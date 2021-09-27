Verona Residents Enjoyed Saturday's Town Square Block Party

Verona, NJ, residents gathered outdoors at the township’s Town Square,” to enjoy a block party, Sept. 25, 2021 Verona Municipal Alliance Committee

Sunday, Sept. 16, 2021

“Thank you to everyone that came out for the Townwide Block Party yesterday! It was an amazing day hanging out and enjoying a perfect day with great music, great food, and our awesome community. A special thanks to The Dad Band and the Township Council for helping make it a special day! We’ll see you next year!” ~ Township of Verona, NJ

Yesterday, residents of Verona, NJ, gathered outdoors at the township’s municipal green referred to as the “Town Square,” to enjoy a relaxing afternoon of family fun activities, live music, and refreshments.

The block party began at 11am and offered free refreshments donated by local businesses.

Eight Hills Caterers grilled up burgers, hot dogs, and wings.

The boutique brokerage firm Hearth Realty Group Real Estate Agency offered guests bottled water and popcorn.

The Towne Scoop ice cream truck kept the kids and their parents happy

Children were kept busy drawing in the chalk art area and enjoyed the cornhole boards and other family-friendly yard games which were available in the grass. Many of the activities were provided by members of the Verona Municipal Alliance Committee (VMAC).

Verona Municipal Alliance Committee Co-Chair Rachel Klansky hosts children activities at the Verona Town Square Block Party, Sept. 25, 2021

Verona Municipal Alliance Committee at the Verona Town Square Block Party, Sept. 25, 2021 Verona Municipal Alliance Committee

Verona Municipal Alliance Committee at the Verona Town Square Block Party, Sept. 25, 2021 Eight Hills Caterers

The highlight of the day was live music performed by Verona-based musicians: The Dad Band.

Verona, NJ, residents gathered outdoors at the township’s Town Square,” to enjoy a block party, Sept. 25, 2021 Carlos B. Serra

Other recent Verona, NJ, news you may have missed:

For further information:

Township of Verona

Matthew Cavallo, Township Manager

Verona Municipal Building, 600 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona, NJ 07044

973-239-3220

Verona Municipal Alliance Committee (VMAC)

Wendi Caplan-Carroll, Co-Chair

Rachel Klansky, Co-Chair

Verona Municipal Building, 600 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona, NJ 07044

“The mission of VMAC is to work toward community wellness through the celebration and cultivation of the compassion, character, and confidence that individuals, especially our youth, need to make good choices in all aspects of their lives. VMAC has provided educational programming and prevention outreach to the citizens of Verona since 1989. The committee’s funding comes from a grant through the Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse with matching funds from the Township of Verona. VMAC sponsors programs in collaboration with the Board of Education, Verona Community Center, Health & Recreation Departments, Verona Police Department and local community groups.”