Fairfield, NJ

Fairfield, NJ: Serial Burglar Suspect Arrested; Fairfield Dispatcher Joseph Piccoli Commended

Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2toHK6_0cxH7CVr00
Anthony John D’Amico, 32, of Pompton LakesFairfield Police Department
“I would like to not only commend the hard work of all the investigators who pieced this case together and successfully arrested a serial burglar, but also that of Fairfield Dispatcher Joseph Piccoli who initially helped develop the information concerning the suspect’s vehicle that ultimately led investigators to D’Amico. Once again, the use of automated license plate readers and other technology that the department has been putting in place throughout the township, has helped to solve these crimes and to keep our community safe.” ~ Fairfield Police Chief Anthony G. Manna

Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

This morning, Fairfield Police Chief Anthony Manna announced that Anthony D’Amico, of Pompton Lakes, has been charged with perpetrating three burglaries over the past week. As reported earlier here, the police have been investigating $1,950 in combined amounts stolen from local restaurants and have also learned another business was hit over the same time period.

Monday, Nov. 8

  • Four J’s Bagel Shop, located at 400 Fairfield Road, reported that about $400 in cash was stolen at about 1:40am
  • West Essex Diner, located at 516 Route 46 East, reported that about $750 in cash, and liquor, was stolen at about 2:40am

Tuesday, Nov. 9

  • Edwardian Needle, located at 390 Fairfield Road, reported that $100 in cash was stolen since the time the store had last been open on Saturday

Video Footage Evidence

Manna stated that video surveillance found at Edwardian Needle, Four J’s Bagel Shop, and West Essex Diner reportedly depicts D’Amico present and alone at those locations.

  • D’Amico’s car is allegedly also caught on footage at one of the locations

Automated License Plate Reader (LPR)

LRP’s assist in comparing plate numbers against those of stolen cars and the cars driven by people suspected of being involved in criminal activities.

  • Utilizing the township’s LPRs, Fairfield Detective Sergeant Jeffrey Didyk and Detective Daniel Moran determined that D’Amico’s 2002 silver Honda Accord was connected to the crimes.
  • Manna commended Fairfield Dispatcher Joseph Piccoli who helped develop the suspect’s vehicle information

Pequannock Arrest, Saturday, Nov. 6

Fairfield Police determined that on Nov. 6, 2021, D’Amico had been arrested by the Pequannock Police for a separate incident.

  • After reviewing body camera video worn by the Pequannock police, Fairfield detectives were able to confirm that D’Amico’s body appearance reportedly matched Fairfield footage
  • The exact clothing which was worn by the Fairfield burglaries suspect, including the same sneakers, also matched the Pequannock footage

Friday, Nov. 12

  • Fairfield detectives issued warrants for D’Amico’s arrest
  • Police canvassed area hotels looking for him

Sunday, Nov. 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGRHs_0cxH7CVr00
Google Maps

  • An employee at La Quinta Inn & Suites in Clifton contacted Fairfield police reporting that D’Amico was presently at their location
  • Fairfield Police contacted the Clifton Police Department which responded and arrested D’Amico on the outstanding Fairfield warrants
  • D’Amico was transferred to the Passaic County Jail

Charges

Anthony John D’Amico, 32, of Pompton Lakes was charged with the following:

  • Burglary - 3 counts
  • Theft - 3 counts
  • Criminal Mischief - 2 counts

Report Information

  • Anyone with information about this or any other crimes can contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigative Section at 973-227-1400.
  • All information received will be kept confidential.

Other recent Fairfield, NJ, news you may have missed:

Follow on Newsbreak

Thank you for reading.
To receive notifications:

  • Create an Account, and Follow

_____

For further information:

Fairfield Police Department
Anthony G. Manna, Police Chief
230 Fairfield Road, Fairfield NJ 07004
973-227-1400
“We, the members of the Fairfield Police Department, are committed to delivering quality services in response to our community's diverse needs. We recognize the need to take a leadership role in the areas of law enforcement, education, domestic preparedness, emergency medical services and address quality of life issues. We seek to build partnerships with all the members of our community in an effort to maintain order while affording dignity and respect to every individual. With faith in our society and honor in our work ethic, we will strive to protect and serve with excellence.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Carolyne Volpe Curley, a Certified New Jersey Press Journalist since 2012, has appeared on nationally televised productions and interviewed by the international press. Volpe Curley publishes West Essex NOW, a hyperlocal news site covering Essex County, NJ. Volpe Curley graduated from Lafayette College in 1986, with a BA in both English and Government, and a minor in Women Studies and Religion.

Essex County, NJ
486 followers

More from Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

Essex County, NJ

Continuing Virtually into the Future: Most NJ Court Matters, including Criminal, Family, Municipal, and Tax Proceedings

[This order] "contemplates a transition from almost all in-person court proceedings before the pandemic to a future that uses technology to provide expanded options for access, participation, timeliness, and justice." ~ NJ Chief Justice Stuart Rabner.

