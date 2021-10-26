Essex County: Continuous Rain, Flooding and Winds through Midnight

“Heavy rain leading to flash flooding remains the primary concern. In addition to the rain that occurred Monday evening and Monday night, heavy rain is possible today into tonight. The heaviest rainfall for today and tonight is expected to be mostly along and north of the I-78 corridor and along the northern NJ coast." ~ National Weather Service
Updated: Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
UPDATED: Monday, 9:40pm Flash Flooding Watch upgraded to Warning
New Jersey State of Emergency
In preparation for a Nor’easter storm forecasted to impact the state with severe weather conditions, the office of NJ Governor Phil Murphy announced that New Jersey entered a State of Emergency, which started at 8pm tonight.
Essex County Storm Forecast
MONDAY
Winds: Category 3: Gentle Breeze: 12mph
- 8:30pm to 11pm: Likely Thunderstorms
- 11pm to 12am: Strong Thunderstorms
TUESDAY
Winds: Category 3: Gentle Breeze: 12mph
- 12am to 2am: Strong Thunderstorms
- 2am to 7am: Severe Thunderstorms
Winds: Category 5: Fresh Breeze: 24mph
- 7am to 11am: Severe Thunderstorms
Winds: Category 6: Strong Breeze: 31mph
- 11am to 5pm: Severe Thunderstorms
- 5pm to 12am: Heavy Rain
WEDNESDAY
Winds: Category 6: Strong Breeze: 31mph
- 12am to 2am: Likely Rain
- 2am to 7am: Isolated Rain
Flash Flood Warning
At 9:42pm, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop over the area through 11pm. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning strikes can be expected. Some of the strongest cells could produce some gusty winds at times." ~ National Weather Service
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect from 9:30pm tonight through Tuesday afternoon for the following areas:
- Essex County - "Northern"
- Passaic County - "Eastern"
Flash Flood Watch
Local severe flooding is possible.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 8pm tonight through Tuesday afternoon for the following counties:
- Bergen
- Essex
- Hudson
- Passaic
- Union
Likely Flooding Conditions
- Scattered Flash Flooding of urban and poor drainage areas.
- Minor to moderate flooding along small rivers and streams.
- Significant Rises on Large Stem Rivers, with minor flooding possible
Rain Totals
- 3” to 5” of Rain Likely for Region
- 5” to 7” possible for Essex County
Rainfall Rates
- 1” an hour to 2” an hour possible
Passaic River
The Passaic River continues to be monitored for flooding its banks.
- The Passaic River floods at 19'
- 8:15pm, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021: Flood Level: 12'
- The river is expected to crest at 17.4' on Thursday at 2am
- Highest on Record: Irene
Aug. 30, 2011: Flood Level: 24.12'
Storm Preparations
Plan in advance:
- Have electronics fully charged
- Be off the road before flooding occurs
- Do not drive around barricades or through flooded areas.
- Move Cars / Items away from Trees and Utility Poles
In Case of Power Outage
- Report Outages to PSEG Directly: https://nj.pseg.com/outageandgasleaks
- Don't Contact Police unless you suspect Fire
Check PSEG Status
- On cellphone messages: Message 47734, Type: STAT, Press send
- Or Call: 1-800-436-7734
Freezer
- Keep the Freezer closed as long as possible.
- Freezer food stays frozen for 48 hours if the door stays closed.
