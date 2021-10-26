Essex County: Continuous Rain, Flooding and Winds through Midnight

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021: 5:15am Radar Accuweather

“Heavy rain leading to flash flooding remains the primary concern. In addition to the rain that occurred Monday evening and Monday night, heavy rain is possible today into tonight. The heaviest rainfall for today and tonight is expected to be mostly along and north of the I-78 corridor and along the northern NJ coast." ~ National Weather Service

Updated: Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

UPDATED: Monday, 9:40pm Flash Flooding Watch upgraded to Warning

New Jersey State of Emergency

Governor Phil Murphy

In preparation for a Nor’easter storm forecasted to impact the state with severe weather conditions, the office of NJ Governor Phil Murphy announced that New Jersey entered a State of Emergency, which started at 8pm tonight.

_____

Essex County Storm Forecast

MONDAY

Winds: Category 3: Gentle Breeze: 12mph

8:30pm to 11pm: Likely Thunderstorms

11pm to 12am: Strong Thunderstorms

TUESDAY

Winds: Category 3: Gentle Breeze: 12mph

12am to 2am: Strong Thunderstorms

2am to 7am: Severe Thunderstorms

Winds: Category 5: Fresh Breeze: 24mph

7am to 11am: Severe Thunderstorms

Winds: Category 6: Strong Breeze: 31mph

11am to 5pm: Severe Thunderstorms

5pm to 12am: Heavy Rain

WEDNESDAY



Winds: Category 6: Strong Breeze: 31mph

12am to 2am: Likely Rain

2am to 7am: Isolated Rain

_____

Flash Flood Warning

At 9:42pm, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop over the area through 11pm. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning strikes can be expected. Some of the strongest cells could produce some gusty winds at times." ~ National Weather Service

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect from 9:30pm tonight through Tuesday afternoon for the following areas:

Essex County - "Northern"

Passaic County - "Eastern"

Flash Flood Watch

Local severe flooding is possible.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 8pm tonight through Tuesday afternoon for the following counties:

Bergen

Essex

Hudson

Passaic

Union



Likely Flooding Conditions

Scattered Flash Flooding of urban and poor drainage areas.

Minor to moderate flooding along small rivers and streams.

Significant Rises on Large Stem Rivers, with minor flooding possible

Rain Totals

3” to 5” of Rain Likely for Region

5” to 7” possible for Essex County

Rainfall Rates

1” an hour to 2” an hour possible

_____

Passaic River

Passaic River at Pine Brook National Weather Service

The Passaic River continues to be monitored for flooding its banks.

The Passaic River floods at 19'

8:15pm, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021: Flood Level: 12'

The river is expected to crest at 17.4' on Thursday at 2am

Highest on Record: Irene

Aug. 30, 2011: Flood Level: 24.12'

_____

PSEG

Storm Preparations

Plan in advance:

Have electronics fully charged

Be off the road before flooding occurs

Do not drive around barricades or through flooded areas.

Move Cars / Items away from Trees and Utility Poles

In Case of Power Outage

Report Outages to PSEG Directly: https://nj.pseg.com/outageandgasleaks

Don't Contact Police unless you suspect Fire

Check PSEG Status

On cellphone messages: Message 47734, Type: STAT, Press send

Or Call: 1-800-436-7734

Freezer

Keep the Freezer closed as long as possible.

Freezer food stays frozen for 48 hours if the door stays closed.

_____

_____