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

Essex County, NJ: Your Town’s Share of $13.575 Million Road Improvements Grants Detailed

ESSEX COUNTY 2022 MUNICIPAL AID GRANT ALLOTMENTSCarolyne Volpe Curley. “These funds are crucial to municipalities for the completion of projects that improve quality of life and safety for New Jersey residents. Under our Administration’s leadership, the Transportation Trust Fund continues to bolster infrastructure statewide. I congratulate all municipalities that have received grants and look forward to them putting these dollars to use.” ~ NJ Governor Phil Murphy.

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

Starting Saturday: Essex County Annual Holiday Lights Spectacular, with Free Admission, at Turtle Back Zoo

“We invite the public to make this Essex County holiday tradition your family tradition! Turtle Back Zoo will be turned into a Winter Wonderland, with extraordinary seasonal lighting exhibits and costumed characters. Stroll the landscaped paths of our Zoo and admire the illuminated images of everything from toy soldiers to penguins. We are offering free admission to make this exciting attraction available to everyone. We also are encouraging our visitors to bring non-perishable food items, new unwrapped toys, and new and gently used winter coats to help our families in ~ Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

Essex County to Give Out 3,000 Thanksgiving Turkeys and Dinner Boxes

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.Office of Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. The Coronavirus exacerbated an existing food insecurity problem experienced by many of our residents. We are pleased to present this special Thanksgiving Emergency Food Distribution Event for those who are in dire need and to make sure all our families have something to be thankful for this year. The Coronavirus has created uncertainty and unforeseen challenges for us all. We hope this emergency food distribution helps those families who continue to struggle. ” ~ Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.

Read full story
4 comments
Essex County, NJ

Recipients of Essex County Veteran of the Year Award Honored

Recipients of the Essex County Veteran of the Year awards, Nov. 9, 2021Office of Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. “Throughout our country’s history, brave men and women have put their lives on hold to serve in the US Armed Forces at home and abroad. Our Essex County Veterans Memorial Park was created to provide our veterans with a place to find serenity and comfort and provide a constant reminder to the public about their contributions and sacrifices. We are proud to stand with our veterans at this important occasion, give them our respect and thank them for representing our country with valor and bravery. Our honorees this year demonstrate their commitment to public service by working as County employees and helping us continue putting Essex County first.” ~ Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Port Authority Considering Mass-Transit Options to LaGuardia Including Subway, High-speed Ferry, and Light Rail

“Following up on the commitment made last month to respond to New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s request for a thorough review of mass transit options for reducing car traffic and increasing connectivity to LaGuardia Airport, the Port Authority has appointed a panel of esteemed, world-renowned, and independent transportation experts with regional, domestic and international experience to consult on and help guide the review process.“ ~ Port Authority.

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

Essex County, NJ: Brief, Severe Thunderstorms and High Winds This Afternoon

“An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Passaic, western Union, northwestern Bergen, West Essex. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible." ~ National Weather Service.

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

Essex-Hudson Greenway: $65 Million in NJ Funding Will Create New State Park

Abandoned Booton lineEssex-Hudson Greenway Coalition. "Today is an extremely exciting and moving day. We are thrilled to announce that after decades of fighting for the Essex-Hudson Greenway, the State has officially announced it will secure purchase rights for the 9-mile former Boonton Line! Thank you, Governor Murphy, Community leaders, supporting organizations, and residents for making the greenway a reality!" ~ Essex-Hudson Greenway Coalition.

Read full story
Fairfield, NJ

Fairfield, NJ: $1,950 Stolen This Week From Local Restaurants

"The police department is advising local food establishments to not keep cash in or around their registers, assure that their doors and windows are secured and that alarms are set when the businesses are closed." ~ Fairfield Police Chief Anthony Manna.

Read full story
Verona, NJ

Verona, NJ, 2021 Election Results: School Board, Sheriff, and State Races Detailed by Voting District

Verona, NJ, Election Results: November, 2021Carolyne Volpe Curley. The Essex County 2021 General Election results are in the process of being finalized. Below is a full list of all races for Verona, NJ, as reported by Essex County Clerk Chris Durkin.

Read full story
Essex Fells, NJ

UPDATED: Essex Fells, NJ, 2021 Election Results: Mayor, Council, School Board, Sheriff, and State Races

Essex Fells, NJ, Election Results: November, 2021Carolyne Volpe Curley. The Essex County 2021 General Election results are in the process of being finalized. Below is a full list of all races for Essex Fells, NJ, as reported by Essex County Clerk Chris Durkin.

Read full story
Caldwell, NJ

Driver Fires Multiple Paintballs at Caldwell Resident Out Walking Dog Friday Night

Last night at about 8:05pm, a resident reported to the Caldwell Police Department that they had just been shot at by a person wielding a paintball gun. Caldwell Police responded immediately to investigate.

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

Essex County Flood Watch: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds through Saturday Night

Radar 6:30pm, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021National Weather Service. “Moderate to Heavy Rainfall is expected tonight through Saturday. Rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches is expected to result in some of the smaller streams and creeks rising above flood stage and the Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River at Pine Brook. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around and don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.” ~ National Weather Service.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy