Severe Thunderstorms Tonight through 9pm

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021
At 4:53pm, Severe Thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Chester to East Hanover, moving northeast at 45 mph.
Radar indicated 60mph wind gusts. Expect damage to trees and power lines. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. " ~ National Weather Service
Essex County Storm Forecast
SATURDAY
Cat. 7: Moderate Gale Winds: 38mph / Difficult to walk against
- 5pm to 7pm: LIKELY Thunderstorms
- 7pm to 8pm: SEVERE Thunderstorms
Cat. 6: Strong Breeze: 30mph
- 8pm to 9pm: SEVERE Thunderstorms
- 9pm to 12am: Scattered Rain
__________________
Passaic River
The Passaic River continues to be monitored for flooding its banks.
- The Passaic River floods at 19'
- 4:15pm, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021: Flood Level: 12'
Highest on Record: Irene
- Aug. 30, 2011: Flood Level: 24.12'
__________________
Storm Preparations
Plan in advance:
- Have electronics fully charged
- Be off the road before flooding occurs
- Do not drive around barricades or through flooded areas.
- Move Cars / Items away from Trees and Utility Poles
In Case of Power Outage
- Report Outages to PSEG Directly: https://nj.pseg.com/outageandgasleaks
- Don't Contact Police unless you suspect Fire
Check PSEG Status
- On cellphone messages: Message 47734, Type: STAT, Press send
- Or Call: 1-800-436-7734
Freezer
- Keep the Freezer closed as long as possible.
- Freezer food stays frozen for 48 hours if the door stays closed.
__________
Other recent Essex County weather news you may be interested in reading:
__________
Follow on Newsbreak
Thank you for reading.
To receive notifications
- Create an Account, and Follow:
Comments / 0