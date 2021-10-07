Essex Fells, NJ

Sunday, Sept. 19: Incidents in the Caldwells, Cedar Grove, Essex Fells, Fairfield, North Caldwell, Roseland, and Verona

Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwT9A_0cJgHUh300
West Caldwell Fire DepartmentWest Caldwell Fire Department

The following incidents took place around the West Essex, NJ, area on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

  • Due to the nature of verifying a large amount of information, incident reports will likely continue to be delayed.
  • Private medical and family incidents, as well as accidental alarms, are not included.

_____
1:15am
West Caldwell

West Caldwell Police responded to Roosevelt Avenue, near Clinton Road, where callers were reporting that a large group of individuals was outside causing a disturbance. As police responded, the group left.

  • 1:38am: West Caldwell Police needed to return to Roosevelt Avenue after the group had returned and were again disturbing the neighborhood.

_____
2am
West Caldwell

West Caldwell Police responded to a residence on Deerfield Road, near Bond Place, after neighbors reported loud music.

  • 2:10am: Homeowner agreed to lower the volume

_____
3:10am
Cedar Grove

Cedar Grove Police responded to the CVS on Pompton Avenue and Bradford Avenue, where callers reported a large group of teens was in the parking lot and some were lying down.

  • 3:11am: Members of the group reportedly stated they were in the process of walking home

_____
3:50am
Fairfield

Fairfield Police responded to the DoubleTree Hotel on Route 46 where an individual reported they were being followed in the parking lot.

  • 3:54am: North Caldwell Police responded to assist
  • 4:15am: Fairfield and North Caldwell Police continued investigating the suspicious incident.

_____
4am
West Essex Area

By 4am, mutual first aid was needed as rescue squads in the West Essex area were in high demand.

  • As Covid-19 cases have been escalating throughout the West Essex region, dispatchers have had a difficult time fulfilling the need for peak-time ambulances.

Commonly reported symptoms patients are experiencing are uncontrollable vomiting and severe abdominal pain.
_____
5:05am
Fairfield

Fairfield Police responded to a business on Law Drive, near Tibus Place, where a carbon monoxide detector was sounding.

  • 5:20am: While at the scene, the Fairfield Fire Department walked the entire building, investigating the source of the alarm.
  • 5:47am: Fire officers determined that the alarm was set off due to an operating forklift.
  • 6:03am: The fire department cleared the scene; however, at 11am they were again called back to the same alarm. The forklift was again determined to be the source of the carbon monoxide and work crews were advised to continue venting the area.

_____
8:49am
North Caldwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmGFn_0cJgHUh300
Route taken by Suspected Car Burglars on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021Google Maps

North Caldwell Police responded to a home on Mountain Avenue near Meadow Lane where a resident reported an attempted car theft.

  • The suspects were described as 2 black males seen entering the resident's car parked in their driveway and then left the area in a black 7-series BMW sedan
  • North Caldwell Police Chief Mark Deuer located the vehicle, witnessed the car traveling at a high rate of speed, and ultimately ended up tracking the car on Route 280 East as it departed at a high rate of speed on to Exit 12 Oraton/Garden State Parkway in East Orange.
  • The full details of the incident are recounted here:
    North Caldwell Police Chief Mark Deuer Tracks Suspected Car Burglars to Route 280 East Towards Newark Sunday Morning

_____
9:40am
West Caldwell

West Caldwell Police responded to a home on Holiday Drive, near Evergreen Road, where a resident reported they smelled a strong odor of natural gas.

  • 9:45am: The West Caldwell Fire Department responded and, after recording definite gas readings, ordered the home be evacuated.
  • 10:10am: PSEG arrived at the residence.
  • 10:30am: PSEG investigators discovered that an outdoor gas leak had permeated inside the home. They stayed on scene, along with fire crew members, resolving the issue.

_____
9:45am
Caldwell
Caldwell Police responded to Bloomfield Avenue, near the Towne Laundromat by Personette Street, where an older individual had been knocked into by a juvenile riding a bike.

  • 9:52am: The West Essex First Aid Squad responded to attend to the patient.

_____
9:55am
Essex Fells

Essex Fells Police responded to a home on Holton Lane, near Devon Road, where a resident reported a fire alarm sounding.

  • 10am: The Essex Fells Fire Department responded to and determined the detector was set off by steam on the second floor.

_____
12pm
West Essex Area
By 12pm, again, mutual first aid was needed as rescue squads in the West Essex area were in high demand.

_____
12:40pm
Verona
Verona Police responded to Fairview Avenue, near the Verona High School tennis courts, after Cedar Grove Police reported a 2-car crash.

  • Police determined the cars had airbag deployment and one was blocking northbound traffic on Fairview, which was soon detoured
  • 12:47pm: Police determined 3 individuals had been injured.
  • 12:49pm: The Verona Rescue Squad responded to transport the patients.

_____
1:15pm
Verona

Verona Police responded to a residence on Forest Avenue, near Howard Street, on reports of a sounding fire alarm.

  • 1:20pm: The Verona Fire Department responded and determined the alarm was set off due to sheetrock workers near the device.

