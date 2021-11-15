Fairfield, NJ: Serial Burglar Suspect Arrested; Fairfield Dispatcher Joseph Piccoli Commended

Anthony John D’Amico, 32, of Pompton Lakes Fairfield Police Department

“I would like to not only commend the hard work of all the investigators who pieced this case together and successfully arrested a serial burglar, but also that of Fairfield Dispatcher Joseph Piccoli who initially helped develop the information concerning the suspect’s vehicle that ultimately led investigators to D’Amico. Once again, the use of automated license plate readers and other technology that the department has been putting in place throughout the township, has helped to solve these crimes and to keep our community safe.” ~ Fairfield Police Chief Anthony G. Manna

Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

This morning, Fairfield Police Chief Anthony Manna announced that Anthony D’Amico, of Pompton Lakes, has been charged with perpetrating three burglaries over the past week. As reported earlier here , the police have been investigating $1,950 in combined amounts stolen from local restaurants and have also learned another business was hit over the same time period.

Monday, Nov. 8

Four J’s Bagel Shop , located at 400 Fairfield Road , reported that about $400 in cash was stolen at about 1:40am

, located at , reported that about West Essex Diner, located at 516 Route 46 East, reported that about $750 in cash, and liquor, was stolen at about 2:40am

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Edwardian Needle, located at 390 Fairfield Road, reported that $100 in cash was stolen since the time the store had last been open on Saturday

Video Footage Evidence

Manna stated that video surveillance found at Edwardian Needle, Four J’s Bagel Shop, and West Essex Diner reportedly depicts D’Amico present and alone at those locations.

D’Amico’s car is allegedly also caught on footage at one of the locations

Automated License Plate Reader (LPR)

LRP’s assist in comparing plate numbers against those of stolen cars and the cars driven by people suspected of being involved in criminal activities.

Utilizing the township’s LPRs, Fairfield Detective Sergeant Jeffrey Didyk and Detective Daniel Moran determined that D’Amico’s 2002 silver Honda Accord was connected to the crimes .

. Manna commended Fairfield Dispatcher Joseph Piccoli who helped develop the suspect’s vehicle information

Pequannock Arrest, Saturday, Nov. 6

Fairfield Police determined that on Nov. 6, 2021, D’Amico had been arrested by the Pequannock Police for a separate incident.

After reviewing body camera video worn by the Pequannock police, Fairfield detectives were able to confirm that D’Amico’s body appearance reportedly matched Fairfield footage

The exact clothing which was worn by the Fairfield burglaries suspect, including the same sneakers, also matched the Pequannock footage

Friday, Nov. 12

Fairfield detectives issued warrants for D’Amico’s arrest

Police canvassed area hotels looking for him

Sunday, Nov. 14

Google Maps

An employee at La Quinta Inn & Suites in Clifton contacted Fairfield police reporting that D’Amico was presently at their location

Fairfield Police contacted the Clifton Police Department which responded and arrested D’Amico on the outstanding Fairfield warrants

D’Amico was transferred to the Passaic County Jail

Charges

Anthony John D’Amico, 32, of Pompton Lakes was charged with the following:

Burglary - 3 counts

Theft - 3 counts

Criminal Mischief - 2 counts

Report Information

Anyone with information about this or any other crimes can contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigative Section at 973-227-1400.

All information received will be kept confidential.

