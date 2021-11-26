Belleville, NJ: $1.2 Million Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot Ticket Sold at White Oak Liquors

NJ Lottery

The New Jersey Lottery has announced that the winning Jersey Cash 5 jackpot ticket was sold in Belleville, NJ. The jackpot prize, $1,253,763, will all go to one winner.

This is the second time Belleville has had a winning lottery ticket sold this fall. In September, the winning $1 million Mega-Millions ticket was sold at Pat’s Deli.

Tuesday, Nov. 23: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket

Tuesday's winning ticket, worth $1,253,763, was purchased at White Oak Liquors, 418 Union Avenue, Belleville. The winner matched 5 of the 5 numbers drawn for Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Winning numbers: 09, 14, 17, 28, 29

XTRA number: 04

Retailer Bonus Check

White Oak Liquors will receive a bonus check for $2,000

Redeeming a Winning Ticket

All winning claims require two to three weeks for processing.

Prizes up to $599

Redeem directly from retailer

Prizes over $600

Anyone winning a prize over $600 is required to complete a New Jersey Lottery Claim Form , which can be mailed or delivered to Lottery Headquarters.

Top prize-winners often hand-deliver their winning tickets, but it is not required.

Winner should sign the back of the original ticket.

Prizes over $5,000

All prizes over $5,000 are subject to federal withholding taxes, which will be deducted from the prize award payment.

