Severe Thunderstorms Tonight through 9pm

This Saturday: Essex County’s Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. works with the Essex County Utilities Authority to collect Household Hazardous WasteEssex County Utilities Authority. “I encourage everyone to participate in our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. There are some materials that should be removed from our regular waste stream because of their hazardous nature. This collection day provides our residents a place to properly and safely dispose of contaminants, protecting our precious environment for future generations. Our collection days are very popular and I am so glad our residents understand the importance of recycling.” ~ Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.; Essex County Executive.