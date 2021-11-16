Port Authority Considering Mass-Transit Options to LaGuardia Including Subway, High-speed Ferry, and Light Rail

New York Department of Transportation

“Following up on the commitment made last month to respond to New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s request for a thorough review of mass transit options for reducing car traffic and increasing connectivity to LaGuardia Airport, the Port Authority has appointed a panel of esteemed, world-renowned, and independent transportation experts with regional, domestic and international experience to consult on and help guide the review process.“ ~ Port Authority

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Currently, anyone traveling from New Jersey to LaGuardia Airport is most likely to drive or take a car service. The only public transportation available for travelers from North Jersey is taking a bus to Port Authority Bus Terminal and then taking another bus into Queens to the airport. Today, in the hopes of alleviating some of the car traffic, the Port Authority of New York / New Jersey (PANYNJ) announced that it is in the process of creating an analysis of mass transit options that could connect tri-state travelers to LaGuardia Airport. The PANYNJ is specifically studying subway and bus systems but is also considering high-speed ferry and light rail options.

REVIEW PANEL

The PANYNJ has assembled consultants with expertise in regional, domestic and international travel led by the following individuals who will guide the review process:

Mike Brown

2019

Chair the Delivery Authority for Houses of Parliament

2017

Chair of Strategic Transport Apprenticeship Taskforce

Chair of National Skills Academy for Rail

2015-2020

Commissioner of Transport of London ; appointed by then London Mayor and currently UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

; appointed by then London Mayor and currently UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson 2010

Managing Director of London Underground and London Rail

2008-2010

Managing Director of Heathrow Airport

2003

Chief Operating Officer of London Underground

Janette Sadik-Khan

Chair of National Association of City Transportation Officials , a coalition of the 40 US city transportation departments

, a coalition of the 40 US city transportation departments Senior Vice President of Parsons Brinckerhoff , an international transportation engineering firm

, an international transportation engineering firm Deputy Administrator of US Department of Transportation ; appointed by former President Bill Clinton

; appointed by former President Bill Clinton 2007-2013:

Commissioner of NYC Department of Transportation; appointed by former New York City Mayor David Dinkins

Philip A. Washington

2021:

CEO of Denver International Airport ; appointed by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock

; appointed by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock 2015 - 2021:

CEO of Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro)

(Metro) 2009 - 2015:

CEO of Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD)

(RTD) 1999 - 2009

Assistant General Manager of Denver RTD

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

The PANYNJ stated that, in addition to the panel of transportation consultants, “the MTA will be a key participant in the analysis of mass transit options, specifically the subway and bus alternatives.”

ANALYSIS OF BUS SERVICE AND SUBWAY OPTIONS

The transportation panel will be analyzing the following considerations:



Bus Service

Improving and expanding bus service, including providing dedicated lanes

Ferry Service

Implementing a high-speed ferry service

Subway Service

Implementing one-system rides, including subway extensions

Light Rail

Elevated guideways from Long Island Rail Road and subway stops

According to the PANYNJ, the panel will also consider “any other new and emerging technologies that can be pursued and implemented in the near-term.”

ANALYSIS FACTORS

The transportation panel will assess key criteria including:

Constructability

Construction impacts on the local community

Customer experience and length of travel time

Greenhouse gas reduction

Impacts to existing transit network and riders

Improved access to airport

Project cost

Projected operational timeline

Removal of cars from roadways

Ridership

Throughput capacity

Once completed, the final report will be made public.

