Severe Thunderstorms Tonight through 9pm

Radar 5pm, Sat., Oct. 16, 2021National Weather Service

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

At 4:53pm, Severe Thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Chester to East Hanover, moving northeast at 45 mph.

Radar indicated 60mph wind gusts. Expect damage to trees and power lines. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. " ~ National Weather Service

Essex County Storm Forecast

SATURDAY

Cat. 7: Moderate Gale Winds: 38mph / Difficult to walk against

  • 5pm to 7pm: LIKELY Thunderstorms
  • 7pm to 8pm: SEVERE Thunderstorms

Cat. 6: Strong Breeze: 30mph

  • 8pm to 9pm: SEVERE Thunderstorms
  • 9pm to 12am: Scattered Rain

__________________

Passaic River at Pine BrookNational Weather Service

Passaic River

The Passaic River continues to be monitored for flooding its banks.

  • The Passaic River floods at 19'
  • 4:15pm, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021: Flood Level: 12'

Highest on Record: Irene

  • Aug. 30, 2011: Flood Level: 24.12'

__________________

PSEG

Storm Preparations

Plan in advance:

  • Have electronics fully charged
  • Be off the road before flooding occurs
  • Do not drive around barricades or through flooded areas.
  • Move Cars / Items away from Trees and Utility Poles

In Case of Power Outage

Check PSEG Status

  • On cellphone messages: Message 47734, Type: STAT, Press send
  • Or Call: 1-800-436-7734

Freezer

  • Keep the Freezer closed as long as possible.
  • Freezer food stays frozen for 48 hours if the door stays closed.

__________

__________

