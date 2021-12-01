RECALLED: Old Spice and Secret Sprays due to Presence of Cancer-causing Benzene

“Procter & Gamble Company is voluntarily recalling all lots of specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck aerosol spray products due to the presence of benzene detected. The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States through retail outlets and online. Procter & Gamble Company has notified its retailers to remove the products from shelves.” ~ Food and Drug Administration
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that Procter & Gamble has voluntarily recalled Old Spice and Secret sprays due to the likely presence of benzene. The recall affects the entire United States and all items sold online.
Old Spice and Secret sprays are used as antiperspirant hygiene products and are packaged in aerosol cans.
Do not use these products:
OLD SPICE
Below Deck Powder Spray
- Fragrance-Free 4.9oz
- Fresh Air 4.9oz
Sweat Defense
- Pure Sport Plus 3.8oz
- Stronger Swagger 3.8oz
- Ultimate Captain 3.8oz
Pure Sport
- High Endurance 6oz
- 2021 Gift Set
SECRET
Dry Spray Fresh Collection
- Lavender 3.8oz
- Light Essentials 3.8oz
- Rose 3.8oz
- Waterlily 3.8oz
Dry Spray Outlast
- Completely Clean 3.8oz
- Protecting Powder 3.8oz
Powder Fresh
- Twin Pack 4oz, 6oz
All other Old Spice and Secret products are not impacted by this issue and may continue to be used as intended.
BENZENE: HUMAN CARCINOGEN
Benzene is a chemical that is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene has been found to result in cancers including leukemia, a blood cancer of the bone marrow, and life-threatening blood disorders. There is no safe exposure level; even tiny amounts can cause harm.
Benzene exposure can occur through:
- Inhalation
- Oral intake
- Through the skin
RETURN FOR REFUND
Anyone who has purchased any of the items should return them to the store for a refund or throw them away. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Further information is available:
Consumers can also contact:
- Proctor & Gamble Consumer Care
9am to 6pm EST, Monday- Friday
888-339-7689
consumer.care@conagra.com
Other recent Recall news you may have missed:
- URGENT: Birds Eye Frozen Broccoli Tots Recall Due to Small Rocks and Metal Contamination
- URGENT: Kraft Powder Drink Recall Due to Glass and Metal Contamination
Follow on Newsbreak
Thank you for reading.
To receive notifications:
Comments / 0