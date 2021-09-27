Verona, NJ

Verona Residents Enjoyed Saturday's Town Square Block Party

Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbWwR_0c8t4kRW00
Verona, NJ, residents gathered outdoors at the township’s Town Square,” to enjoy a block party, Sept. 25, 2021Verona Municipal Alliance Committee

Sunday, Sept. 16, 2021

“Thank you to everyone that came out for the Townwide Block Party yesterday! It was an amazing day hanging out and enjoying a perfect day with great music, great food, and our awesome community. A special thanks to The Dad Band and the Township Council for helping make it a special day! We’ll see you next year!” ~ Township of Verona, NJ

Yesterday, residents of Verona, NJ, gathered outdoors at the township’s municipal green referred to as the “Town Square,” to enjoy a relaxing afternoon of family fun activities, live music, and refreshments.

The block party began at 11am and offered free refreshments donated by local businesses.

Children were kept busy drawing in the chalk art area and enjoyed the cornhole boards and other family-friendly yard games which were available in the grass. Many of the activities were provided by members of the Verona Municipal Alliance Committee (VMAC).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hmZVG_0c8t4kRW00
Verona Municipal Alliance Committee Co-Chair Rachel Klansky hosts children activities at the Verona Town Square Block Party, Sept. 25, 2021Verona Municipal Alliance Committee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A1xZg_0c8t4kRW00
Verona Municipal Alliance Committee at the Verona Town Square Block Party, Sept. 25, 2021Verona Municipal Alliance Committee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MJVRI_0c8t4kRW00
Verona Municipal Alliance Committee at the Verona Town Square Block Party, Sept. 25, 2021Eight Hills Caterers

The highlight of the day was live music performed by Verona-based musicians: The Dad Band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBBQp_0c8t4kRW00
Verona, NJ, residents gathered outdoors at the township’s Town Square,” to enjoy a block party, Sept. 25, 2021Carlos B. Serra

___________

"The mission of VMAC is to work toward community wellness through the celebration and cultivation of the compassion, character, and confidence that individuals, especially our youth, need to make good choices in all aspects of their lives. VMAC has provided educational programming and prevention outreach to the citizens of Verona since 1989. The committee's funding comes from a grant through the Governor's Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse with matching funds from the Township of Verona. VMAC sponsors programs in collaboration with the Board of Education, Verona Community Center, Health & Recreation Departments, Verona Police Department and local community groups."

West Essex NOW is a hyperlocal news site covering Essex County, NJ. The site is published and edited by Carolyne Volpe Curley, a local resident.

