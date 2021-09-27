Verona Residents Enjoyed Saturday's Town Square Block Party

Sunday, Sept. 16, 2021
“Thank you to everyone that came out for the Townwide Block Party yesterday! It was an amazing day hanging out and enjoying a perfect day with great music, great food, and our awesome community. A special thanks to The Dad Band and the Township Council for helping make it a special day! We’ll see you next year!” ~ Township of Verona, NJ
Yesterday, residents of Verona, NJ, gathered outdoors at the township’s municipal green referred to as the “Town Square,” to enjoy a relaxing afternoon of family fun activities, live music, and refreshments.
The block party began at 11am and offered free refreshments donated by local businesses.
- Eight Hills Caterers grilled up burgers, hot dogs, and wings.
- The boutique brokerage firm Hearth Realty Group Real Estate Agency offered guests bottled water and popcorn.
- The Towne Scoop ice cream truck kept the kids and their parents happy
Children were kept busy drawing in the chalk art area and enjoyed the cornhole boards and other family-friendly yard games which were available in the grass. Many of the activities were provided by members of the Verona Municipal Alliance Committee (VMAC).
The highlight of the day was live music performed by Verona-based musicians: The Dad Band.
___________
Other recent Verona, NJ, news you may have missed:
- After Doing Donuts on Bloomfield Avenue and Racing from Verona Police, Driver Detained Early Saturday Morning
- Wednesday, Sept. 15: West Essex Police Incidents in Caldwell, North Caldwell, Verona and West Caldwell
- Verona, NJ: 3-Car Crash with Multiple Injuries and Entrapment
___________
Follow on Newsbreak
Thank you for reading.
To receive notifications:
- Create an Account, and Follow:
__________
For further information:
Township of Verona
Matthew Cavallo, Township Manager
Verona Municipal Building, 600 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona, NJ 07044
973-239-3220
__________
Verona Municipal Alliance Committee (VMAC)
Wendi Caplan-Carroll, Co-Chair
Rachel Klansky, Co-Chair
Verona Municipal Building, 600 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona, NJ 07044
“The mission of VMAC is to work toward community wellness through the celebration and cultivation of the compassion, character, and confidence that individuals, especially our youth, need to make good choices in all aspects of their lives. VMAC has provided educational programming and prevention outreach to the citizens of Verona since 1989. The committee’s funding comes from a grant through the Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse with matching funds from the Township of Verona. VMAC sponsors programs in collaboration with the Board of Education, Verona Community Center, Health & Recreation Departments, Verona Police Department and local community groups.”
Comments / 0