endurance 6oz

6oz 2021 Gift Set

SECRET

Proctor & Gamble

Dry Spray Fresh Collection

Lavender 3.8oz

3.8oz Light Essentials 3.8oz

3.8oz Rose 3.8oz

3.8oz Waterlily 3.8oz

Dry Spray Outlast

Completely Clean 3.8oz

3.8oz Protecting Powder 3.8oz

Powder Fresh

Twin Pack 4oz, 6oz

All other Old Spice and Secret products are not impacted by this issue and may continue to be used as intended.

BENZENE: HUMAN CARCINOGEN

Benzene is a chemical that is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene has been found to result in cancers including leukemia, a blood cancer of the bone marrow, and life-threatening blood disorders. There is no safe exposure level; even tiny amounts can cause harm.



Benzene exposure can occur through:

Inhalation

Oral intake

Through the skin

RETURN FOR REFUND

Anyone who has purchased any of the items should return them to the store for a refund or throw them away. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



Further information is available:

Consumers can also contact:

Proctor & Gamble Consumer Care

9am to 6pm EST, Monday- Friday

888-339-7689

consumer.care@conagra.com

