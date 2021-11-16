Port Authority Considering Mass-Transit Options to LaGuardia Including Subway, High-speed Ferry, and Light Rail

“Following up on the commitment made last month to respond to New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s request for a thorough review of mass transit options for reducing car traffic and increasing connectivity to LaGuardia Airport, the Port Authority has appointed a panel of esteemed, world-renowned, and independent transportation experts with regional, domestic and international experience to consult on and help guide the review process.“ ~ Port Authority
Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
Currently, anyone traveling from New Jersey to LaGuardia Airport is most likely to drive or take a car service. The only public transportation available for travelers from North Jersey is taking a bus to Port Authority Bus Terminal and then taking another bus into Queens to the airport. Today, in the hopes of alleviating some of the car traffic, the Port Authority of New York / New Jersey (PANYNJ) announced that it is in the process of creating an analysis of mass transit options that could connect tri-state travelers to LaGuardia Airport. The PANYNJ is specifically studying subway and bus systems but is also considering high-speed ferry and light rail options.
REVIEW PANEL
The PANYNJ has assembled consultants with expertise in regional, domestic and international travel led by the following individuals who will guide the review process:
Mike Brown
- 2019
Chair the Delivery Authority for Houses of Parliament
- 2017
Chair of Strategic Transport Apprenticeship Taskforce
Chair of National Skills Academy for Rail
- 2015-2020
Commissioner of Transport of London; appointed by then London Mayor and currently UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
- 2010
Managing Director of London Underground and London Rail
- 2008-2010
Managing Director of Heathrow Airport
- 2003
Chief Operating Officer of London Underground
Janette Sadik-Khan
- Chair of National Association of City Transportation Officials, a coalition of the 40 US city transportation departments
- Senior Vice President of Parsons Brinckerhoff, an international transportation engineering firm
- Deputy Administrator of US Department of Transportation; appointed by former President Bill Clinton
- 2007-2013:
Commissioner of NYC Department of Transportation; appointed by former New York City Mayor David Dinkins
Philip A. Washington
- 2021:
CEO of Denver International Airport; appointed by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock
- 2015 - 2021:
CEO of Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro)
- 2009 - 2015:
CEO of Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD)
- 1999 - 2009
Assistant General Manager of Denver RTD
Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)
The PANYNJ stated that, in addition to the panel of transportation consultants, “the MTA will be a key participant in the analysis of mass transit options, specifically the subway and bus alternatives.”
ANALYSIS OF BUS SERVICE AND SUBWAY OPTIONS
The transportation panel will be analyzing the following considerations:
Bus Service
- Improving and expanding bus service, including providing dedicated lanes
Ferry Service
- Implementing a high-speed ferry service
Subway Service
- Implementing one-system rides, including subway extensions
Light Rail
- Elevated guideways from Long Island Rail Road and subway stops
According to the PANYNJ, the panel will also consider “any other new and emerging technologies that can be pursued and implemented in the near-term.”
ANALYSIS FACTORS
The transportation panel will assess key criteria including:
- Constructability
- Construction impacts on the local community
- Customer experience and length of travel time
- Greenhouse gas reduction
- Impacts to existing transit network and riders
- Improved access to airport
- Project cost
- Projected operational timeline
- Removal of cars from roadways
- Ridership
- Throughput capacity
Once completed, the final report will be made public.
