Modern School Building to Replace West Caldwell's 1920 West Essex Campus, Essex County College Facility

West Caldwell, NJ: Groundbreaking ceremony for West Essex Campus, Essex County College Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.

“We could not provide enough resources and space to meet our students’ needs. That will change with the new spacious campus. This beautiful new facility will allow us to expand our academic programs for degree students and provide more Workforce Development training opportunities for other residents. Our new state-of-the-art campus has been designed to meet the needs of our students.” ~ Dr. Augustine A. Boakye, Essex County College Interim President

On Friday morning, Sept. 10, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced that the county is constructing a new school building that will be used by 2022 as the West Essex Campus for Essex County College. Funding for the new construction project comes from the Essex County Capital Budget and a grant from NJ’s Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act (SOCFBA) .



West Caldwell, NJ: Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced construction of a new County College school building Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.

DiVincenzo, Essex County College President Dr. Augustine A. Boakye, NJ State Senator Teresa Ruiz, Essex County Commissioner President Wayne Richardson, Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura, and members of the Essex County College Board of Trustees were met at the groundbreaking ceremony by Governor Phil Murphy who took the occasion to announce $75.6 million in grant monies are available for similar construction projects across the state.

“I want to thank Governor Murphy and Dr. Boakye for their partnership on this project. Building this new campus is an example of what can be accomplished when different government agencies share the same goals and work together to achieve them.” ~ Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.; Essex County Executive

The new 51,700-square-foot college building will provide modern classrooms and will be built at the same location as the 100-year old school which is currently being used by the college.

The 1920s elementary school building located on Bloomfield Avenue in West Caldwell, NJ, will be demolished using the services of Two Brothers Contracting, Totowa .

. The contract to construct the new campus building will soon be put out to public bidding.

Design of new West Essex Campus building, West Caldwell, NJ Essex County College

“The new campus will consist of a lot of glass and openness, driven by technology and a modern Information Commons. It will be a place where students want to come and stay. It will be a pinnacle to this County for years to come.” ~ Jim Johnson, Project Designer, Netta Architects of Mountainside

According to a college spokesperson, the new four-story building will include space for the county’s Skilled and Technical Science Academy which is expected to be open in the Fall of 2022.

West Essex Campus of Essex County College

Opened in 1978 as the West Essex Extension Center, the campus offers:

Biology and Chemistry laboratories

College credit and non-credit courses

Computer Institute Labs

Conferences

Customized training programs

Seminar workshops

Special programs

Trustees Carman Morales, Rev. Dr. Lanel Guyton, Pres. Dr. Augustine Boakye, Marion A. Bolden, Jeweline Grimes Essex County College

West Essex Campus currently educates:

Degree Program: 8,000+ students

Non-Degree Program (credit and non-credit): 12,000+ students

“Days like this are what it’s all about. Community college is a lifeline for so many and this new campus will provide outstanding educational opportunities.” ~ Marion A. Bolden, Essex County College Board of Trustees Chair

County Exec, Joseph DiVincenzo, Jr., Gov. Phil Murphy, Dr. Augustine Boakye, Jessica Clark, Nicholas Mendez Essex County College

Jessica Clark, ECC Students Government Association President, along with the association’s vice-president Nicholas Mendez thanked the governor and county executive for their support and presented them with special gifts College gifts.

Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act (SOCFBA)

November 6, 2018: New Jersey voters approved the funding of grants to improve County College Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs

Supported by $500 million bonds authorized by the SOCFBA

authorized by the SOCFBA Distributed by New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) and Office of the Secretary of Higher Education



$500 Million SOCFBA Allocation

$275 million: County Vocational-Technical school districts

County Vocational-Technical school districts $50 million: County Colleges

County Colleges Remainder: K-12 Schools security projects and water infrastructure needs

Grant monies may be used for projects meant to increase student enrollment and enrichment.

County Vocational-Technical school districts and County Colleges have until Feb. 14, 2022 to apply



NJ County Vocational-Technical School District Funding Guidelines

Demolition

Equipment

Furniture

Physical plant upgrades

Site improvements



County College Academic Structure Construction / Expansion Funding Guidelines

Classrooms

Computer facilities

Laboratories

Libraries

Gov. Phil Murphy, center, Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. on left, with group at West Essex campus groundbreaking ceremony Essex County College

As the governor announced, this will be the second round of the Bond Act CTE Grant Program. The first time the monies became available was July 7, 2021, and at that time, Essex County schools did not receive any grant money.

“I just had to be here today. A project like this requires a partnership, which we have here. Our community colleges touch the entire spectrum of our state. Making these additional funds available is part of our Administration’s key priorities to ensure more New Jerseyans have equitable access to high-paying in-demand careers that will fuel our innovation economy now and through our pandemic recovery.” ~ Phil Murphy, NJ Governor

Second Round New Jersey CTE Grant Program Allocations

$23.5 million to County Colleges

to County Colleges $52.1 million to County Vocational-Technical High Schools

Second Round SOCFBA Grant Applications Deadlines

Oct. 13, 2021

Preschool Lead Remediation

Preschool, Charter School and School Security

Feb. 14, 2022

County Vocational School Districts

“The career and technical education programs we’re establishing today will provide greater options for students tomorrow. These programs will provide the skills that young people need to thrive in today’s global economy.” ~ Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillian, NJ Acting Commissioner of Education

Previously Awarded: First Round New Jersey CTE Grant Program Allocations

$5.6 million to K-12 schools for Water Infrastructure Projects

to K-12 schools for Water Infrastructure Projects $220 million to County Vocational-Technical School District Projects

“We recognize how crucial these additional funds are to further support our community colleges in delivering high-quality educational experiences and equipping students with in-demand skills. We look forward to collaborating with our community college partners to ensure these critical public investments pave the way for students’ success and New Jersey’s economic recovery.” ~ Dr. Brian Bridges, NJ Secretary of Higher Education

Further information on the SOCFBA Grant Applications

Including timelines, eligibility requirements, and application materials:

__________

Other recent Essex County, NJ, news you may have missed:

Follow on Newsbreak

Thank you for reading.

To receive notifications:

Create an Account and Follow

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

__________



For further information:

Essex County, NJ

Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.; Essex County Executive

465 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Newark, NJ 07102

973-621-4400

Essex County College

Dr. Augustine A. Boakye, Essex County College Interim President

303 University Avenue, Newark, NJ 07102

973-877-4462

West Essex Campus

730 Bloomfield Avenue, West Caldwell, NJ 07006

973-877-6594