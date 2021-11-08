Fairfield, NJ: $1,950 Stolen This Week From Local Restaurants

Fairfield Police Department

"The police department is advising local food establishments to not keep cash in or around their registers, assure that their doors and windows are secured and that alarms are set when the businesses are closed." ~ Fairfield Police Chief Anthony Manna

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

This afternoon, Fairfield Police Chief Anthony Manna announced that there has been a wave of thefts from local food establishments.

The following similar incidents have occurred this week in Fairfield, NJ:

Saturday, Oct. 30

Sushi Laco, located 435 Hollywood Avenue

Reported that about $800 in cash was stolen sometime between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1

During that incident, an unknown actor(s) pushed in a rear window air conditioning unit and entered the establishment and stole approximately $800 in cash." ~ Fairfield Police Chief Anthony Manna

Monday, Nov. 8

Four J’s Bagel Shop , located at 400 Fairfield Road

, located at Reported that about $400 in cash was stolen at about 1:40am this morning

"It appears that, at approximately 1:40 AM, a lone actor entered Four Js bagel shop through an unsecured door and stole approximately $400 from the cash register." ~ Fairfield Police Chief Anthony Manna

West Essex Diner , located at 516 Route 46 East

, located at Reported that about $750 in cash, and liquor, was stolen at about 2:40am this morning

"About an hour later, this same individual allegedly walked across the street to the West Essex Diner and forced entry through a screen on rear kitchen window. The actor then allegedly stole approximately $750 in cash and some liquor bottles." ~ Fairfield Police Chief Anthony Manna

Fairfield Police detectives are actively investigating the series of burglaries within the township.

Report Information

Anyone with information about this or any other crimes can contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigative Section at 973-227-1400.

All information received will be kept confidential.

Other recent Fairfield, NJ, news you may have missed:

Follow on Newsbreak

Thank you for reading.

To receive notifications:

Create an Account, and Follow

_____

For further information:

Fairfield Police Department

Anthony G. Manna, Police Chief

230 Fairfield Road, Fairfield NJ 07004

973-227-1400

“We, the members of the Fairfield Police Department, are committed to delivering quality services in response to our community's diverse needs. We recognize the need to take a leadership role in the areas of law enforcement, education, domestic preparedness, emergency medical services and address quality of life issues. We seek to build partnerships with all the members of our community in an effort to maintain order while affording dignity and respect to every individual. With faith in our society and honor in our work ethic, we will strive to protect and serve with excellence.”