Belleville, NJ: $1.2 Million Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot Ticket Sold at White Oak Liquors

The New Jersey Lottery has announced that the winning Jersey Cash 5 jackpot ticket was sold in Belleville, NJ. The jackpot prize, $1,253,763, will all go to one winner.
This is the second time Belleville has had a winning lottery ticket sold this fall. In September, the winning $1 million Mega-Millions ticket was sold at Pat’s Deli.
Tuesday, Nov. 23: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket
Tuesday's winning ticket, worth $1,253,763, was purchased at White Oak Liquors, 418 Union Avenue, Belleville. The winner matched 5 of the 5 numbers drawn for Tuesday, Nov. 23.
- Winning numbers: 09, 14, 17, 28, 29
- XTRA number: 04
Retailer Bonus Check
- White Oak Liquors will receive a bonus check for $2,000
Redeeming a Winning Ticket
All winning claims require two to three weeks for processing.
Prizes up to $599
- Redeem directly from retailer
Prizes over $600
Anyone winning a prize over $600 is required to complete a New Jersey Lottery Claim Form, which can be mailed or delivered to Lottery Headquarters.
- Top prize-winners often hand-deliver their winning tickets, but it is not required.
- Winner should sign the back of the original ticket.
Prizes over $5,000
All prizes over $5,000 are subject to federal withholding taxes, which will be deducted from the prize award payment.
Follow on Newsbreak
Thank you for reading.
To receive notifications:
Other recent Lottery news you may have missed:
- New Jersey $2 Million New Year's Raffle; Only 500,000 Tickets Will Be Sold!
- Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Belleville, NJ
__________
For further information:
NJ Lottery
James A. Carey, Jr., Executive Director
Lawrence Park Complex, 1333 Brunswick Avenue Circle, Trenton, NJ 08648
609-599-5800
“The New Jersey Lottery is committed to providing revenue-generating entertainment products to help protect the retirement benefits of those who serve our communities, including New Jersey's teachers, police officers, firefighters, and other public employees. We accomplish this through the responsible sale of Lottery products and a dynamic public business enterprise built upon honesty, integrity, customer satisfaction, and private partnerships.”
Comments / 0