_____
3:15pm
North Caldwell
North Caldwell Police addressed a parking issue on Central Avenue near Gould Avenue; a resident was advised to move their cars.
_____
3:35pm
Roseland
Roseland Police responded to a 2-car crash at Eagle Rock Avenue and Evelyn Road.
_____
3:50pm
West Caldwell

West Caldwell Police responded to a crash with no injuries at Westover Avenue near Thrumont Road.

_____
4:20pm
West Caldwell

West Caldwell Police responded to a home on Hillcrest Road near Farrington Road where a resident reported a smoke detector was sounding.

  • 4:28pm: The West Caldwell Fire Department responded and determined the detector was set off by steam on the second floor.

_____
5:20pm
North Caldwell

North Caldwell Police investigated reports of a car deemed suspicious at Meadow Lane near Mountain Avenue.

  • A resident reported a black Cadillac Escalade pulling out of a driveway at a high rate of speed.
  • This was the same area that experienced the incident earlier in the morning; police searched all of the neighboring side streets as they investigated

_____
6:15pm
Caldwell


Caldwell Police responded to a home on Hatfield Street, near Linwood Terrace, where a resident reported a carbon monoxide detector was sounding.

  • 6:20pm: The Caldwell Fire Department was at the scene and determined there were no concerning readings as of 6:30pm.

_____
6:45pm
West Caldwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2po4Fn_0cJgHUh300
U-Haul 15 Foot Box truckU-Haul

West Caldwell Police responded to the ShopRite on Passaic Avenue after receiving calls that a young male stole an item from a customer outside the ShopRite entrance.

  • The suspect was described as a young black male, wearing a gray shirt and jeans, who reportedly stole a case of energy drinks from a customer as the person was coming out of the store.
  • The male was then seen leaving the parking lot in a 15’ to 20’ U-Hual box truck with Arizona plates, and turning right onto Passaic Avenue.
  • 6:50pm: Fairfield Police assisted with the investigation.
  • 6:53pm: West Caldwell located and stopped the U-Haul driver at Passaic Avenue and Fairfield Avenue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QoUWK_0cJgHUh300
Google Maps
  • 7:06pm: As police were processing the driver, he pulled away at a high rate of speed

West Essex area police assisted with searching all surrounding parking lots for the U-Haul and driver; at this time no further information is available.

_____
7:20pm
Essex Fells

Essex Fells Police responded to the area of Holton Lane, near Oval Road, where callers reported smelling smoke both inside and outside their homes.

  • 7:22pm: The Essex Fells Fire Department responded and were not able to locate any source of the odor and continued investigating the area.

_____
8:45pm
Caldwell

Caldwell Police and the Caldwell Fire Department responded to Park Lane, near White Birch Terrace, where a resident reported the odor of natural gas in their basement.

  • 9pm: PSEG was at the scene investigating the incident.

_____
10:10pm
Fairfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fh8NU_0cJgHUh300
Google Maps

Fairfield Police pursued a white sedan, described as having a Rotary badge, which went through multiple lights along Passaic Avenue.

  • 10:12pm: The driver eluded police as they passed the Essex County Vocational School
  • 10:13pm: The driver pulled over for several patrol officers near the Pancake House at Bloomfield Avenue.

_____

Recent West Essex incidents you might have missed:

__________

Caldwell Police Department
James H. Bongiorno, Police Chief
1 Provost Sq Caldwell, NJ 07006
973-226-2600

_____

Caldwell Volunteer Fire Department
Andrew Pollara, Fire Chief
30 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ 07006
973-226-1890

_____
Cedar Grove Police Department
Joseph Cirasa, Police Chief
525 Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove, New Jersey 07009
973-239-4100

_____
Essex Fells Police Department
Darren Volker, Police Chief
255 Roseland Avenue, Essex Fells, NJ 07021
973-226-3000
_____
Essex Fells Fire Department
Ken Monroe, Fire Chief
255 Roseland Avenue, Essex Fells, NJ 07021
973-226-3400
_____
Fairfield Police Department
Anthony G. Manna, Police Chief
230 Fairfield Road, Fairfield NJ 07004
973-227-1400
_____
Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department
Andrew Williams, Fire Chief
51 Plymouth Street, Fairfield, NJ 07004
973-227-1405

_____
North Caldwell Police Department
Mark A. Deuer, Police Chief
136 Gould Avenue, North Caldwell, NJ 07006
973-228-0800

_____
Roseland Police Department
Richard Costello, Officer in Charge
15 Harrison Avenue, Roseland NJ 07068
973-226-8700

_____
Verona Police Department
Christopher Kiernan, Police Chief
600 Bloomfield Ave, Verona, NJ 07044
973-239-5000

_____
Verona Volunteer Fire Department
Matthew Valentine, Fire Chief
880 Bloomfield Ave, Verona, NJ 07044
973-857-1078

_____
West Caldwell Police Department
Dennis A. Capriglione, Jr., Police Chief
21 Clinton Road, West Caldwell, NJ 07006
973-226-4114
_____
West Caldwell Volunteer Fire Department
Michael Luker, Fire Chief
6 Fairfield Ave West Caldwell, NJ 07006
973-226-2302

Comments / 0

Published by

Founded in 2014, West Essex NOW is a hyperlocal news site covering Essex County, NJ.

Essex County, NJ
357 followers

